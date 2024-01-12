In 2018, 3.8 million tons of plastic bags were landfilled or incinerated in the United States. Now, a facility in Rogers, Minnesota, called Myplas is offering an alternative pathway for this waste as it aims to annually transform 45,000 tons of single-use plastic bags and industrial shrink wrap into food-grade and non-food-grade products.

This is exciting news, especially for those conscientious Americans who painstakingly gathered and deposited their used plastic shopping bags for years, only to learn less than 10% is actually recycled. Perhaps this plant in Rogers is the “happy ever after” ending we have all been hoping for.

Global plastic manufacturing has been climbing since the 1950s. More than half of all plastics in existence today were made in the last 20 years. Plastics generated in 2021 alone are equivalent in weight to 65 Great Pyramids of Giza, and this amount is forecast to quadruple by 2050. With production increasing, and 40% of plastics used to make short-term packaging, recycling sounds like an attractive solution.

However, plastic products shed particles called microplastics throughout their entire life cycle. Evidence of this contaminant’s global reach is shored up by thousands of peer-reviewed studies documenting plastic bits in everything from Arctic sea ice to Mount Everest snow to the bodies of 740 aquatic species. Some of these are even small enough to float through the rooms we live and work in.

But recycling will not curb the release of microplastics. Instead, it will enhance it. A team of researchers sampled water from a plastic recycling facility in the U.K. and found the process of sorting, shredding and reshaping plastic liberated an estimated 2.6 million pounds of microplastics during a single year of operation. This study also found plastic fragments settling out of the air, which raises concerns over workers’ health and safety. After all, plastics have been found in human lungs and blood.

Furthermore, plastic isn’t a single material. It’s an extended family of materials, each with a unique combination of chemicals that serve its original application.

Since plastics were never designed to be recycled, chemicals deemed appropriate and safe in one product may get carried along into a secondary product where it was never intended. One study cataloged 900 chemicals in plastic packaging, 100 of which were flagged as human health hazards or endocrine disruptors.

While the FDA updated guidelines for industry, the new document has no mandatory requirements around recycled plastics that come into contact with food. Since the FDA’s suggestions are not legally enforceable, the public has no choice but to trust industry to protect and prioritize human health.

All of this points to more fundamental questions about what our garbage is and what it could be. Ask any experienced parent how to manage a child resisting bedtime and they will likely tell you to offer limited options. “Would you like to brush your teeth first, or change into pajamas?” It’s a brilliant tactic because it allows the child to exercise a tiny bit of agency, while the parent maintains control by defining the limits of choice. Americans value freedom and choice. But how much agency do we truly have if we let industry define the limits of how consumer goods are packaged and how much waste that packaging creates?

The CEO of Myplas says the planet is dying, and its mission is to slow that process. Are we really at a point where we can only choose between the quick or slow death of planet Earth? Surely a species that can develop sophisticated technology to explore the galaxy can also create a non-toxic, compostable package for cheese.

Humans do not lack innovation. What we lack is information about the true costs and consequences of plastic. We lack policies that protect human health from those consequences.

We also lack policies that require manufacturers to share responsibility for the waste their products generate, as that burden currently rests on municipalities. Most important, we are allowing limits to be imposed on the imagination and ingenuity needed to build a society that values human health and ecological harmony.

The good news is we don’t have to lock ourselves into a future with single-use plastic. We can reject the false dichotomy that pits economy and convenience against health and safety.

(Re)investing in a refill/reuse infrastructure will limit pollution, strengthen local economies, and reduce carbon emissions. In Colombia, Nigeria, Germany and the Philippines, 43 to 59% of bottled beverages are sold in refillable packages, while the comparable share is only 4% in the United States. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can live happily ever after. We just need to stop settling for trash.

Mary Kosuth is a Ph.D. candidate in the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. Her research involves microplastic pollution and she is involved in the Coalition for Plastic Reduction, a Minnesota-based advocacy group.

