With Minnesota unemployment so low, why aren’t wages going up more?

Minnesotans should be getting a bigger raise.
At least that’s what lots of economists expect when unemployment is as low as it is — under 3 percent.
With few people out of work and more jobs open than workers to fill them, employers are calling labor shortage. They’re posting help-wanted signs and warning if they can’t find enough workers soon, Minnesota’s economy will slow down.
But not everyone agrees that the labor shortage is quite so bad.
Low, low unemployment
The labor market should be governed by the rules of supply and demand. In simple terms, when the supply of something — like labor — becomes scarce, we should see its price — wages — increase.
By traditional measures, labor is becoming more scarce. The number of people looking for jobs is going down. Minnesota has been under 4 percent unemployment since autumn, 2014. That’s less than half the 8 percent unemployment rate at the height of the Great Recession.
When the supply of labor goes down, economists expect to see employers start to do things to entice people to work for them — like raising wages. If one employer in a sector raises wages, other employers in that sector should raise wages in order to compete. Soon, wages on the aggregate would be expected to rise.
The last time unemployment was under 4 percent in the second half of the ’90s, workers saw a fat paycheck increase. Between 1995 and 2000, workers saw an average $6,367 bump in pay, according to Federal Reserve data analyzed by DEED (all wage data in this story are in 2018 dollars, adjusted using the Consumer Price Index).
But the dream of the ’90s is no longer alive. Between 2012 and 2017, the same length of time, Minnesotans only saw pay increases, on average, of $3,596.
Stagnant wages aren’t spread out evenly across economic sectors: Jobs where workers were already earning bigger paychecks, like financial activities, saw bigger gains, while workers in medium-pay industries, like education and health services, and in lower-paying industries, like leisure and hospitality, have seen their paychecks rise only modestly relative to inflation.
If unemployment is so low, why aren’t employers offering higher wages to attract workers?
Some hypotheses
One possibility, says Mark Wright, research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is that the labor market isn’t that tight after all — maybe our measures of labor market tightness aren’t very good.
One sign that this could be the case is we’re seeing people who previously reported not working because they were disabled going back to work.
“That’s a very welcome trend (and it’s) people we maybe thought were never going to work again,” he said. That may mean there’s more labor supply out there than the usual measures, like unemployment rate, indicate.
“It’s purely anecdotal, but we have heard stories about firms offering more flexible working conditions — more paid time off and so on — as a way of attracting employees. It’s possible (the labor market is) tight, it’s just not showing up in wages, it’s showing up in other benefits,” Wright said.
A third possible explanation begins with the observation that profits have been large while wage payments have been low relative to the size of the economy. A lot of people point to that as evidence of monopsony in the market. Monopsony is a structure in which one buyer controls the market, holding prices down.
“In certain industries, we have seen a lot of mergers,” Wright said. For example, in lots of cities, there are fewer separately run hospitals, as more and more are run by the same networks.
When workers don’t have a lot of options for jumping ship to another company, it’s easier for employers to keep wages down.
Another example where this could be the case is with retail giants like Amazon, which has reached its preeminence in many markets by offering the lowest prices on goods, forcing other sellers to compete with it or lose business.
For firms that supply to Amazon, “anecdotally, one of the reasons they’re not raising wages is they can’t pass it on to Amazon,” Wright said.
It’s also possible that average wages are declining, in part, because baby boomers are retiring, taking their big paychecks with them, said Dave Senf, a labor market analyst at DEED.
“Some people say that’s a big factor; some people say that’s not a factor,” he said.
The explanations given above aren’t mutually exclusive, either: Some or all could be in play keeping wages down.
Supply and demand
Puzzlingly slow wage growth isn’t unique to Minnesota; it’s something bedeviling economists nationally, too.
“The housing market is really tight — there’s fewer listings than there used to be. What do we see happening? People are making offers above the asking price and housing prices are going up,” said Elizabeth Davis, a professor at the University of Minnesota who specializes in labor economics.
“People expect that kind of response in the housing market. We expect that kind of response in the labor market, but employers — they’re going to try not to raise wages if they don’t have to, particularly if they’re concerned about having to pass those rising wages into rising prices, and [may not] think consumers will be willing to pay those higher prices.”
