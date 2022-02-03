Who’s running in Minnesota in 2022: Statewide offices and U.S. House

It’s a big election year in Minnesota: the governor and all the other statewide constitutional offices are all up for election in 2022, along with each of Minnesota’s U.S. House seats and all 201 members of the Minnesota Legislature. For the latter two groups, they will be running in brand new districts.

With so many offices on the ballot and multiple candidates declared for each of them, MinnPost is keeping track of who’s running in Minnesota. This page will keep track of candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and each of Minnesota’s eight U.S. House seats. (We’ll track candidates for the state Legislature on a separate page which will be coming soon). This post will be updated throughout the year as candidates are added to and leave the race.

Know about a candidate who’s running that you don’t see listed here? Let us know by emailing whosrunning@minnpost.com.