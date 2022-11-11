How every city in Hennepin County voted for county attorney

On Tuesday, former public defender Mary Moriarty won the Hennepin County attorney’s race against former prosecutor and judge by nearly 16 percentage points.
Here’s a look at how each city in Hennepin County voted in the race.
A searchable table of how every Hennepin County city — from Bloomington to Woodland, and of course, Minneapolis — voted.
On Tuesday, former public defender Mary Moriarty won the Hennepin County attorney’s race against former prosecutor and judge by nearly 16 percentage points.
Here’s a look at how each city in Hennepin County voted in the race.