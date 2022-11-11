Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

How every city in Hennepin County voted for county attorney

A searchable table of how every Hennepin County city — from Bloomington to Woodland, and of course, Minneapolis — voted.

By  | Associate Editor
MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson

On Tuesday, former public defender Mary Moriarty won the Hennepin County attorney’s race against former prosecutor and judge by nearly 16 percentage points.

Here’s a look at how each city in Hennepin County voted in the race.