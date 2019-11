Election results are available as the Secretary of State releases the data after polls close at 8 p.m. Results are only available for municipalities that report data to the Minnesota Secretary of State. For ranked choice elections, raw vote totals are displayed on election night — final tabulation results will be added when they are available.

This application requires Javascript which is used to make your web browser more interactive. If this message does not go away, please consider enabling Javascript. Here are instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Loading...