What does torture look like at Stillwater prison?

On any given day in this country, the ACLU reports that 80,000 incarcerated people are held in isolated confinement. According to the United Nations, solitary confinement is torture when used for longer than 15 days. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has proposed legislation to end solitary confinement in the United States, and the practice has been banned in some states and countries. It’s rarely used in Germany because the research supports re-socialization over de-socialization.

But this is Minnesota and it’s one of many ways we continue Jim Crow justice. Stillwater prison still uses this kind of cruel and unusual punishment. White Minnesotans describe our state as progressive, but Black, Indigenous and people of color who live here likely have a greater awareness why our state has the worst disparities in education, health care, income, housing, arrests, incarcerations and the use of solitary confinement. There is plenty of evidence that proves solitary confinement is ineffective and damaging for society. If we want folks who are incarcerated to be rehabilitated and decrease recidivism, we must treat them as human beings.

Our friend, Philip Vance, has been in solitary confinement since Sept. 7. He was given 180 days in “the hole,” just as his story of wrongful conviction began gaining public attention. He is suffering and we are worried about him. He has already been unjustly imprisoned for 20 years, based on false testimony and no physical evidence, from police officers in the Metro Gang Strike Force who were disbanded for corruption after an investigation by a federal prosecutor and the FBI, despite ample evidence supporting his innocence.

You might wonder why a caring mentor and model inmate, like Philip, would be penalized for such a long time? Why this harsh extended penalty of six months solitary confinement from Stillwater prison officials — which goes against their own statute? You might wonder if he was violent? Did he hurt a guard or another incarcerated man? He did not. Philip along with 130 brave men stood up for their right to be treated humanely. Only four were singled out for a long stint in solitary. Their “crime” was peacefully staying in the common room to play cards and socialize, rather than go back to sweltering, unventilated cells after a long hot summer of continual isolating lock downs due to staff shortages.

We conjecture that the Department of Corrections was humiliated by the worldwide attention brought to Stillwater prison concerning the appalling conditions inside and used solitary confinement to retaliate. The use of solitary confinement is an integral component of the U.S. prison system, the threat of its use dampening prison organizing. Those engaged in collective resistance are often targeted for harsh discipline. If they punish someone so severely for a peaceful protest, what other kind of vindictive behavior might happen at Stillwater prison? While Philip is a person of hope, he is suffering the effects of extreme isolation. He has lost weight, and his mental and physical health are deteriorating.

It’s time for Minnesotans to demand the Department of Corrections stop their cruelty. Contact DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell, at (651) 361-7226 or Paul.Schnell@state.mn.us. Sign a petition at at www.freephilipvance.com. Insist that it’s time to follow the U.N. recommendations to abolish the use of extended solitary confinement and acknowledge that Philip Vance’s unjust segregation penalty is a human rights violation!

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, a supporter of the legislation to end solitary confinement, notes, “Merciless practices like solitary confinement directly target marginalized groups — including people of color, young people, LGBTQ+ individuals, and Disabled individuals who are already disproportionately impacted by our prison industrial system — and cause lifelong trauma. We must end this form of cruel and traumatic punishment for everyone.”

We are working persistently with Philip to have the story of his innocence known, but we need the public’s help to get him released from solitary confinement now — and released from prison in 2024. Although it’s difficult to fight an oppressive system that has been built over centuries, we find hope in solidarity, and we won’t give up. With community we find the strength to continue the struggle and look forward to the day Philip Vance is home for good.

Denise Konen is a licensed parent educator and Jason Sole is a criminal justice professor.

