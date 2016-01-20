Minnesota chronic absence rates by district/school, 2015–16
Minnesota Department of Education data shows how many students in Minnesota school districts and charter schools missed 10 percent or more days of school — excused or unexcused — during the 2015-16 academic year.
In Minnesota, the number of days in a school year varies among districts. But for a typical district with about 170 days, missing 10 percent of the school year equates to about 17 days — just over three weeks of class.
Note: Attendance data relies on teachers marking students absent during the school day and don’t account for different districts’ attendance policies, so may be underreported. For student privacy, the Minnesota Department of Education redacts information about student groups smaller than 10, which may results in some of the estimates shown here to be lower than the actual numbers.