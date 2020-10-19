This week in Minnesota campaigns: Back-to-back debates in the Eighth District, Smith and Lewis, and the final presidential debate

Greetings MinnPost reader, and welcome to the second in a weekly series ending the week of the Nov. 3 election: This week in Minnesota campaigns.

Each week, we’ll post calendar items — debates, candidate visits and the like — that might be relevant to readers watching the campaigns in the weeks leading up to the election.

Due to the amount of campaign activity and the late-breaking nature of the news of some campaign stops, this may not be a full list. Have other suggested items? Send a note to thisweek@minnpost.com and we may update the list to include them.

Monday, Oct. 19

Eighth Congressional District debate, 6 p.m.

WDIO in Duluth will host an Eighth Congressional District forum featuring incumbent CD8 Rep. Pete Stauber and DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom.

More information can be found on WDIO.

Eighth Congressional District debate, 8 p.m.

In case you want to see the candidates go head to head again, Stauber and Nystrom debate again on WCCO at 8 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Third Congressional District debate, 1 p.m.

WCCO is hosting a debate between incumbent CD3 DFL Rep. Dean Phillips and his challenger, Republican Kendall Qualls.

More information can be found here.

U.S. Senate debate, 8 p.m.

WCCO is hosting a debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and her challenger, former CD2 Rep. and conservative talk show host Jason Lewis.

More information can be found here.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Apple Valley-area House and Senate District 57 candidates forum, 10:55 a.m.

The Apple Valley Chamber is hosting a candidate forum for House District 57A and 57B and Senate District 57 candidates.

The Senate District 57 forum goes from 10:55 to 11:15 a.m.

The House District 57A forum goes from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.

The House District 57B forum goes from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

The event can be watched on the Apple Valley Chamber’s Facebook event, and will be played on the local public access station. More information can be found here.

Second Congressional District debate, 8 p.m.

WCCO is hosting a debate between incumbent DFL CD2 Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

More information can be found here.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Final presidential debate, 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in the second — and final — presidential debate scheduled this election season. This debate was supposed to be the third, but the debate scheduled for last Thursday was canceled after it was moved to a virtual format following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and Trump refused to participate.

The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC and starts at 8 p.m. Central Time. It is scheduled for 90 minutes.

Major broadcast and cable networks will air the debate, and C-SPAN will have a live stream on its YouTube page here.

Friday, Oct. 23

Burnsville-area District 56 House and Senate candidate debates, 10 a.m.

The Association of Residential Resources (ARRM) is hosting debates for candidates in House districts 56A and 56B, and Senate District 56 in the Burnsville area. All three districts are on MinnPost’s list of races to watch this year.

More information can be found on ARRM’s Facebook page here.

Congressional District 2 debate, 7 p.m.

Almanac will host a Congressional District 2 debate between incumbent DFL CD2 Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

Almanac starts at 7 p.m. on local PBS stations.

That's it for this week.