Election results are available as the Secretary of State releases the data after polls close at 8 p.m. Because Democratic delegates are assigned based on percentage of vote won in each congressional district and statewide, we're displaying those results separately. The top five candidates are displayed on the dashboard — click "Full results" to see all results.

