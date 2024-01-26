WASHINGTON — The political class here focused its attention this week on the New Hampshire presidential primary, where former President Donald Trump beat rival Nikki Haley, 54.3% to 43.2%, and appears to be on a fast track for the GOP nomination.

Trump held fast to his core GOP supporters, winning the backing of about 74% of the Republicans who voted, according to a CBS exit poll. Meanwhile, Haley was much stronger than Trump with moderates, independents and younger voters.

The other loser Tuesday night was Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, who was trounced by a write-in campaign for President Joe Biden, whose name was not on the ballot because New Hampshire Democrats did not adhere to their party’s new primary calendar.

The Minnesotan, however, considered his performance in New Hampshire in a positive light, saying he’d only been campaigning for about 10 weeks, and vowed to continue his long-shot bid.

Phillips told The New York Times earlier this week that he would consider running as a third-party candidate, with the centrist New Labels movement. But the congressman has seemed to back off of that idea, which would have threatened Biden by siphoning the support of some moderates and independents who are leaning toward the Democratic Party.

Phillips says he is determined to win the Democratic nomination for the White House.

Minnesota holds its presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 5, when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses. Early voting has already started in Minnesota. But to many in the nation’s capital, the primaries are over and the rematch between Biden and Trump has begun in earnest this week.

Stauber pushes back on bridge controversy

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-8th District, was plunged into controversy this week for doing what many lawmakers do — more often on the GOP side of the aisle. That’s praising the allocation of funding for a special project, in this case more than $1 billion for a new Blatnik Bridge, whose funding comes from a bill Stauber rejected.

The new Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth with Superior, Wisconsin, will be funded by President Biden’s massive infrastructure bill, which was rejected by most House Republicans.

“Make no mistake; a vote for this ‘infrastructure’ package is a vote for the reckless multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spend spree. That’s why I voted NO,” Stauber said in a statement when the bill was approved in November of 2021.

But this week, Stauber said he was an advocate for money for a new bridge to replace a structure that was built in 1961.

“I’m proud to announce that Duluth, MN and Superior, WI have received over 1 billion in federal funding to help replace the Blatnik Bridge. This is a HUGE win for #MN08 and I was proud to advocate for these funds!” the congressman said.

That caught the immediate attention of Gov. Tim Walz.

“Oh boy. I hate to talk politics when there’s good news to celebrate but this is too brazen to ignore,” Walz posted on X. “Mr. Stauber voted against every screw, steel beam, and concrete pier in this bridge. Luckily @POTUS worked with Stauber’s colleagues and got it done without him.”

Other Democrats also called Stauber out for what they viewed as hypocrisy.

Stauber is by no means the only lawmaker who has voted against a bill that funds a local project or program that that lawmaker supports and later takes credit for the funding of that project or program.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dubbed the phenomenon “vote ‘no’ and take the dough.”

Stauber tried to quell the increasing criticism directed his way and defend his position on the bridge in a video.

“I know it’s been a while since the president — and the governor — worked in Congress and maybe they need a refresher in the legislative process,” Stauber said.

The congressman said the first time the Minnesota Department of Transportation asked for money to repair and replace the Blatnik Bridge, which was built in 1961 and has since deteriorated, the state agency was rebuffed.

MnDOT said that was not exactly the case. It said it had put in for funding for the Blatnik Bridge in 2022, but it did not make the infrastructure bill’s first round of funding for a number of transportation programs.

“U.S. DOT selected the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio rivers (instead),” MnDOT said in an emailed statement. “In 2023, MnDOT applied for funding for the Blatnik Bridge … and was successful at securing federal funding (as announced today) from the INFRA program.”

The INFRA program is a competitive grant program for projects of national or regional significance that facilitates the movement of freight and people in and across rural and urban areas.

Stauber did lobby for money for the bridge, joining Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in asking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the money.

Stauber also signed a letter to Biden last year — also signed by Minnesota’s senators and Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Ilhan Omar — in support of the Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportations’ application for money to replace the bridge.

Biden traveled to the Blatnik Bridge — on the Superior, Wisconsin, side — on Thursday to tout the billions of dollars in local projects that will be funded by his infrastructure bill.

During a 25-minute speech, the president touted “Bidenomics” — taking credit for high employment and lowering inflation rates — and all the road and bridge projects his infrastructure bill has funded.

And about the necessity to replace the Blatnik Bridge, which cannot bear the weight of truck traffic any longer.

“For decades people talked about replacing this bridge, but it never got done. Until today. Until today,” Biden said.

Your questions and comments

A reader reacted to a story about Rep. Dean Phillips’s long-shot campaign for the White House with the following comment:

“It’s also worthwhile reporting on what constituents here in #MN03 think about our congressman going absent from Congress to campaign for president.”

I wrote about the impact the campaign would have on Phillips’ abilities to carry out his duties as a representative of the people in the 3rd District in early November. Since then, he has barely shown up on Capitol Hill, something that could tip the balance on key votes now that the GOP’s narrow majority has shrunk even further with the retirements of several House Republicans and former Rep. George Santos’ ouster.

Another reader also wrote weighed in on the Phillips campaign:

“… for me as a recent DFL delegate but not necessarily a party loyalist, I feel Mr. Phillips’s motivations lie more in personal glory than anything else. Despite his age, President Biden has put forth more effort and progressive reforms to strengthen this country and its shrinking middle class than any president since FDR.”

Please keep your comments, and any questions, coming. I’ll try my best to respond. Please contact me at aradelat@minnpost.com.