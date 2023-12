The D.C. Memo is a weekly recap of Washington political news, journalism, and opinion, delivered with an eye toward what matters for Minnesota. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

If you’re looking for a chronological accounting of what went on in Congress in 2023, MinnPost’s Washington, D.C., reporter Ana Radelat has you covered here.

And as for the weekly D.C. Memo, MinnPost readers gravitated the most in 2023 toward stories featuring U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, and Tom Emmer, R-6th District. Here are the Top 10 D.C. Memos of 2023 in terms of readership:

Article continues after advertisement

We welcome your feedback, questions and comments on D.C. Memo and the rest of our coverage. You can reach editors at feedback@minnpost.com, and Ana can be reached at aradelat@minnpost.com. She’s been including your questions and comments at the bottom of each weekly D.C. Memo, and we look forward to hearing from you in 2024.

And before you go, please consider making a donation to MinnPost to help us sustain this type of in-depth, independent journalism. Thank you!