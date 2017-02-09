A snapshot of Minnesota's teacher shortage: Where are all of the career and technical educators?
Last Friday afternoon, Sarah Colin’s classroom at West Junior High in Shakopee was humming. Hunched over her sewing machine, Amy Leivestad, 12, guided a connect-the-dots worksheet across the bobbin, watching a threadless needle puncture holes in it. She’s only a seventh-grader, but she already has an inkling that the skills she learns in this sewing class — where she’ll eventually learn to sew a pair of mittens, or a bag, or whatever other item she chooses to make for her final project — may come in handy later on.
“I could see this as a career,” she said, noting she’s already signed up for a design class, as well as an architecture class, for next year. “I like designing things. I’m very creative, and sewing is fun.”
Seated across the room, Shivani Muthya, 13, says she doesn’t plan to make a career out of her sewing skills. But she does find value in being able to express herself and in being able to fix things on her own.
“Gender roles sort of influence this,” she said, scanning the all-female room. “I wish we could break down the barriers and guys could take this without being ashamed.”
It’s the sort of thing Colin would like to address as well. But, more important, she’s interested in making sure students have an opportunity to explore trades within the Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) field — whether it be fashion and design, culinary work, interior design or more — while they’re still in middle school so they start to develop a sense of where their career interests lie.
That’s the premise for the district’s new academies model, which will go into full effect in the fall of 2018. High school students will enroll in one of six pathways that each have a different concentration, ranging from arts and communication to health sciences to engineering and manufacturing.
Colin’s says she’s fortunate to be working in a district that’s expanding its career and technical education (CTE) course offerings. Her pathway into the profession, however, wasn’t nearly as straightforward as she’s hoping it will be for her students. She graduated from St. Kate’s with a degree in fashion merchandising, planning to open a small boutique. After working for about nine months as a business analyst at Target, she decided the best way to get back to her passion for fashion was to become a FACS teacher. And that meant following in her mother’s footsteps.
Crisis beyond the exceptions
“Really, I never went into teaching originally because my mom was a teacher and I was just stubborn and didn’t want to do what she did,” Colin admits. [Full disclosure: I graduated a year behind Colin. We played basketball together and her mom, Beth Schneider, was our home ec teacher when we attended Shakopee Senior High.]
With her mind made up, Colin went back to St. Kate’s for an additional three years to take the required undergraduate FACS courses, while simultaneously working toward a master’s in education so she’d be licensed to teach. All the while, she worked as a substitute teacher in Shakopee to get her feet wet. Thanks to support from her family, she says, she completed school debt-free.
But not all schools, especially those in rural Minnesota, are having luck finding licensed CTE teachers to prepare students for some of the most in-demand workforce positions. This supply issue is multifaceted. For prospective teachers, it involves multiple barriers to licensure; for those who are qualified to teach, the lure of more lucrative industry positions often pulls them away from teaching.
As state lawmakers look to repair the state’s teacher licensure system wholesale, many are looking at ways to bring creative solutions to CTE licensure into the fold.
“It’s a situation we as a legislature need to address, or were going to have a serious problem with the workforce here in Minnesota. It’s definitely something that will affect our future workforce,” Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, said in an interview. “I think right now we’re close to a very serious problem. Depending on your community, it’s an extreme problem for people.”
'Took the back seat’
As exhibited by Colin’s sewing class, in many ways, the basics of some CTE classes haven’t changed much. Students are still learning how to thread a sewing machine and hand sew a button. But nowadays they’re also using Pinterest as a source of creative inspiration and being challenged to approach their work with an entrepreneurial attitude, coming up with their own final sewing and design projects.
No matter the program area — whether it be manufacturing, or information technology, or health science technology, or any of the other CTE program areas — teachers are challenged to stay current on evolving industry trends and technology.
But somewhere along the way, the trades programs lost momentum in the schools. Stephen Jones, superintendent of Little Falls, thinks the concerted efforts to get students college-ready, starting in the late '90s, pushed programs like College in the Schools and PSEO to the forefront of the "college and career-ready" agenda. And CTE programs, he says, got lost in the mix.
“The hands on, blue-collar type skills, jobs preparation, kind of took the back seat while resources were funneled the other way,” he said. “What we’re seeing in this state is a reverse of that — not necessarily at the expense of college preparation, because we all know that’s still important — but finally we’re seeing the necessary emphasis return to CTE, where it should never have left. I think it's refreshing.”
