WASHINGTON — Why did Rep. Tom Emmer, whose bid for the top leadership post in the U.S. House was derailed by former President Trump, give that guy a full-throated endorsement this week? Because Trump is likely to be the GOP presidential nominee, and it has been proven to be politically dangerous to cross him, said Joshua Huder, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.

“For more moderate members reliant on the Republican Party label, like Emmer, it can be risky to step out against the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination,” Huder said.

When Republican office holders have shown any disloyalty toward Trump, the former president has sometimes backed primary candidates to oppose them. And Emmer drew Trump’s ire by failing to vote against certifying the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.

Emmer, who as majority whip is in the No. 3 position in GOP House leadership, made his announcement on X after Majority Leader Steve Scalise endorsed Trump on Tuesday, leaving Emmer the only House Republican in a leadership position who had not endorsed Trump.

“It is time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear front-runner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President,” Emmer said.

Trump launched a firestorm of criticism of Emmer on Truth Social when House Republicans were considering him for the position of House speaker in October, likely dooming Emmer’s candidacy.

Shortly after Emmer endorsed Trump on Wednesday, the other Minnesota GOP members of Congress — Reps. Brad Finstad, Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach — followed suit.

Those lawmakers also stressed the need for unity in their joint announcement, making, like Emmer, no note of Trump’s character or accomplishments and instead bashing Biden for “failed policies” and blaming him for inflation and a “border crisis.”

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, criticized the endorsements. “Blindly following a corrupt, egotistical man who actively threatens to undermine our democracy and eviscerate what little reproductive freedom women have left? Not a stellar platform,” she said on X.

Biden won Minnesota with 52% of the vote to Trump’s 45% in 2020, and a recent MinnPost/Embold Research poll shows Trump is in a virtual tie with Biden in Minnesota. Trump also had a huge lead over GOP rivals among Republicans planning to vote in the state’s primary: 60% of those voters said they supported Trump to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 17%. The poll results are in contrast to 2016, when the majority of participants in Minnesota’s Republican Party caucuses favored Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump was only the third-most popular Republican in those caucuses.

Huder said voting trends have shifted “in a pretty dramatic fashion” over the past decades, making it more difficult for Emmer or any other lawmaker to show independence from their party’s standard bearer.

“Forty years ago, incumbent members of Congress routinely outperformed their party’s presidential candidates,” he said. But no more.

Between 1976 and 1986, for instance, incumbents performed 8-12 points better than the presidential candidate from the same party.

“Members didn’t rely on their party labels to win reelection,” Huder said. “They won by representing their districts, bringing home pork-barrel projects, and fashioning individual political styles that often overtly deviated from their party’s position. Today, incumbents’ advantage in the House is around 2 points. In other words, it’s effectively gone.”

As elections have nationalized and voters are now most likely to vote a straight-party ticket, so too have members’ reelection strategies. Huder said lawmakers increasingly campaign on national, rather than local, issues.

“Members are more likely to fashion their political styles around their partisan identities rather than their personal or parochial politics,” he said. “And the increase in safe seats means there are fewer districts were voters reward ‘maverick’ political styles.”

Another GOP candidate for Phillips’ seat

Retired attorney Quentin Wittrock, 64, announced his candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat this week, which will be vacant because Rep. Dean Phillips won’t run for reelection. Phillips instead is devoting his energies to a long-shot bid for the White House.

Wittrock, who lives in Coon Rapids, has never held elected office before. But he said he watched a lot of television during the pandemic, and monitored the 2020 elections, a number of hearings on Supreme Court candidates and Trump impeachment proceedings.

“Most politicians I saw were not representing their constituents and are not in the middle,” he said.

So, Wittrock decided to establish a nonprofit called Principle Based Politics and is now trying his hand at politics.

“My goal is to mobilize the middle and lead the middle,” he said. “I think both parties have good ideas, depending on the issue.”

Not a Trump supporter, Wittrock said voters should not have to “hold their noses” when they vote for a candidate.

The 3rd District seat encompasses many Twin Cities suburbs. It became slightly more Democratic by the redistricting mandated by the 2020 U.S. Census. Nonetheless, the district is still considered “purple,” because the seat had been held by Republicans for decades before Phillips won it in 2018.

The 3rd District race has already drawn another Republican, Blaine Harty of Carver, who owns a construction business and dock lift company and like Wittrock is a political neophyte. But any Republican who wins the primary to run in the 3rd District will be an underdog.

There are also two Democrats vying to fill Phillips’ seat: Ron Harris, 34, is a political activist and former Minneapolis city official, and state Sen. Kelly Morrison, 54, is an OB-GYN who has promoted greater access to health care in the state Legislature.

Please keep your comments, and any questions, coming. I’ll try my best to respond. Please contact me at aradelat@minnpost.com.