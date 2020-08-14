D.C. Memo: The law of the letter

Welcome to this week’s edition of the D.C. Memo. This week from Washington, Omar and Fischbach win their primary races, USPS gets a threat and Kamala Harris is the VP pick for Joe Biden. Let’s get on with this.

Primary conclusions

August 11th, election day, came and went. By the night’s end, the Associated Press and Cook Political Report, a non-partisan organization that rates house races, called the race in Minnesota’s Fifth District in favor of Rep. Ilhan Omar over Antone Melton-Meaux. Several news organizations said that Melton-Meaux’s primary challenge was serious: he had more money behind him than any other challenger to a member of “The Squad,” which includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Where did Omar’s victory come from? MinnPost’s Greta Kaul analyzed Omar’s 18 point lead over Melton-Meaux. Mainly: Omar trounced Melton-Meaux in Minneapolis, where most of the votes come from. Even then, Omar did well in smaller cities and the suburbs.

Meanwhile, former Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach will be the Republican candidate in the Seventh District. With all precincts reporting, Fischbach took in about 58 percent of the vote, while Dave Hughes, the Republican endorsed candidate from 2016 and 2018, took in about 22 percent of the vote.

The Postal Service

Repeating the lie that mail-in voting is fraudulent or not verifiable, President Donald Trump said he would not provide requested emergency funding to the United States Postal Service. “They want $25 billion … for the Post Office,” he said. “Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

The USPS, hit hard by COVID, is facing a massive deficit. And behind the scenes, postal workers unions say critical equipment is being recalled.

192 Democrats rebuked the changes at USPS in a letter to the Postmaster General, including every single Minnesota House Democrat except for Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota’s Seventh.

By the numbers

1 year : After losing a lawsuit in California, Uber has threatened to shut down for one year in the state, saying it will take them time to reclassify drivers as employees.

: After losing a lawsuit in California, Uber has threatened to shut down for one year in the state, saying it will take them time to reclassify drivers as employees. 13 : The minimum number of women who were being considered for vice president by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

: The minimum number of women who were being considered for vice president by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. $2.5 million: Americans for Tomorrow’s Future, a group with Republican ties “committed to America’s alliance with Israel,” spent around $2.5 million to defeat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Harris is the choice

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.

At the Strib, Maya Rao breaks down how Minnesota’s progressives feel about Harris. “What I am excited [about] with this pick is this is someone who’s been really strong on environmental issues and on climate, but also in energizing a base that feels taken for granted by the Democratic Party,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said.

In other news

Quote of the week

“Some of our readers have reacted strongly to the op-ed we published by Dr. John Eastman, assuming it to be an attempt to ignite a racist conspiracy theory around Sen. Kamala Harris’ candidacy,” the editors of Newsweek wrote, after publishing an op-ed questioning Kamala Harris’ citizenship.