Current and projected workforce demands are largely responsible for bringing attention back to the need for CTE programs in secondary schools, so students are exposed to these career options early on. By 2020, 65 percent of all jobs in the U.S. will require some form of postsecondary education. Career and technical education certificates and two-year associate's degrees can be a good fit for a number of students, enabling them to avoid amassing, say, $100,000 in college debt for a job that’s only going to pay something in the range of $30,000 a year, says Troy Haugen, a Perkins consortium leader who coordinates CTE program funding for 26 school districts in west-central Minnesota.
“These are not low-paying, dirty jobs. These are high-wage, high-demand positions,” Haugen said. “If students aren’t exposed to those at an early age, we’re just going to exacerbate our workforce shortage in the future. We’re just on the cusp of that, of our workforce shortage right now. And we’re already finding difficulty filling positions.”
Two of the main sectors that fit this “high-wage, high-demand” description, he says, are health care and manufacturing. Yet the number of skilled nurse aids, prepared to help take care of aging baby boomers and those with the skills to build, fix and maintain automated machines simply aren’t keeping pace with industry demand.
As schools look to expand their CTE course offerings, they’re coming up against a fundamental roadblock: The CTE teacher pipeline needs to be fixed.
Barriers to CTE licensure
In a recently published Minnesota Department of Education report, a CTE licensing advisory task force reported that roughly a third of CTE teachers are working in the classroom under a special permission license. These licenses are intended to serve as temporary placeholders while teachers work toward attaining licensure. In reality, though, they end up being misused as long-term solutions that present somewhat of an administrative headache and level of uncertainty for teachers.
One of the major holdups, as outlined in the report, is that all Minnesota teaching licenses require a four-year baccalaureate degree. This doesn't align well with CTE industry standards, which often don’t require a four-year degree. When it comes to CTE-specific teacher preparation programs, the vast majority have been suspended or permanently closed, largely because enrollment in these programs had dwindled to the point where it was no longer financially viable to keep them running.
This presents a bit of a crisis, considering the state Department of Education predicts career-oriented teachers will be some of the hardest to come by, along with special education, science, math, English as a Second Language, early childhood teachers and more.
Even when CTE teachers acquire a four-year degree and teaching license, there’s still the possibility that they’ll shift career tracks and take a higher-paying job in the private sector.
Teacher retention, in general, is an issue that’s been getting lots of attention in recent years. The Minnesota Department of Education reports that within three years, a quarter of all new teachers leave the profession, with 15 percent leaving after just one year.
Alternative pathways to licensure
Both Haugen and Jones served on a legislative task force that looked at ways to help address the CTE teacher shortage through an improved licensure process.
“We still want high-quality teachers with a strong background. We’re just looking for alternative pathways to get to that high quality,” Haugen said. “We want the opportunity to look at licensure in a different way, in a meaningful way that’s more reflective of business and industry but does not necessarily say it’s of lesser quality.”
Clausen is authoring a bill that would allow those experienced in the trades an alternative pathway to teacher licensure. He says his proposal will prioritize certain credentials like an associate’s degree in the content area they want to teach, industry-recognised credentialing or licensure and a minimum number of hours of work experience. Those who meet these standards will be allowed to teach under the mentorship of a licensed teacher while they work toward licensure.
Rather than having to pursue a four-year degree, however, candidates would have the option to complete a two-year degree that would provide them with the fundamentals of teaching, like pedagogy and classroom management. This shift would bring the licensure requirements of secondary level CTE teachers more in line with licensure requirements of postsecondary CTE content instructors.
“We have people who certainly have the skills to teach the course. But they don’t have that teaching component,” Clausen said. “What we’re trying to do is meld those two together.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
33 comments
-
26 comments
-
24 comments
-
19 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (9)
time and cost of certification is an issue
The licensure requirements are simply too expensive and time consuming. My brother has an engineering degree from the U and was looking at 3 more years of night classes at a cost of at least $12,000 in order to teach in a metro public school. He moved to Arizona and was able to start work right away at a charter school that has been ranked in the top five schools in the nation. (the top school in Minnesota ranks about 300th nationally) He teaches electronics, computer programming and other engineering topics that are a blend of hands on experience and book learning.
The school he works for approaches the "certification" type stuff required here, like an apprenticeship, where employees learn those things on the job and through supplemental education that occurs on site. If there really is a CTE teacher shortage, this seems like an approach that would work better than making tradespeople people take 3 years of certification courses before even entering the classroom.
Apprentices
Apprentices do not teach; they work under the supervision of a full-fledged professional at the trade to which they aspire, usually under the auspices of a trade organization. If that were what charters and other schools were doing, then fine, but what happens is just bad teaching for the most part.
