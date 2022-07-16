2022 Campaign Finance Dashboard

As the 2022 campaign progresses, this page will track fundraising by candidates for statewide office in Minnesota and candidates for U.S. House.

The data are updated following regular campaign finance reporting deadlines established by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board for state-level candidates and by the Federal Elections Commission for federal candidates. Candidates who have not filed campaign finance reports and those who have dropped out are not listed. In the charts below, total amount raised is for the entire election cycle to date, and cash on hand is the total as of the last day of the current reporting cycle.

Note: Federal candidate filings were last updated at 10:20 a.m. on July 16. Some reports were still not available on the FEC website following the July 15 federal quarterly deadline, but the dashboard will be updated when they become available. State candidate filings were updated on June 15.