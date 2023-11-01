Voting in Minneapolis Ward 5? We have resources to help you meet the candidates and get ready to vote.
- Read the candidates’ full responses to a range of questions from MinnPost by visiting our 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul election guide and selecting the city and ward number.
- Curious about which groups are influencing the election through donations and endorsements? Read the guide we published with Minneapolis Voices for our latest analysis of campaign finance data.
- Remember, this is a ranked choice voting election — meaning you get to cast a ballot for your top three candidates. As you read our voter guide, keep in mind your first, second and third choices for the position.
Jeremiah Ellison (incumbent)
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “My top priority is passing Tenant Opportunity to Purchase and increasing paths to home and unit ownership for everyday people.”
Victor Martinez
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “Public safety and community building reform.”
Phillip “OMac” Peterson
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “If I were to be elected as the representative for Ward 5 the first thing I would want to do is address our horrible Street conditions. While it would be winter I would want to appropriate fund so that moment that the thought happened the north side would get New roads everywhere. But if elected since it would be fall I would be looking to get jobs for individuals who are looking for them especially offenders leaving prison. We have a plethora of treatment and halfway houses and a plethora of job these men need those jobs in my opinion. But I would definitely be on plowing no more getting stuck in the snow!”