2022 Campaign Finance Dashboard

As the 2022 campaign progresses, this page will track fundraising by candidates for statewide office in Minnesota and candidates for U.S. House.

The data are updated following regular campaign finance reporting deadlines established by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board for state-level candidates and by the Federal Elections Commission for federal candidates. Candidates who have not filed campaign finance reports and those who have dropped out are not listed. In the charts below, total amount raised is for the entire election cycle to date, and cash on hand is the total as of the last day of the current reporting cycle.

Note: State candidate filings were updated on June 15. Federal candidate filings were updated on April 18. Minnesota First Congressional District filings were updated on May 13, after the pre-special election deadline. The data will be updated as more become available.