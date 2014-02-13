The Metropolitan Council generously supports MinnPost's Earth Journal coverage; learn why
Killing an opportunity to finally resolve the issue of mining near the BWCA
You kind of have to admire, if only grudgingly, the sly elegance of last Friday’s about-face on environmental review of prospective precious-metal mines at the edge of the Boundary Waters.
With a matched set of press releases, the U.S. Forest Service and the Interior Department scrapped a decision to conduct a thorough scientific analysis of potential damage from such mining — which has never been done anywhere without major harm, and would surely threaten this especially sensitive watershed.
The now-scrapped examination was of a form familiar to Americans; it’s the one that produces an environmental impact statement, or EIS. The process takes a long time and generates a lot of information; see, for example, the years of analysis and re-analysis over PolyMet Mining’s NorthMet project near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes, in the Lake Superior watershed.
Which is as it ought to be, because an EIS is ordered only when a lot is at stake.
When not so much is at stake — if a proposed project is comparatively small and well understood, and its impacts are locally contained, but some harm is possible — then the law requires a much more cursory Environmental Assessment (EA).
Typically the main objective of an EA is to make sure that likely damage is being assessed accurately, not underestimated. Typically, too, eventual approval is a foregone conclusion. For example, EAs in the news this week concern a bridge replacement and a crude oil pipeline in Louisiana, expansion of a rail yard in the Chicago suburbs — that sort of thing.
These projects aren’t necessarily good or benign, mind you. And they have their foes, which is why they were in the news.
A century of industrialization
But neither are they in the same league with, for example, the city-sized mining project that Twin Metals Minnesota has outlined conceptually for development of its mineral rights at Birch Lake, at the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA). Or additional projects by TMM and other players that the companies claim could add up to a century or more of digging, crushing and shipping ore in a vast industrialized band alongside this national treasure of wild lakes and woodlands.
Which is where Friday’s decision has placed them, with reasoning that can charitably be described as cute:
- The agencies claim the question before them is not, as the original EIS order framed it, whether future mining activity would be impermissibly harmful in this area, and should therefore be blocked by “withdrawal” of 234,000 sensitive acres from portions of the Superior National Forest where mineral production is potentially allowable. (No mining is allowed within the BWCA, which contains a bit over 1 million of the Superior’s 3.9 million acres.)
- Rather, it’s whether there would be significant negative impacts from a two-year moratorium on mining activity, begun last January when the EIS was ordered and the withdrawal formally proposed. Obviously the answer is no, but the feds followed the required process in giving citizens a chance to come up with some, which they did not.
The answer to that first question, however, seems quite likely to be yes, based on the whole of our national experience with this industry.
The American West, especially, is liberally pocked with mothballed or simply abandoned mines that have become perpetual and/or permanent sources of acid drainage and heavy-metals pollution to streams and groundwater.
Most of that harm is on landscapes that are steeper and drier than the Boundary Waters, whose wet and low-lying character only makes it more vulnerable.
Nevertheless, in a more than century of protecting the canoe country’s resources from one threat after another, the problem of mining has proved easy to kick down the road through wax-and-wane cycles of industry interest, with the waning periods predominant.
An opening for resolution arose in 2013 when TMM sought to renew lapsed leases on minerals at the Birch Lake site. Such leases often carry renewal rights that are automatic but not unlimited, and can change when reissued.
And, indeed, the leases held by TMM had carried such renewal rights from 1966 up till 2004, according to an analysis by the Interior Department that was issued in March 2016.
However, the 2004 leases did not include such rights. After TMM let them lapse, the analysis concluded, the feds had discretion to renew them or not — and, more important, to make that decision in light of modern environmental law, rather than the minimal standards in place when they were issued in 1966.
Renewals denied
In December 2016, as the Obama administration wound down, the departments of Interior (whose Bureau of Land Management administers the leasing) and Agriculture (which includes the Forest Service) issued their decision: no new leases, and a move toward withdrawing the 234,000 acres from mining activity for the next 20 years. (That’s the maximum term for withdrawal by administrative action; only Congress can make public land permanently off-limits.)
TMM threatened to sue, of course, and eventually did. Also eventually, and to nobody’s surprise, Ryan Zinke’s Interior Department decided to renew the leases after all. Sonny Perdue’s Forest Service — notwithstanding the secretary’s telling a confirmation hearing that EIS-level review of future mining was an important step in getting to the right decision — decided the abbreviated alternative of an EA would do just fine.
The outlook from here is grim, no question. The timetable, according to the Forest Service announcement, is to complete the EA by the end of 2018, and to reach a decision on the withdrawal next January, just before the mining moratorium ends.
