WASHINGTON — Whether the United States will continue to help Ukraine fight Russian forces was put into question this week after legislation that would fund U.S. aid to Ukraine was derailed in the Senate over GOP demands that it include stringent U.S.-Mexico border enforcement measures.

The money for Ukraine is part of a $110 billion emergency package that would also include support for Israel in its war against Hamas, reinforcements for the southern border and support for U.S. allies in the Pacific, like Taiwan.

The demise of the legislation in the Senate meant that Ukraine is unlikely to secure additional American aid before the end of the year. Every GOP senator voted against the package, even after President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian officials warned lawmakers that Ukraine will soon run out of the weapons it needs to beat back Russia’s invasion in a war that has stalemated.

“This cannot wait,” Biden said in a Wednesday address from the White House. “Petty, partisan, angry politics can’t get in the way of our responsibility as a leading nation in the world. And literally, the entire world is watching.”

Biden also said he was willing to negotiate over the immigration issue. But to no avail.

Wednesday’s Senate vote to move forward on the bill was 49 to 51, short of the 60 votes needed. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted for the legislation.

The situation for Ukraine aid is even more dire in the U.S. House, where several lawmakers, especially those from the hard-right Freedom Caucus, won’t vote for any aid for Ukraine, even if the package includes tough immigration measures.

As Majority Whip, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, who has supported aid to Ukraine, spent the week meeting with many of those opposed to Ukraine funding to sound them out – and try to get them to change their minds.

But even Emmer’s Minnesota Republican colleagues, Reps. Brad Finstad, R-1st District, Michelle Fischbach, R-7th District and Pete Stauber, R-8th District, have supported unsuccessful attempts to strip Ukraine aid from a defense bill earlier this year. Their offices did not respond to queries about the lawmakers’ position on the emergency package.

Minnesotans seem to lean toward sending Kyiv more military help.

A recent MinnPost/Embold Research poll found 45% of Minnesota voters surveyed said they supported continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, 37% did not and 18% were “not sure.”

Before the Senate vote, Klobuchar said on the Senate floor that “many of us want to see an agreement on border security,” but the United States “cannot shirk from its duty” to aid Ukraine.

“We must say, ‘We are here,’” Klobuchar said.

Most of the money that Congress approves for Ukraine doesn’t go directly to Kyiv but is spent on replacing weapons sent to Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles.

So, the American Enterprise Institute, a center-right think tank, argues there’s a reason to help Ukraine besides stopping Vladimir Putin’s aggression: It creates American jobs by increasing spending in the nation’s defense sector and pushes that industry to innovate and modernize old weapons systems.

An analysis by AEI indicates Minnesota is one of the 25 states that benefit from U.S. military aid to Ukraine, with a BAE Systems facility in Fridley producing howitzer parts and a Northrop Grumman facility in Plymouth making drones and ammunition.

Smith, Klobuchar vs. USPS

Because of consistent and continuing reports of serious mail delays in Minnesota, Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar introduced legislation this week that would improve the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) delivery tracking and accountability systems.

In a 2022 report, the USPS Inspector General said the data the Postal Service collects is based on self-reporting, which the investigation found to be consistently inaccurate.

The Minnesota senators’ legislation would require the Postal Service to implement some of the report recommendations to accurately track deliveries and make the information public.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District, introduced a similar bill in the U.S. House in October.

There are other USPS ills.

One problem is the agreement between the USPS and Amazon to deliver the online retailer’s packages, which has overwhelmed some local post offices, including ones in Bemidji and Brainerd.

“Amazon cannot be allowed to cut in line ahead of Minnesota residents and small businesses,” Klobuchar wrote in a recent letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Meanwhile, Smith wrote DeJoy that “entering into contracts that your system cannot support is a breach of your responsibilities.”

The senators pressed DeJoy on what he would do to resolve the problems in Minnesota’s mail delivery.

On Friday, Minnesota’s senators said they received a response to their letters that they characterized as “unacceptable.”

They said the Postal Service told them that “for the most part, all mail pieces and packages, including in Bemidji, are being delivered daily.”

“The Postal Service management has asked me to take their word over the words of Minnesotans. I believe Minnesotans,” Smith said in a statement. “This week, I have heard from postal workers and their families in Minnesota, and their testimonies are heart-wrenching. I stand with these workers and every Minnesotan who relies on the Postal Service to meet its own standards for delivery.”

