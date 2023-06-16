WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision Thursday to leave in place the Indian Child Welfare Act was based in part on the saga of a White Earth Band of Ojibwe child whose white foster parents unsuccessfully sued to keep the 6-year-old girl.

The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) was approved in 1978 as an attempt to remedy what Congress called a disgraceful history in which hundreds of thousands of Native American children were removed from their homes by adoption agencies and placed with white families or Indian boarding schools.

The law required states to give preference to Native American families and Native tribes when it came to the adoption of Native American children.

But it was challenged by Jason and Danielle Clifford, the Twin Cities couple who tried to adopt the White Earth Band of Ojibwe child after they discovered they could not have children. But the child was given to her grandmother, who lives in Minneapolis.

The case was included in a challenge brought by others who were unable to adopt Native American children, including a white, evangelical Christian couple from Texas couple called the Brackeens who sought to adopt a Navajo boy. Those challenging the ICWA said the law uses racial classifications that unlawfully hinder non-Indian families from fostering or adopting Indian children.

The Supreme Court determined the petitioners did not have a right to sue.

“The bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing,” wrote Justice Amy Coney Barrett for the majority.

Barrett also said that, although states are primarily responsible for adoptions, “Congress’s power to legislate with respect to Indians is well established and broad.”

“Family law is no exception,” Barrett wrote.

While the decision leaves the ICWA in place, it did not determine whether the law unconstitutionally discriminates on the basis of race by favoring Indian families in over non-Native families in disputes involving the adoption or fostering of an Native child.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion that the race issue is a “serious” question that the court should decide in a subsequent case.

“This is a welcome decision, but efforts to undermine Tribal sovereignty will no doubt continue, and I am fiercely committed to defending the law and upholding our responsibilities to Tribal Nations,” said Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

Nevertheless, the nation’s Native tribes hailed the high court’s decision.

“We are overcome with joy that the Supreme Court has upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is widely regarded as the gold standard of child welfare,” said the National Congress of American Indians in a statement. “ICWA is crucial for the safety and well-being of Native people and Tribal Nations. The positive impact today’s decision will be felt for generations.”

Non-tribal supporters of Native rights also welcomed the decision.

“The ruling upholds the bedrock principle of Native sovereignty,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted. “For four yrs I’ve been asking fed courts to do this. This is huge for Native communities everywhere.”

And President Biden said, “or nation’s painful history looms large over today’s decision.”

“In the not-so-distant past, Native children were stolen from the arms of the people who loved them. They were sent to boarding schools or to be raised by non-Indian families—all with the aim of erasing who they are as Native people and tribal citizens,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said “the Indian Child Welfare Act continues to protect tribal identity and the best interests of Native children. I am glad that … the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of this important law, respected tribal sovereignty, and affirmed Congress’ ability to protect Native children.”

Minnesota has its own protections for Native American adoptions in the Indian Family Preservation Act, adopted by the state in 1985 as a supplement to the ICWA.

As the Supreme Court considered the challenge the ICWA, the state earlier this year added language to the Indian Family Preservation Act aimed at strengthening the law.

“In Minnesota, we remain committed to upholding justice and protecting Native children and families from destructive policies, but these values unfortunately do not span across the nation,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement released Thursday.

Emmer seeks to oust SEC chair

Rep. Tom Emmer escalated his war with Securities and Exchange Commissioner Gary Gensler this week with the introduction of a bill that would oust Gensler from his job.

The SEC was established after the great Wall Street crash of 1929 and its main role is to enforce the law against market manipulation. But Emmer, R-6th District, a member of the House Finance Committee, says the agency overreaches and is capricious.

His legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, would restructure the SEC as well as remove Gensler as its chairman.

“American investors and industry deserve clear and consistent oversight, not political gamesmanship,” Emmer said in a statement. “The SEC Stabilization Act will make common-sense changes to ensure that the SEC’s priorities are with the investors they are charged to protect and not the whims of its reckless Chair.”

Under Emmer’s bill a single political party would never hold more than three commissioner seats at any given time, “thus protecting U.S. capital markets from any future destabilizing political agenda.”

Gensler’s role in governing the crypto market has often provoked Emmer’s ire. The lawmaker, one of Congress’s biggest crypto boosters, has accused Gensler of driving the industry overseas.

This month, the SEC sued crypto exchange Coinbase for securities law violations. The agency has also recently accused the American arm of crypto giant Binance of violating securities laws and has sought to freeze the assets of Binance’s U.S. operations.

Despite its strong backing by the crypto industry, Emmer’s legislation faces an uphill climb, especially in the Democratic controlled U.S. Senate.

Finstad looking for a new home

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1st District, is looking for temporary housing for his family after an electrical fire broke out in the basement of his New Ulm home last week.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. in the bedroom of Finstad’s oldest sons. The lawmaker has seven children, and the fire was first discovered by his 9-year-old twins.

No one was hurt by the fire, but the family has been displaced and Finstad said renovations could take months, especially since this the height of construction season. The Finstads have been living with relatives, but hope to find somewhere they could live on their own.

“We’re looking for temporary housing,” the lawmaker said.

The fire kept Finstad from U.S. House votes on Tuesday and he released a statement apologizing for his absence.

“My family and I are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the fire that occurred at our home last Wednesday,” he said.