Lots of Minnesotans are not
Lots of Minnesotans are not in favor of dumbing-down our teacher requirements and staffing, to the extent that we turn our schools into trade schools for skills that may or may not be around in ten years or more.
Not requiring our grade and high school teachers to have been to college is the wrong way to go. Let manual laborers attend trade schools and take their chances (like all the unemployed manual laborers who used to work in factories and are now re-laced by robots).
We need our public schools to educate our citizens in much more than how to sew a seam! Or even how to program a computer or do a house's electrical wiring. Our kids need to learn to be able to think critically about lots of things, and for that we need teachers who, themselves, have some modicum of formal education in thinking and what our larger world is like.
If businesses are out there looking for pre-robotic owrkers: let them not only pay them well (please! skilled nurse aids are not in a high-wage category. High demand, yes. But they get paid very, very badly.
So do teachers (the guy at the Arizona charter school gets no benefits and he has no job security).
MN teachers are already dumbed down
My brother in AZ working at the BASIS charter school has great benefits, on par with silicon valley companies, including free lunch. There is no tenure or pension plan, however. His school is ranked 3rd in the country. The top ranked non-charter school in Minnesota is ranked 257. The "best" school districts in MN (Orono, Edina, Mahtomedi, etc) are nothing special and the next best school districts range from mediocre to legitimately bad. The schools with the best results in MN are charter schools. I'm not sure why public school teachers in MN feel they deserve lifetime tenure and pensions for doing a mediocre job.
Stats please
"The schools with the best results in MN are charter schools." ??? Sorry, you're going to have to post the stats that prove this statement.
One reason: The U of MN
In the 70s & 80s the U would typically graduate out 20+ new "Technology Ed/Industrial Technology/Industrial Ed" teachers every year. They were rewarded with a new building on the St Paul Campus in 1981: everything they ever wanted for preparing new teachers: labs, classrooms, media facilities, offices. They were set for the next 50 years to prepare new teachers. The whole building also included Home Economics ED, Business Ed and Agricultural Ed. None of them are there today, the programs have vaporized. Why? A faculty obsessed with graduate programs and the specialized research interests of the faculty. Why would a Full Professor want to trudge down to a lab to teach a bunch of undergrads about manufacturing machines when you could travel to Brazil and research the vocational preferences of emerging native tribes and other such nuanced distractions. The under grad programs died on the vine and the graduate programs morphed into unrecognizable forms. The Home Economics faculty were so embarrassed by cooking and sewing that they just disbanded and ran for cover in other areas within the College of Education where they could find jobs. I was there at that time and I began my career as a CTE teacher. I learned first hand that these programs can start meaningful careers and launch new businesses after that. Yes, it was "shop class" and the students I taught were often not held in high regard by the unfortunate teachers who had to get these kids to sit still for an hour lecture on American History or whatever. When they came down to the shop, they went to work, they were active, involved and liked it. And many learned enough to decide they wanted more and went off to technical college and subsequent careers that grew our state's economy.
And now, we read here about the shortage of teachers in this area. The University of Minnesota, like all land grant institutions, has in their charter: "Teaching, Research and Service". Incompetent, unaware and cowardly administrators who did not insist that teaching be a priority for every faculty member allowed undergraduate CTE to vaporize at the U of MN and it is a disgrace and a blatant failure of the U to serve the interests of the state.
A former practitioner
A colleague and I asked ourselves and each other that same rhetorical question 20 years ago (“Where are our replacements?”), and we were teachers in the Humanities, an area which nowadays gets dismissed out-of-hand as if it were unimportant.
CTE is certainly on a par, and when I was an advisor to 20 or 25 kids every year, part of the task was to think about what post-secondary experience would fit that particular kid’s interests and demonstrated abilities. I can tell you that, even a generation back, there were plenty of high school seniors with no demonstrable interest in academic life who nonetheless felt that they somehow “should” go to college, though if asked, they couldn’t articulate a reason why. The current pressure to get a 4-year degree whether you really want one or not was already evident. One example is that I did my best to direct a smart redheaded girl into a furniture refinishing program at a local community college, rather than the nearest state university, because her stated goal was not an academic career: what she wanted to do was restore historic clothing and, especially, furniture, and she’d have been dynamite as a museum conservator. An art history degree wouldn't have hurt her, but she was interested in the hands-on technical knowledge and skills of furniture refinishing, something she wouldn't have learned at the university. Two decades and more later, I’ve no idea whether she reached her goal, but I thought it an admirable one on several levels, not least of which was her own recognition of what interested her and what skills she thought she could develop.
Beyond that, however, I’m inclined to go with Constance Sullivan.