The Postal Service also said the media and members of Congress were spreading the “inexplicable falsehood” that the Postal Service prioritizes the deliveries of Amazon packages.

The senators said that, in a briefing to congressional offices last week, Postal Service representatives said individual managers do have the discretion to prioritize packages over mail.

“While there may not be a system-wide policy to prioritize packages, from Amazon or any other sources, there is ample evidence of post office managers in Minnesota requiring letter carriers to prioritize packages,” Smith and Klobuchar said in a joint statement.

This and that

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that he retiring creates more math headaches for official House GOP nose-counter Tom Emmer.

As majority whip, Emmer, R-6th District, is required to make sure there is enough support for any GOP legislation. But with McCarthy’s plan to leave Congress at the end of the year, and the expulsion of New York Republican George Santos last week, the Republicans’ slim majority in the U.S. House has become even more narrow.

On the day McCarthy leaves, Emmer can only afford to lose three GOP votes if he wants a bill to pass without the help of Democrats.

That could spell trouble for legislation Republicans unveiled Thursday that would formalize the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden. GOP leaders want to vote on the bill next week, but already one Republican, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, said he would vote against the resolution because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Meanwhile, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who served briefly as acting House speaker, will also be leaving Congress, announcing this week he will not seek reelection.

That won’t change the current vote count, because McHenry, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, plans to serve his full term. But McHenry’s departure will position Emmer to have more influence on the committee, where he now sits on a subcommittee with jurisdiction over digital assets.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District, introduced a bill this week that would ensure that expelled members would not be able to collect a pension after they leave Congress and revoke any government-funded match made to their retirement plan.

“It’s our job to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and that’s why I’m introducing this bipartisan bill to revoke retirement benefits for any member who is expelled from Congress. I’ll keep doing my part to get Congress working better for the American people,” Craig said in a statement.

Although Craig’s legislation was inspired by the expulsion of George Santos, that notorious former lawmaker was not eligible for a pension because he served less than five years.

Under current law, expelled members of Congress – and there haven’t been many — are eligible to receive a pension after five years of government service.

Those who do meet this benchmark of service, whether they are expelled or voluntarily decide to leave Congress, are eligible for a pension when they reach 62. Those who have served for 20 years or more can receive their pension when they turn 50.

So, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, who is not running for reelection but will have served six years before leaving Congress, will be eligible for a pension when he is old enough, although the wealthy heir to the Phillips Distilling Company may not need to rely on that money.

Your questions and comments

Several readers wrote me about the results of a MinnPost/Embold Research poll I discussed in last week’s D.C. Memo. That poll showed that many Minnesotans could not identify members of the state’s congressional delegation and that several lawmakers had poor favorability ratings.

One reader asked: “From where were the survey respondents? How can there be 47% very unfavorable feelings to Omar from her district? So — you can see that the location of respondents is critical to fully understand the results. Can you clarify?”

I apologize if I did not make it clear enough that the poll surveyed likely voters statewide, because polling by district is difficult and prone to large margins of error.

That means many of those who gave Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, an unfavorable rating live outside her Minneapolis-based district since Omar wins reelection by wide margins. And those who do not like Omar tend to be Republicans. Eighty-nine percent of those who gave her a “very unfavorable” rating defined themselves as belonging to the GOP.

The inverse is true, but to a lesser extent, with Minnesota’s Republican lawmakers. Democrats were more likely to rate them “very unfavorable,” than those who identified as independents or Republicans.

Another reader wrote this:

“Just finished reading the latest D.C. Memo, “Clueless on Your Congressperson,” and sadly, was not terribly surprised. For those of us who easily recognize the names of our local representatives … as well as both of Minnesota’s U.S. Senators, Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar — I often wonder who exactly is being polled. Sigh. (Many of us also recognize a sizable portion of the rest of the Minnesota reps and state senators.)

“Have to share that the MOST annoying/aggravating/infuriating thing about the many who can’t tell you who their representatives are, tend to be the MOST vocal about their distrust, distaste and lack of interest in local, state or federal government.”

Please keep your comments, and any questions, coming. I’ll try my best to respond. Please contact me at aradelat@minnpost.com.