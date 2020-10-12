This week in Minnesota campaigns: October 12–18

Greetings MinnPost reader, and welcome to the first week of a hopefully weekly series, starting now and ending the week of the Nov. 3 election: This week in Minnesota campaigns.

Each week, we’ll post calendar items — debates, candidate visits, finance filing deadlines and the like — that might be relevant to readers watching the campaigns in the weeks leading up to the election.

Due to the amount of campaign activity and the late-breaking nature of the news of some campaign stops, this may not be a full list. Have other suggested items? Send a note to thisweek@minnpost.com and we may update the list to include them.

Monday, October 12

Minnesota Supreme Court debate, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to flip your ballot over and vote in judicial elections. The only statewide one this year is a contest for the Minnesota Supreme Court. These nonpartisan races are often hard to find information about, so the debate could be a good way to get information about the candidates. The debate, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Golden Valley and the Minnesota Bar Association, will be live-streamed here.

For our coverage of the race, see: “Why Paul Thissen isn’t waging a normal campaign for Minnesota Supreme Court.”

Senate and House District 47 candidate forums, 7 p.m.

Candidate forums for Carver County-area House Districts 47A and 47B and Senate District 47 will be held Monday evening.The Senate forum begins at 7 p.m., and the House forum begins at 8 p.m. They can be streamed here. More information can be found from Southwest News Media here.

House District 47B was among MinnPost’s 2020 races to watch.

Biden for President hosts mayors discussion, 6 p.m.

The Biden campaign is hosting a discussion between Los Angeles Mayor and campaign co-chair Eric Garcetti, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson as part of a Minnesota Mayors Council launch. More information, including registration, can be found here.

Tuesday, October 13

Eric Trump visits Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s son is planning a visit to Felton Farms in Northfield on Tuesday. This is the most recent in a string of visits by Trump and his surrogates to Minnesota. More information, including how to get tickets, can be found here.

Rochester-area House District 25 and 26 debates, 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Candidates for Minnesota’s Rochester-area House Districts 25A, 25B, 26A and 26B will face off in debates Tuesday night, hosted by Med City Beat. They can be streamed on Facebook at the links below.

25A goes from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

25B goes from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

26A goes from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

26B goes from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m.

More information can be found at Med City Beat.

Wednesday, October 14

Elk River-area District 30 House and Senate candidate forums, 5 p.m.

Candidates for House Districts 30A, 30B and Senate District 30 have been invited to attend a candidate forum sponsored by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday evening. The chamber says the events will be recorded and streamed on social media and YouTube. More information can be found here.

St. Croix Valley-area District 39 House and Senate candidate forums, 6:45 to 9:30 p.m.

The Stillwater Gazette is hosting candidate forums for House Districts 39A and 39B and Senate District 39 on Wednesday evening.

HD 39A will go from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

HD 39B will go from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.

SD 39 will go from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.

These forums can be streamed at www.vactv.org/live.

More information can be found in the Stillwater Gazette here.

Thursday, October 15

October quarterly FEC reports due

We get a glimpse into the raising and spending of presidential, congressional, PAC and party spending this week, thanks to a Federal Election Commission quarterly filing deadline. The reports are due Thursday, and typically trickle in before midnight. They’re available on the FEC’s website.

Rochester-area Senate districts 25 and 26 debates, 6:00 to 7:50 p.m.

Candidates for Minnesota’s Rochester-area Senate districts 25 and 26 will debate Thursday night, in an event hosted by Med City Beat. Senate District 26 was featured among MinnPost’s 2020 races to watch. These debates can be streamed on Facebook at the links below.

SD 25 goes from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

SD 26 goes from 7 to 7:50 p.m.

More information can be found at Med City Beat.

Fairmont-area House District 23A forum, 7 p.m.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women are hosting a candidate forum for House District 23A candidates. The forum will be aired on local cable and can be viewed online here. More information can be found in the Fairmont Sentinel.

The presidential debate that wasn’t

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was to take place Thursday, has been canceled. The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced the debate would be virtual after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. When Trump refused to debate in the virtual format, the commission called the debate off. So far, the debate planned for next Thursday, Oct. 22 is slated to continue as planned.

Friday, October 16

Congressional District 2 debate, 7:30 p.m.

A judge ruled last week that the south metro CD2 election is back on for Nov. 3. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks died unexpectedly in September, initially triggering a Minnesota law that delayed the election due to a major party candidate’s death so close to polls close. On Friday, a judge ruled the race could go on as scheduled Nov. 3. The debate will be held Friday at 7:30 and aired on TPT’s Almanac.

That’s it for this week. Remember, if you have information about campaign events not listed here, or tips for events coming in the next couple of weeks, send them to thisweek@minnpost.com. See you next Monday!