Happy Holidays, Data Nerds: You can now dive into MinnPost’s full poll data

In case you missed it, MinnPost released a series of stories earlier this month on our latest poll with Embold Research. We drilled into some of the specific results we found to be newsworthy, and we provided some context, including comparing the results with past polls.

As we’ve done in the past, MinnPost is making the full data available to our readers (and thank you to those of you who have reached out and reminded us to publish a link with the full results).

This is where you can find the full 2023 MinnPost/Embold Research poll results, and this is where you can find details about the poll’s methodology.

Interested in comparing these results to our fall 2022 poll? You can find that here, but note that some of the questions were changed this year given that it’s not a major election year.

Here are the stories we published about the poll:

If you open the spreadsheet, you’ll see there’s a ton of information in those crosstabs. As you explore the data, let us know if you find anything interesting by reaching out to feedback@minnpost.com.