Especially if their customers aren’t getting a raise.
Comments (10)
If employers were paying more in benefits, that would be reflected in the Employment Cost Index. In fact the ECI shows wage/benefit costs to be just as stagnant as wages alone.
The author does a good job of using constant 2018 dollars, and making note of that.
Many articles mention monthly wage gains, and point them as a sign of increased compensation. When inflation is factored in, those gains largely evaporate, resulting in year over year increases of less than one percent, far lower than GDP growth.
Not mentioned is the Don Trump tax giveaway, which has done nothing. Well, it’s done nothing to put permanent wage gains in workers’ pockets. But it is doing what it was designed to do, blow up the deficit by putting $$$ in the pockets of billionaires.
Tax cuts have nothing to do with wages. The tax cuts are letting average people keep more of what they earn. Contrary to popular leftwing belief, the lower and middle classes made out pretty well in the tax cuts.
We didn’t get tax cuts, we got a loan. Deficit spending will have to be paid for at some point in the future. The lower tax rate you got now will have to be made up in the future with interest.
Just a quick glance at the ECI December 17-December 18 shows wages and benefits increased approximately 3 percent for the year for private employees for all groups.
“Normal” economic assumptions aren’t really “normal”, they’re just neoliberal trickle down assumptions. Obviously these assumptions are wrong. There ARE economists who understand this, and this is an elementary observation given the history of labor and wages in Capitalist economies. Employers don’t pay more, unless someone makes them pay more in one way or another.
The market would normally dictate wages via supply and demand. Govt regulations, foreign labor and other factors will skew that. I think this article shows that the official unemployment numbers aren’t as accurate as they claim.
Simple question. Simple answer. Those who make the decisions regarding wages are executives. If they keep salary and benefit costs down, they get paid more and their stocking holdings and options increase sharply in value. They don’t always stop at the edge of legality, but continue to underpay women for the same work, age discrimination against older workers and break the law to keep unions out.
Executives want to maximize their incomes, and doing it at the expense of their hard working employees is a tried and true method. On the other hand, they have a lot of control over their own compensation. Even if their poor decisions hurt their business, they are paid generously to leave.
Good example. Last Target CEO who left with over $50 million despite a complete failure with the Canada expansion and a major cyber attack not properly addressed.
Don’t look for the business media to ever focus on individual executives making these decisions that hurt the ability of tgeolir workers to live middle class lifestyles. Taking home millions in compensation, they may get paid 200 times as much as their low wage employees, who suffer from forced overtime, wage theft and in some cases the total lack of sick leave,
Obviously all executives do not operate like this, but even our businessman President has done this to make the big bucks. It really boils down to a moral choice. Is not giving employees pay increases or asking them to do more for less to pile up more wealth showing what kind of person you are?
Neel Kashkari, a banker, who has done nothing on Too Big To Fail, goes to our more rural employers and says they’re whiners who can afford to make less. I’m not interested in taking lectures from him.
Pay more is a stupid form of economic analysis.
Plus, we have 144k vacant jobs, up from 97k just two years ago with an abundance of high-paying technical jobs available.
Wage improvement directly relates to our ability to facilitate upward career mobility.
“In certain industries, we have seen a lot of mergers,” Wright said. For example, in lots of cities, there are fewer separately run hospitals, as more and more are run by the same networks. When workers don’t have a lot of options for jumping ship to another company, it’s easier for employers to keep wages down.”………..I think there’s a lot of truth to that. Anti-trust law has been dormant for nearly 40 years. It would stand to reason that decades of mergers occuring in high paying industries is going to depress wages.
It’s a bit of a miss to not address Boomers and the impact they have on re-entering the workforce due to unplanned higher medical costs and other inflationary impacts. According the to a 2015 economic study Boomers will make up approximately 17% of Minnesota’s population by 2020. A revisit of the study might be helpful in truly understanding how is entering or exiting the workforce.
https://mn.gov/admin/assets/in-the-shadow-of-the-boomers-labor-force-outlook-msdc-dec2013_tcm36-219251.pdf