As in Truman’s day, the nation stands at a crossroad

My late mother used to tell me the story of the 1948 election for president. It wasn’t told from the statistics perspective or how the media (newspapers) of the day miscalculated Thomas Dewey’s presumed lead over incumbent President Harry S. Truman.

When my mom told me the story of the 1948 election, it was about her decision to vote for Truman.

She made her final decision to vote for Truman after hearing him speak at a whistle stop at the St. Paul Union Depot when the President stopped in Minnesota during his now- famous train tour across the nation from September to November of 1948.

The thing about the story that has always stuck in my mind is the fact that President Truman’s speech actually changed my mother’s mind about the election — and about Truman.

1948 was itself a crucial moment in the life of the United States — the nascent movement for civil rights was in its infancy; Truman had by an executive order desegregated the U.S. military. Moreover, it had been the 1948 Democratic National Convention that witnessed the beginning of the collapse of the old segregationist wing of the Democratic Party when Strom Thurmond’s Dixiecrats walked out during the courageous civil rights speech by Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey.

The ultimate election of Truman in 1948 reinforced the political possibility of more progress toward racial justice in post-war America, albeit in the face of grudging massive southern opposition.

Perhaps Truman also understood that America as a nation built upon racial division could not stand in a world where freedom would be challenged across the globe.

Now, 76 years later, the nation stands at a different but equally significant crossroad — one that is as important as racial justice but perhaps more complex.

Now this nation must choose whether it will truly remain a democracy governed by a system of laws.

It must determine if it is able to live out that creed which, as both Martin Luther King, Jr., and Thomas Jefferson said, has as its true meaning the self-evident proposition that all people are created equal, and know that we can govern ourselves as a nation of laws.

One candidate has agreed to this proposition; another candidate has avowed that he will not.

The second candidate has made no less a promise to secede than did those members of secessionist conventions throughout 11 Southern states in 1860. The crisis is as great perhaps because it is less obvious.

For the promise to undo the Constitution is as odious as the promise to depart the Union itself.

This was the threat and the crisis which caused President-elect Abraham Lincoln to journey across the nation by train 88 years earlier than Truman — not as an overt political campaign, for he had won the election, but to unite the nation in its own cause of union.

The nation now faces no less a threat and danger — no matter that it comes before the election, no matter that physical and geographical secession is not threatened.

The threat the nation faces is that one candidate who has already arguably engaged in a political insurrection in an effort to illegitimately remain in office has promised by so many words and deeds to do so again.

As Lincoln knew in 1860, the stakes for the nation are no longer merely political or partisan; the stakes involve those self-evident propositions of equality and life and liberty — and whether we as a constitutional republic will and can survive.

