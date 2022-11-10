How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points.

Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.

Here, we’ve built a searchable, sortable table that lets you see the results of the governor’s race by city name, so you can see whether the candidate who won the lawn sign war in your city won the most votes.

