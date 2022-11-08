Who Minnesotans voted for in the midterm elections, and why

As voters hit the polls Tuesday, MinnPost visited polling places to ask Minnesotans who they’re supporting in the midterms and why. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This post will be updated periodically through the day.
•
Voter: Michael Tsehai
Polling place: Hosanna Church in Lakeville
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Tim Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
I think the state is in stable condition. And I pretty much know him from the political views that he has and what he’s been able to accomplish. I think we’re in a better place than we were when he wasn’t here.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Looking at the state of the nation, I think this is a major challenge on democracy itself, at its core. That’s what made me come vote. There were quite a few (candidates) I looked at. I not only looked at their bio, but I take a look at the person’s track record and there were a few that I think said the right thing but when it comes to the governor I think Tim Walz.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
Generally speaking, I think me consciously looking at the state of the nation when in the last eight years, looking at the moral fiber of the state of democracy itself being questioned. I believe in fair and free elections. And I think people should have the government that they choose and that the majority should rule. Unfortunately, not all my choices are going to be the majority, but at least having free and fair elections is very important to me.”
•
Voter: Peter Hoag
Polling place: Lincoln Junior High School, 6th precinct
Who did you vote for for governor today? Tim Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
Because he’s for helping people, he’s not a mean person like the other candidate, so I trust him. I think he has everybody’s best interest at heart.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Keith Ellison. I think he’s a real champion to protect everybody, even if they’re not part of his party, he’s still going to do the right thing and protect people.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
I just like candidates that have a good moral compass.
Who did you vote for for county Attorney?
I didn’t like either candidate, but I held my nose and voted for Martha, but I think we could’ve done better.
Was there an issue that motivated your vote?
I picked her because she lives in North Minneapolis, and that’s where I live.
•
Voter: Londa Beachem
Polling place: Hosanna Church in Lakeville
Who did you vote for for governor today?
I voted for Jensen.
Why is he your candidate?
Because he is conservative, and so am I. He’s focusing on the right issues, and I agree with him on basically all of them.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Yes, Kistner. Because Angie Craig, there’s not one thing that she represents that represents me. She’s not a representative of me and my family.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
The economy and safety are my two biggest issues.
•
Voter: Abdihakim Abdikarim
Polling place: North Minneapolis Lincoln Junior High School
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Tim Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
I’m a Democrat, and I like the way he governs.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
Inflation and gas prices.
•
Voter: Jeffrey Storbakken
Polling place: Coon Rapids North Star Community Church
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Jensen.
Why is he your candidate?
They’re conservatives. Show me a conservative Democrat and I’ll vote for one. You can’t be one (a Democrat) with what’s going on in that party.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Some of them were just to not vote for the other person, so it was just to block that. Everything was straightline Republican.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
You have to have representation either way (in the House and Senate). Minnesota has a little battle going on. People who are on social security get taxed in Minnesota, they shouldn’t be taxing older people. Plus, that money goes back into the economy, I’m going to buy lunch for my wife and I.
•
Voter: Cynthia Paulson
Polling place: Eden Prairie Immanuel Lutheran Church
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
Cause he’s done a good job. And I would never vote for that nut (Jensen)!
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
The other one I definitely don’t want in is Ms. Crockett.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
No.
Who did you vote for for Hennepin county attorney?
Mary Moriarty.
•
Polling place: Eden Prairie Immanuel Lutheran Church
Tim.
Why is he your candidate?
I stand for a lot that he rocks with. He’s OK in my book. I like the energy that he puts out. I believe that he’s gonna do what he says he’s gonna do.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Mr. Keith Ellison. I used to live in North Minneapolis several years ago, so I got to meet him and he’s a really nice guy.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
Just coming to make sure that I voted.
Who did you vote for for Hennepin county Attorney?
Mary Moriarty.
Was there an issue that motivated your vote?
No. Just knowing people. Somebody that knows somebody — I just like the feedback they give. I don’t really get into politics, but I keep my ear to the ground so I’m feeling people’s vibes and making sure I put my vote out for that person.
•
Polling place: Eden Prairie Immanuel Lutheran Church
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Scott Jensen.
Why is he your candidate?
The reason that is very important for every person living in America can choose the right person, and the right party can make America great — better. Because a few years from now I want to see something different.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Not really.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
For me, the economy for Americans’ sake … Education.
Who did you vote for for Hennepin county Attorney?
Mary Moriarty.
Was there an issue that motivated your vote?
No.
Polling place: North Minneapolis Lincoln Junior High School
Who did you vote for for governor today?
I voted Democratic, Tim Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
He’s been in office and I think he’s done a very good job. I’m pleased with him and his partner, and I think he deserves to be there another term. I don’t have any qualms with the way he’s run the state.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
The whole ticket. It’s just a very important election. This is probably the closest (race) I can remember, in terms of the whole deal, the Senate, Congress and also the governor.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?I think the issue of women’s rights is a big one. It may not affect me personally, but it’s a big one. I also think funding the police is a big one … crime is a big one. Nobody wants crime.
Voter: Jason McClay
Polling place: Coon Rapids North Star Community Church
Who did you vote for for governor today?
On the conservative side, Jensen.
Why is he your candidate?
I’m more of a conservative kind of person. For us, life is important. We weren’t able to have a kid, we adopted. It’s hard to go the other way, and life to us is really precious.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
I didn’t really know any of the other candidates.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
(Life) is the main biggest.
•
Voter: Emmett Bryant
Polling place: North Minneapolis Lincoln Junior High School
Who did you vote for for governor today?
Tim Walz.
Why is he your candidate?
Because of COVID and all of the things we had in 2020, which was a very difficult time. The policies that he had to enforce seemed practical to me. I used to work for infectious control, so I understood how you had to be careful. I understood why we had to have the lockdowns, and it took a lot of courage it took to do it.
Are there other candidates you were excited to vote for?
Keith Ellison. I’m from this area, I’ve met him, I’ve seen him. He used to be at Urban League every day. I know his commitment to community, and I know that it’s not easy to be an enforcer and a protector of laws.
Is there an issue that’s most important to you?
I voted on equality because I believe that there are a lot of people in our elections that question the people’s integrity. When I looked at the ballot and I look at the republican party, most people, their gender is different than mine because my gender is freedom. They said theirs is, but I can’t see the freedom in a woman not being able to make decisions, not being able to be taught full education.
Who did you vote for for county Attorney?
I didn’t do my homework, and because I didn’t do my homework, I didn’t want to do a 50/50 kind of thing. So I did not vote for the county attorney.