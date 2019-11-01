D.C. Memo: Peterson votes ‘no’ on impeachment inquiry

The D.C. Memo is a weekly recap of Washington political news, journalism, and opinion, delivered with an eye toward what matters for Minnesota. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

Welcome to this week’s edition of the D.C. Memo. This week in Washington, an impeachment resolution, Klobuchar’s record on the marriage amendment, and Omar votes “Present.” Let’s get on with this.

Impeachment vote



After weeks of haranguing by House Republicans for not holding an official vote to authorize the impeachment process, House Democrats did exactly that. On Thursday, Democrats held a vote for a resolution that largely passed along party lines. The next stage of the impeachment inquiry will be more public and transcripts from prior private testimony will be released.

Republicans still did not like the terms.

“The resolution offered by the Democrats today was a public relations charade to try to validate their closed, one-sided and partisan impeachment exercise,” First District Rep. Jim Hagedorn said in a statement after the vote.

Two Democrats voted against the resolution: Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2) and Minnesota Seven’s Collin Peterson. Peterson is an unusual Democrat. His votes tend to be some of the most conservative in the House (he is the last original Blue Dog Democrat) and he won in a district where President Trump also won by a 30 point margin in 2016. Breaking with his party, Peterson also notably voted for the impeachment inquiry of President Bill Clinton in 1998, but ultimately decided against voting for impeachment itself.

“Today’s vote is both unnecessary, and widely misrepresented in the media and by Republicans as a vote on impeachment,” Peterson said in a statement after the vote. “I will not make a decision on impeachment until all the facts have been presented.”

Klobuchar and the marriage amendment

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has said “we” when it comes to defeating the amendment would have constituonally banned same-sex marriage in Minnesota. But some people involved with the effort, including a board member of the organization chiefly responsible for opposing the amendment, don’t remember it that way. They say she waited until the last minute to join the effort.

“Her response was that this was not an issue she was gonna take a position on,” John Sullivan, the former board member, said. “She said, you know, that ‘I oppose it, but I’m not taking a position.’”

Others, like campaign director Richard Carlbom, have a different view of Klobuchar’s actions.



“My attitude is that it took thousands and thousands of people to defeat the amendment and no single person deserves all the credit and they’re just a lot of people who deserve credit for being part of the historic victory of Minnesota,” said Carlbom, now a consultant for DFL politicians. “And she certainly was one of the people who deserve credit for that historic victory.”

Read more at MinnPost.

Recognizing the Armenian genocide

Following Turkey’s bloody incursion into Syria, the House rebuked the country with a vote to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the ethinic cleansing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman government from 1914 to 1923. (The Turkish government, the successor to the Ottoman empire, does not acknowledge these events happened.)

Lawmakers have previously held off on supporting a resolution like this because of the U.S. relationship with Turkey.

It passed broadly with bipartisan support, 405 to 11, but one Democrat in the Minnesota delegation voted “present:” Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Her reasoning is here:

I believe in accountability for human rights violations — especially ethnic cleansing and genocide — is paramount. But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics. A true acknowledgement of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country.

Some supporters were vexed by this argument, reports the Strib’s Torey Van Oot.

“I don’t understand how morally, when asked to affirm or deny, that you would vote ‘present,’ ” said Parker-Der Boghossian, whose mother’s family escaped death during the systematic murders and expulsions that affected some 1.5 million Armenians, a Christian minority within what was the Muslim-majority Ottoman Empire, with most of the violence taking place in modern-day Turkey. “I don’t know morally how you do that.”

The president next door

Klobuchar is experiencing a bit of a surge in New Hampshire, jumping to 5 percent in CNN’s most recent poll. The margin of error is +/- 4.1 and Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently leading with 21 percent.

For the sixth Democratic debate, Klobuchar will need to reach a 4 percent polling requirement in at least four polls. This is her only qualifying poll so far.

Completely unrelated, The Intercept has a quick piece on Klobuchar’s support for the Minnesota Teen Challenge, citing MinnPost coverage from 2013. Here’s the lead:

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Sen. Amy Klobuchar once requested a $500,000 earmark for Minnesota Teen Challenge, an anti-LGBT ministry that claims that Halloween, Harry Potter, and Pokémon are gateways to drug addiction (via Satanism).

In other news

The NRCC is somehow embroiled in the revenge-porn scandal involving Rep. Katie Hill. The LA Times reports that the NRCC was aware of the material before publication.

Sites framing themselves as local news, like the Minnesota Sun, are actually proxy websites for conservative causes. And these sites are attracting significant engagement.

Quote of the week

“The Soviet-style process that Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff have been conducting behind closed doors for weeks now has been rotten to the core,” Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

What I’m reading

Maxwell Tani for The Daily Beast: G/O Media Tells Deadspin Staff in Leaked Memo: Stick to Sports

G/O Media, formerly Gizmodo Media (formerly Gawker Media) is experiencing an all out rebellion of staff. The media group owns several properties, including The Onion, video-game news website Kotaku, and the now defunct Splinter. The recent trouble is at Deadspin, their sports property, where a deputy editor was fired for not sticking to doing only sports coverage. It seems that most of the staff followed suit and resigned in protest.

Michael Waters for Vox: Paper napkins are expensive and environmentally unsound. Now the industry is trying to save itself.

After plastic straws, the paper napkin industry is worried it’s the next thing to be cancelled. This is a story that delves into Big Napkin’s strategy for survival.

That's all for this week.