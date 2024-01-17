We recently announced the exciting news that our organization is changing its name from “Be The Match” to NMDP. Our new name, which flows comes from “National Marrow Donor Program,” reflects a major milestone in our history: promising new research that expands the viable donor pool for blood cancer and blood disorder patients who need bone marrow transplants.

For almost 40 years, we have partnered with Congress and the federal government to maintain the national registry of volunteer donors to provide life-saving bone marrow transplants to patients in need. What is less known is that one of the earliest supporters of our mission was the U.S. Navy.

Since the registry’s inception, the Navy saw the potential for bone marrow transplant as a treatment not only for blood cancer patients but also for service members who may be exposed to radiation or chemical agents. When we started our work, bone marrow transplants were only available to about 25 percent of patients who were fortunate enough to have a matched family member. Today, more than 7,000 patients every year receive life-saving cells from an altruistic stranger.

Funding from the Navy helped establish the national registry, which is the most diverse in the world. The Navy recognized that the investment in securing large numbers of potential donors and matching them with patients quickly would be critical to service members and civilians during a mass casualty event. NMDP has since leveraged the Navy’s support to identify and advance new treatments that increase the odds of having a donor available for all patients who need transplants.

Together, we know we can do even more. With continued support from the Navy, we can assist our nation’s men and women in uniform in their greatest moment of need and advance the science of cell and transplant therapy.

Still, funding from the Navy is in jeopardy as budget negotiations play out in Washington. We urge Congress to continue funding our vital collaboration with the Navy, including our work to ensure U.S. readiness to provide medical treatment in the event of a radiological or chemical disaster.

Rep. Betty McCollum, who represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in Congress, has been a key advocate for this successful partnership through her former position as chair and now ranking member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. We are fortunate to have her in such a senior position in Congress to advocate for the needs of our community and our nation at large.

Much of our progress has been going on quietly for years thanks to the steadfast, bipartisan support from Congress. But we are approaching a critical inflection point in our work to expand the matching and treatment rates of donors and patients. Lawmakers have long understood that funding this work isn’t about politics, it’s about protecting our troops on the front lines and saving more lives both here and abroad.

Thanks to this ongoing support for our research, we are on the cusp of a new era for blood and bone marrow transplants to help cure diseases such as leukemia and sickle cell disease. Our new name, NMDP, reflects our commitment to help as many patients as possible receive their best life-saving treatments. We cannot afford to lose momentum now.

Amy Ronneberg is the CEO for NMDP, which is based in Minneapolis.

