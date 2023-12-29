If you’re looking for a chronological accounting of what went on in Congress in 2023, MinnPost’s Washington, D.C., reporter Ana Radelat has you covered here.
And as for the weekly D.C. Memo, MinnPost readers gravitated the most in 2023 toward stories featuring U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, and Tom Emmer, R-6th District. Here are the Top 10 D.C. Memos of 2023 in terms of readership:
- U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, was in the news a lot in 2023. Back in June, he and other centrist Democrats voted with centrist Republicans to raise the debt ceiling. Democratic votes for the motion were needed because dozens of House Republican lawmakers – mostly from the party’s right flank – did not want the bill to advance.
- In July, we reported that Phillips was talking to donors as he mulled a challenge to President Biden in 2024.
- In August, Phillips faced blowback from his Democratic colleagues, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for his views that someone other than President Biden should be the Democrats’ 2024 nominee for president.
- The other Minnesota member of Congress who was in the news a lot this year was U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District. In February, Ana reported his son Jack Emmer was hired as counsel to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
- Chaos within GOP House leadership was one of the biggest stories in Congress this year. In early October, it looked like Emmer might have a chance at majority leader (and later House speaker). But would former President Trump’s influence hurt him?
- In November, the Supreme Court released a new ethics code, which critics doubt will be enforceable. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar also helped make way for hundreds of military appointments that had been held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama.
- In March, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips visited rural Vietnam where his father, a captain in the Army, had died in a plane crash 54 years ago.
- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, made news in July when she refused to attend a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to a joint session of Congress.
- In December MinnPost released new poll results showing many Minnesotans have never heard of the state’s members of Congress.
- In February, Ana reported that a Republican was already looking to challenge U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District.
We welcome your feedback, questions and comments on D.C. Memo and the rest of our coverage. You can reach editors at feedback@minnpost.com, and Ana can be reached at aradelat@minnpost.com. She’s been including your questions and comments at the bottom of each weekly D.C. Memo, and we look forward to hearing from you in 2024.
