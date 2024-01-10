Two years ago, I was elected as Minneapolis’ first Black Democratic Socialist City Council member. As a candidate, I boldly advocated for a socialist vision where racist, violent cops and corporate lobbyists no longer run our city. A movement of working people should be the driving force at City Hall.

I knew winning my election was only the first step in building independent political power in Minneapolis. Governing while keeping my humanity has not been easy. I suffered the loss of my pregnancy and my marriage in my first six months in office. It took every bit of mental and emotional strength I had to continue showing up for my constituents facing crises created by racial and economic injustices.

There were many moments throughout my first term where I wanted to give up. The culture of bureaucracy, incrementalism and retaliation that permeates City Hall is soul-crushing and makes you feel crazy for doing what’s right.

What got me through these past two years is the same thing that makes me excited about this upcoming term: the people of Minneapolis. Every day, I am inspired by our residents’ commitment toward building a just Minneapolis that prioritizes people over profits.

The victory of East Phillips neighbors for their community vision for the Roof Depot, the packed 3rd Precinct listening sessions, the outpouring of support for our unhoused neighbors at Camp Nenookaasi — ordinary people have shown up time and time again to demand real transformative change from their elected leaders.

As I begin my second term, my focus will be on housing, public safety and economic development:

Fill empty homes and storefronts

Our profit-driven housing system has failed to provide dignified, affordable housing to Minneapolis residents. Corporate developers and property owners allow thousands of residential units to sit vacant rather than reduce rents. Every neighborhood has storefronts that have sat empty for years while small businesses and local restaurants struggle to find locations they can afford. I plan to revamp vacancy fees to get these empty residential and commercial units filled.

Keep renters in their homes

The fiasco at Identity Dinkytown last fall left hundreds of students without housing and exposed major shortcomings in how Minneapolis protects renters from corporate landlords. While delivering on a strong rent control policy will be a key priority this term, it’s imperative that Minneapolis also strengthen renter protections that keep families in their homes. Drawing from similar policies in St. Park and Tacoma, Washington, I plan to expand renter relocation assistance and rein in corporate landlords.

Addressing homelessness humanely

It’s clear that our city’s current approach to homelessness and encampments is failing unhoused and housed residents alike. Wrap-around social services like mental health support and chemical dependency treatment are most successful when paired with stable housing. Encampment evictions disrupt connecting our unhoused neighbors with the support they need to get into housing.

Public safety beyond policing

Every single person in Minneapolis deserves to be safe, no matter where they live or who they are. Instead, our police are tasked with responding to problems that they are ill-equipped to handle. This fall, Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council approved relocating the 3rd Precinct to 2633 Minnehaha Avenue under the guise of a “Community Safety Center.” I’m committed to ensuring this is not just a rebrand of MPD.

We must continue to grow our non-armed safety services, like our successful Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) team. My office secured a $4 million investment to create new community safety programs to meet the diverse needs of 3rd Precinct residents.

My other priorities for 2024 are protecting workers, mitigating climate change and strengthening democracy. We’ll finally pass a $15 minimum wage for rideshare drivers. Corporate polluters, not working class residents, should be footing the bill for climate resiliency and environmental justice projects. We can strengthen our local democracy by giving Minneapolis residents the ballot initiative powers that residents have in St. Paul, Bloomington and 78 other cities across Minnesota.

Far too often, Minneapolis residents’ experiences, expertise and needs are dismissed at City Hall. I am walking into this next term excited to work alongside our communities across Minneapolis to accomplish these initiatives and so much more.

Robin Wonsley is a member of the Minneapolis City Council. She represents Ward 2.

