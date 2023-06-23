WASHINGTON — If President Joe Biden needed advice on how to get things done, Gov. Tim Walz was available this week to give it.

Walz visited the White House Thursday on a trip that was about both business and pleasure. Accompanied by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, and Sen. Alice Mann to celebrate Minnesota becoming the 12th state, along with the District of Columbia, to pass paid family and medical leave legislation.

“We are doing what they wanted to do at the national level, but now has to be done state-by-state,” Walz said.

White House officials also congratulated Minnesota elected officials on what they called “their historic legislative session in 2023, which also delivered important gains in climate and clean energy, infrastructure, health care … free school meals, and more.” Some of these are initiatives Biden would love to advance, but Walz said the president has been stymied by congressional Republicans who “are only interested in nonsense.”

“They are showing us a lot of attention and a lot of love,” said Walz of White House officials. “They wanted to know how we managed to get things done.”

The governor also met with White House energy adviser John Podesta and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who now oversees the implementation of the landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, on how to tap money from that law and clean energy initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Walz and his wife, Gwen, were also planning attend Thursday’s state dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lavish event was aimed in part at soliciting the help of the world’s most populous nation in U.S. efforts to help Ukraine fend off Russia.

After being told he would have to wear a tuxedo to the state dinner, the governor, who says he’s never owned a tux, called Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to make sure one was absolutely necessary.

“She said they wouldn’t let me in without one,” Walz said.

So, the governor purchased his first tuxedo at JoS. A Bank, where the governor said the staff was “very nice and helpful.”

The Minnesota Air Guard in hot contest for new planes

Minnesota is in an intense competition with up to 11 other states, including Montana, Missouri and Illinois, for the chance to replace aging aircraft of their Air National Guard units with state-of-the-art C-130J, a huge transport and refueling plane that’s considered the Air Force’s workhorse.

The Air Force is now the focus of brutal lobbying by Capitol Hill because of the Pentagon’s plans to give four Air National Guard bases across the nation eight C-130J’s each. But 11 National Guard bases are vying for these new planes, which are made by Lockheed Martin.

They would replace C-130s currently flown by the Minnesota Air Guard that were built in the mid-1990s.

“Our aircraft is old and the older the aircraft is, the harder it is to find parts,” said Amy Lovegren, spokeswoman for the 133rd Airlift Wing, an Air National Guard unit based next to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The 10 members of the Minnesota congressional delegation, who rarely agree on much, are unified in their efforts to persuade the Pentagon that members of the 133rd Airlift Wing C-130 fleet should pilot the new C-130Js

While the Air Force will make the final decision on which four Air Guard units receive the new planes, Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, the head of the National Guard Bureau, is drawing a priorities list that will include his recommendations.

“The 133rd is an integral part of our state, the overall National Guard and our country’s security and as you look to finalize desired basing locations for the C-130J, we, the Minnesota Congressional Delegation, ask that you consider military judgment and include factors beyond the basing criteria,” said a recent letter to Loh signed by all members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Those “factors beyond the basing criteria” included the 133rd’s “longest continuous troop exchange with Norway, and our Croatia and Norway State Partnership Programs,” and its location in the Twin Cities, which the lawmakers said provides a strategic advantage and “an excellent talent pool from which to recruit, including anchor higher education institutions with which to partner on initiatives important to both the 133rd and the state of Minnesota.”

The Air National Guard units in the other states seeking the C-130Js are also busily lobbying Loh and Air Force brass.

“It’s a competitive process and there will be winners and losers,” said John Goheen, spokesman for the National Guard Association, an advocacy and lobbying organization for the guard.

Gov. Tim Walz, a former member of the National Guard, said he’s been lobbying for the new aircraft for two years and is confident the effort will pay off.

“We think we are well positioned,” Walz said.