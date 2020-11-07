The announcement that Joe Biden was projected to defeat President Donald Trump Saturday has sparked celebrations around Minneapolis — and in several other cities across the country. Biden supporters began to gather shortly after several news organizations projected the former vice president as the winner of the 2020 presidential race, a little after 11 a.m. Here, a look at some of those gatherings:
Photos: celebrations erupt around Minneapolis after Biden declared winner