Minnesota places too many hurdles in the way of prospective teachers, especially those trying to come into the profession here from another state, but I’m more than a little bit leery of both lowering standards too much in order to get bodies at the front of the classroom, and of catering too much to whatever skills-of-the-moment happen to be on the list of desirables for local employers. We're more than a little schizophrenic about the former, making it very difficult for certified teachers from another state (or an accredited university) to get a Minnesota license, while at the same time looking for "creative" (i.e., less academically demanding) ways to bring teachers on board who don't have much academic training. Being a highly-skilled and even creative electrician doesn’t automatically make someone a good teacher. If we deem those skills to be valuable to the society, we ought to be willing to pay that electrician to get the necessary teaching credentials.
I’m old-fashioned enough to believe that schools ought NOT to be in the business of training dutiful employees. What we ought to be “producing” are citizens, first and foremost, and citizens with a variety of basic skills and knowledge that will allow them to carry out their responsibilities in the society, including adapting to changes in society as they happen, as well as to the different responsibilities that life and their future employers are likely to hand to them. To the degree that CTE is helpful in that role, I’m all for it, but I’m not at all enthused about using CTE as a rationale for producing several years’ worth of candidates for particular kinds of jobs that may well be obsolete and unnecessary by the time those students are in mid-career. There’s not much demand for wheelwrights nowadays…
Years ago (pardon my exercise in nostalgia here), my school district in another state required girls to take a course we called "Girls' General Shop," wherein they learned to replace a light switch, put the spare tire on the family car if they had a flat, and so on. At the same time, all the boys had to take a "Home Ec" course that mostly focused on cooking, rather than tossing something into the microwave. Both were popular courses, despite the usual grousing about having to perform unfamiliar tasks that didn't fit gender stereotypes. The boys were always proud to show off their cooking chops when they invited selected teachers to lunch, and the girls were similarly proud of demonstrating their carpentry and mechanical skills.
Ms. Sullivan is quite correct about nurse’s aides. It’s not a high-skill, high-pay position. What does require considerable skill, and is thus paid well, is full-on nursing. Registered nurses have a demanding job, and make good money, which is one reason why many a medical establishment is eager to see nurse’s aides become the norm for hospital and clinic care. They know less, are not as well-trained, and cost a lot less than an RN.
Technical Schools
I live in a one stop light town, and every year the weekly newspaper publishes a special edition highlighting the graduating seniors. I was surprised, when I first moved here, that half of the graduates are going on to Technical schools to learn a trade.
"Dutiful employees vs. career exploration"
CTE at the secondary level has never had as its' goal: "Here's your high school diploma, you're ready for the world of work". One of my responsibilities was a 2 hour block entitled: "Vocational Metals". One of the desired outcomes was to have my students say: "yes, this is of interest to me, I think I will go onto more welding/machining/casting/drafting in my future educational pursuits". Not unlike the English teacher who inspires a student to seek out a degreee in English Literature. Our goals are essentially the same and it is somewhat elitist for the Humanities teachers to see their role as unleashing untapped human potential and mine as a shop teacher, getting a few more job apps for the local Chevy garage.
I followed up my years in a secondary classroom with 3 years as a "teacher educator" (hence my above rant on teacher Ed.). And my opinion, after being immersed in teaching and attending classes in all manner of "professional teacher education" like Curriculum & Instruction, Educational Psychology, Learning Theory, Statistics for the Social Sciences, Educational Philosophy, etc... is that the merits of these to building a skilled teacher are greatly overrated. Due in large part to the simple fact that the individuals teaching these classes never had the benefit of a significant K-12 teaching experience. Most teacher Ed. programs seem to be a 50/50 balance of subject matter expertise and professional teaching education. Make it 90/10 and all will be fine. Especially when a competent mentor is available during the initial teaching experience.
That is why I have no problem with"Teach for America" or other programs that take competent, subject matter experts and accelerate them into the classroom with out all of the teacher Ed. hurdles. Take an individual with a math degree, give them a semester of professional teacher ed, get them into the classroom for a semester of mentored and supervised "student teaching" and then launch them into a full time teaching job with continued mentoring and supervision.
One of my most distinct memories of my teaching career is hearing the deadbolt go "click" as I exited my classroom on the last day of my first year teaching and I reflected that I was pretty much a mess for those first few months as I figured out the depths of the 13 year old mind; but, by the end I was doing a good job for my students, enjoying what I do and actually looking forward to that next September. That September to June improvement did not come from reviewing my Curriculum & Instruction book; but rather, from learning on the job and the mentoring from the other teachers in our department.