Oh, and they’re taking another round of public comments, on the decision to scale back the review, through the end of this month; these can be submitted online here. As of midafternoon yesterday, about 650 comments had come in, heavily against the change by my count — which will make no difference whatsoever.
I once asked TMM’s public relations guy, Bob McFarlin, if it wouldn’t be in his company’s interest to support a full, EIS-style review of mining’s overall appropriateness in the watershed before investing so heavily — some $400 million so far, according to the company website — in a project that ultimately might fail to fly, given the fragility and national stature of the Boundary Waters.
All he would say is that the company fully supported the existing project-by-project review process and saw no need for another layer. The reality, I think, is that mining companies have long experience gaming the piecemeal process and the agencies that administer it, and don’t much worry about being denied their own sweet way.
For a brief while in 2016, though, that presumption looked suddenly and surprisingly shaky. It seemed possible that this longstanding conflict might finally be resolved.
But a new administration has put things back on the same old, bad track, headed for an ultimate resolution that probably won’t come for many years, almost certainly in court.
For the 10th time.
There is a permitting process that any business has to go through. Polymet has been in this process for over 20 years (so much for your argument that its being rushed) and if they pass the process they get permits to mine, don’t pass the process, no permits. When Obama Interior Dept decides no mining, it’s a good and just decision (forget the permitting process), when Trumps Interior Dept decides to let the process proceed, it is of course bad. Let it play out according to the laws on the books and see if Polymet gets permitted.
I don't see that Joe Smith
I don't see that Joe Smith understands the difference between an EA and an EIS, the more serious environmental review of proposed permitted action, despite Ron Meador's clear explanation of the levels they address. Sadly, that represents not only a large portion of an ignorant public, but our ignorant Trump administration that thinks anything business wants, business should get. Quickly, and damn the consequences.
It also seems clear that Joe--and many others--don't have a clue about the kind of mining that is being proposed here, and how devastating it is to the land and water around it. Damage that will last forever, and way, way beyond the short century or less that this company will be in existence. Then taxpayers will have to pay for the awful damage they will have done.
BWCA mining
The Boundary Waters is such a special place, and it is ours. It belongs to all of us. The idea that we would put it and its water at risk for 300 temporary jobs fills me with despair. Rangers don't care; they want the jobs*. So do craven toadies like Rick Nolan. There is no reasoning with them. You can bring up the risks of copper/ nickel mining, point out the cyclical and temporary nature of the jobs, the devastation that this company and this mining process have wrought all over the word, point them to studies and articles,etc. and they just don't care. At this point, I think it has more to do with sticking it to "Twin Cities/Washington Elites" than it does with the jobs. Well, if you want to stick it to us by poisoning your water and permanently degrading your landscape, I guess there isn't much that we can do other than fight you in court. And vote.
It also belongs to those who
want mining. You have no more right to that land than a person who believes Polymet, if permitted, should be allowed to mine. Never quite understood that argument.
sulfide mining
The unemployment rate for St. Louis County is 4.4% according to our state officials (Dec. 2017). There is a big help wanted sign for welders as you depart Virginia, MN so there may be a need for some jobs but are taxpayers willing to subsidize these small number of mining jobs. In today's other paper there was a story about robots being used to clean up toxic sludge from abandoned mines since it too dangerous for humans. Let's remember that this whole range has only 1% grade of copper mineral deposits. For every pound of copper, Minnesota is left with 99 pounds of toxic waste rock emitting sulfuric acid into the only clean watershed left in Minnesota for centuries. The Minnesota County Geological Survey has not even mapped the groundwater in this region so underwater aquifers and drainage is unknown. The Polymet/Glencore mine is the lynchpin that will cascade into other foreign mines like the Antofagasto Twin Metals mine and next will be Teck. It will change the entire landscape of northeastern Minnesota. And then what happens to all of those tourism jobs and the resources that emblazon our Chamber sponsored brochures?
Twin Metals
Over and over again we hear the same old tired rhetoric from the anti mining crowd. We are all doomed and the water is going to turn to toxic soup. If that is the case then prove it. Oh I forgot you couldn't thats why the USFS determined that an EIS wasn't warranted and an Environmental Assessment is.
All along those of us on the pro mining side of this have said all we wanted was that the same policies and procedures be followed like PolyMet. That wasn't good enough for the anti mining folks they tried and end run through both the BLM and USFS under Obama to circumvent those policies. Let the process work itself out. Twin Metals deserves the same chance as PolyMet.