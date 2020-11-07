Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Photos: celebrations erupt around Minneapolis after Biden declared winner

The announcement that Joe Biden was projected to defeat President Donald Trump has sparked celebrations around Minneapolis — and in several other cities around the country.

Dancers performing outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct celebrating the announcement that Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.
REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The announcement that Joe Biden was projected to defeat President Donald Trump Saturday has sparked celebrations around Minneapolis — and in several other cities across the country. Biden supporters began to gather shortly after several news organizations projected the former vice president as the winner of the 2020 presidential race, a little after 11 a.m. Here, a look at some of those gatherings:

People in Minneapolis marching as the media announces a Biden victory.
REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A woman in Minneapolis dances on Saturday afternoon during one of many impromptu celebrations.
REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People celebrating on the Lake Street-Marshall Bridge in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.
MinnPost photo by Lorie Shaull
A man dancing during a celebration at East Lake St. and 21st Avenue S. in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.
REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People marching in Minneapolis celebrating the announcement that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.
REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People marching in Minneapolis celebrating the announcement that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.