Why flexible work works for me

As a resident of St. Paul, I’m always looking for new ways to get involved in my community. I have served with the St. Paul Police Reserve and started and run my own small market research company. With my various commitments, including spending time with my grandkids, it has been important for me to find flexible ways to earn money on my schedule.

That’s why I was glad to discover DoorDash. It allows me to make food deliveries and earn extra income whenever and however I want. I understand that the Minnesota Legislature will be reviewing this kind of app-based work in the upcoming session. I hope that our state and local lawmakers will take steps to support and even expand access to this type of work.

I have been dashing since 2019. This work takes me all around the Twin Cities, giving me the chance to explore our area and discover new small businesses in our community. This opportunity has been wonderful and has made me and my family realize that nontraditional forms of employment, such as delivering a few hours a week, are now an essential part of our state’s economy.

Throughout the pandemic, I have had the opportunity to assist members of our community in supporting their favorite local businesses by providing safe delivery services. Even now, I can facilitate connections between individuals who have difficulty with transportation and the small businesses that are essential to keeping the Twin Cities running.

Article continues after advertisement

The most important part of this work is its flexibility. I have the freedom to choose when I want to work, allowing me to balance my business, family time, and community volunteering. There are days when I decide not to dash at all. However, when I want to earn some extra money, I can easily activate the app and start working.

We’ve come a long way, and platforms like DoorDash are taking us even further by providing flexible, safe and reliable work for people like me.

Jill Wilkinson lives in St. Paul.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, consider writing a Community Voices commentary or counterpoint. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)