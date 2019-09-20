D.C. Memo: I want my, I want my MFP

Twenty members of Congress, many in districts that are competitive in 2020, released a statement asking Appropriations Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY) to ensure farmers receive Market Facilitation Program payments, which provide payments to farmers impacted by the trade war.

Welcome to this week’s edition of the D.C. Memo. This week from Washington, an update on the trade war, Klobuchar travels the county, and the president tweets.

Climate strike

Isra Hirsi is the co-director of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, an organization dedicated to stopping the climate crisis. But she’s also the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis. These two facets of her identity, among many, compete for her attention as she tries to deal with the climate crisis, writes Leila Ettachfini in a profile for VICE:

This puts Isra in a tricky position: She’s both a symbol of supposed racial and religious equality in the U.S. — the kind that makes white women grin proudly at Black Muslim girls that aren’t even her — and a teenager trying to figure out who she is in the wake of her mother’s own colossal assertion of identity, all while staring down the serious task of literally saving the world. Faced with the pitfalls of imposed national visibility (harassment, safety threats, tokenization, bullying), she’s challenged with figuring out how to channel that attention to the thing that actually sets her apart: her vision for environmental justice.

On Friday, in what is likely to be one of the largest environmental protests in history, young people around the globe will march to demand climate action in solidarity with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir

This week Omar organized a letter sent by six members of Congress in reaching out to U.S. officials in India and Pakistan to request that they encourage the Indian and Pakistani governments to de-escalate the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, where citizens have been disappearing and targeted by the Indian government. The members wrote, in part:

Several of our offices have heard from several Kashmiri-Americans who have, like Kashmiris around the globe, been unable to reach their family members and loved ones within Jammu and Kashmir. Although the reporting of what is happening inside Kashmir has necessarily been piecemeal and incomplete because of the communication shutdown, the reports we are all receiving are harrowing. These include allegations of forced disappearances, mass detentions, rape and sexual assault, and the targeted detention of political, economic, and social leaders.

‘Political pawns in today’s trade war’

Twenty members of Congress, many in districts that are competitive in 2020, released a statement asking Appropriations Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY) to ensure farmers receive Market Facilitation Program payments, which provide payments to farmers impacted by the trade war.

“I will not support any further attempts to use our farmers as political pawns in today’s trade war,” said Minnesota Two’s Rep. Angie Craig. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota’s Seventh signed on as well.



The committee’s bill reflected these changes Wednesday, including continuation of the payments in the stop-gap spending bill.

Last month, when I talked to Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association President Jamie Beyer, she told me:

“We appreciate recognition through the MFP program that farmer-built markets have been damaged, but would rather have trade than aid.”

Trump tweets about Omar

President Trump on Monday shared a misleading video on Twitter that falsely claimed Omar was partying on 9/11. The clip was actually from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner on 9/13. The video was taken down by its creator, but the president’s tweet is still up. Trump has not acknowledged that the video made false claims or apologized.

“It is unconscionable that the president of the United States would so casually promote falsehoods that threaten the life a member of Congress elected by the people of Minnesota,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein. “Action must be taken by Twitter against the president and the source of the false information.”

Omar asked the website what they would be doing to combat misinformation: “The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk,” she said on Twitter. “What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?”

Aaron Rupar at Vox: Trump retweets lie that Ilhan Omar “partied” on 9/11 anniversary

Will Sommer at The Daily Beast: Trump Pushes Baseless Smear That Ilhan Omar ‘Partied’ on 9/11

The president next door

It’s been a busy week for Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

On Sunday, Klobuchar kicked off a “Day of Action” in Iowa, opening two campaign offices: Des Moines and Council Bluffs. Ahead of another visit to Iowa this weekend, Klobuchar announced six more endorsements from former Iowa legislators.

The Minnesota senator will not be attending the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum, where organizers tell me her campaign did not respond to their policy questionnaire, but she will be attending the “event of the weekend,” the annual Polk County Steak Fry. Both events are at the same time, over several hours. So far, only Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will attend the People’s Presidential Forum.

A recent poll from nonprofit pollster Focus on Rural America has Klobuchar at 8 percent, but just about every other poll has Klobuchar polling at between one and three percent.

Before heading to Iowa again this weekend, Klobuchar embarked on a “Blue Wall” tour, visiting Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to speak to the typically Democratic voting states that flipped Republican by a hair in 2016 presidential election.

In other news

As the president pushes for a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes, some smokers are stocking up on pod flavors, others said they would rely on the online “black market, once the ban is enacted.”

TIME reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface in 2001 at a party.

The Working Families Party, a progressive third party group that often works in tandem with organized labor, endorsed Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary.

Quote of the week

“Isra earnestly described her arrival to climate consciousness as ‘really, really late in the game.’ She was 15,” writes Leila Ettachfini.

What I’m reading

Sarah Parvini for the LA Times: Family separation and refugee cap reinvigorate Jews’ activist roots

In Los Angeles, progressive Jewish activists are taking to the streets to push back against family separation and the Trump administration’s refugee cap. In an era when the president, and Republican members, say that Democrats don’t support Jews, very visible pushback against the administration from parts of that same community offers a significant contradiction.

Sarah Kleiner Chris Zubak-Skees for the Center for Public Integrity: You Donated To Kids With Cancer. This Vegas Telemarketer Cashed In

Telemarketers, saying that they will take your money to help stop cancer or help veterans, are paying themselves most of it. This is a story I’ve been following for some time. Reporters at places like CPI have been covering it for what feels like ages, but there’s been little regulatory action from Congress.

That's all for this week. Thanks for sticking around.