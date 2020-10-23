D.C. Memo: Politicians Among Us

Welcome to this week’s edition of the D.C. Memo. This week from Washington, Amy Coney Barrett up for a full Senate vote, Collin Peterson wants to go back, and the first MinnPoll (!!). Let’s get on with this.

Democrats protest Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote

While Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Democrats weren’t in attendance.

Instead, pictures of constituents who benefit from the Affordable Care Act were placed above their desks.

Article continues after advertisement

Here’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar this morning at a press conference preceding the committee vote:

No matter where you come down on this, this is personal. This Republican majority and this president have chosen to make this closing argument that they’re gonna push through a nominee whose record shows us just where she’s going to come out on so many things. The Affordable Care Act is on the ballot. Voting is on the ballot. Women’s rights are on the ballot. And this is our moment. So I do not stand here today with a cry of defeat, no matter what a sham this is. I stand here for Justice Ginsburg with a blueprint for the future.

Republicans on the committee unanimously approved Barrett. The full Senate will vote on her nomination sometime before elections are over in early November.

‘Come up here and tell them’

Collin Peterson is up for the election of his lifetime.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune (and a MinnPost alum) has an extensive profile on Peterson’s run, with a quote that captures Peterson very well leading the story. Here he is, in his words, talking to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“I told her, ‘this whole campaign is about you. They’re saying I’ve become a liberal and I’m doing whatever you tell me,’ which is ridiculous,” he vented through his face mask. On the call, he proposed to Pelosi an elegant solution: “What we need to do is have you come up here and tell them I’m a completely soulless S.O.B.’”

Read more here.

Article continues after advertisement

By the numbers

43% to 42% : In a new poll of 625 likely voters from KTSP, Sen. Tina Smith leads Jason Lewis by 1 percentage point, with a margin of error of +/- 5%.

: In a new poll of 625 likely voters from KTSP, Sen. Tina Smith leads Jason Lewis by 1 percentage point, with a margin of error of +/- 5%. 995,206: Over the last few months, the number of daily unemployment applications has slowed. But at the current rate, the number will hit 1 million in the next week.

Over the last few months, the number of daily unemployment applications has slowed. But at the current rate, the number will hit 1 million in the next week. 1,655,912: As of 10/16, over 1.5 million Minnesotans have requested a ballot to vote absentee or by mail.

Twitch TV

This week Rep. Ilhan Omar started streaming on Twitch, a platform typically reserved for gamers. Kicking off the event alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and a number of prominent gaming streamers, the group gave advice on how to get registered to vote while playing “Among Us,” a popular online game based on the party game Mafia.

More than 430,000 people watched, making it the third most watched event ever on the platform and likely the largest GOTV event targeted at young people that will occur this cycle.

Article continues after advertisement

MinnPoll

This week marks the first ever MinnPost poll. Working with Change Research, we polled 1,021 likely voters from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15. The results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

That said: It’s important to look at the poll in the context of other Minnesota polls to get a full picture.

Here are some topline results.

49% Joe Biden, 44% Pres. Donald Trump

48% Sen. Tina Smith, 44% Jason Lewis

If you want to read more, MinnPost has a few breakdown stories:

Article continues after advertisement

In other news

Quote of the week

“No, I’m not,” President Trump said in a recent interview with 60 Minutes, after being asked if he’s ok with tough questions.

What I’m reading

Ryan Brooks for BuzzFeed News: Protest Is Part Of The Black American Tradition. Young Activists Are Reshaping The Movement In Their Image.

BuzzFeed’s Ryan Brooks talks to Black activists, young and old, around the country about this moment of protest and organizing. A great profile on the story of the last few months: “People’s attention was undivided, and their increased attention on footage of racist incidents created the perfect storm for a mass movement for the country to come to terms with what injustice looks like for many Americans.”

That’s all for this week. Thanks for sticking around. Until next week, feel free to send tips, suggestions, and sound advice to: gschneider@minnpost.com. Follow at @gabemschneider. And don’t forget to become a MinnPost member.