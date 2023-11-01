Voting in Minneapolis Ward 8? We have resources to help you meet the candidates and get ready to vote.
- Read the candidates’ full responses to a range of questions from MinnPost by visiting our 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul election guide and selecting the city and ward number.
- Curious about which groups are influencing the election through donations and endorsements? Read the guide we published with Minneapolis Voices for our latest analysis of campaign finance data.
- Remember, this is a ranked choice voting election — meaning you get to cast a ballot for your top three candidates. As you read our voter guide, keep in mind your first, second and third choices for the position.
Click here for MinnPost’s full 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul City Council candidate guide
Andrea Jenkins (incumbent)
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “My top priority would be to enact Universal Basic Income for low income mothers to subsidize their rents and other living expenses.”
- Read MinnPost’s August 2023 profile of Jenkins
- Read Southwest Voices’ March 2023 interview with Jenkins
Soren Stevenson
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “Establishing a comprehensive public health approach to public safety is my top priority. Safety is one of our most basic needs. Everyone deserves to be safe no matter who they are or where they live. Our current approach to public safety has failed. Two consent decrees and $111 Million in settlements for victims of police violence prove it. It’s time for us to transform our approach to keeping folks safe by expanding our options for safety and investing in violence prevention, mental health co-responders, and addiction services. By being proactive to address the basic needs that people have we can prevent crime and build a safer city. We can do better than the current system.”
- Read MinnPost’s September 2023 profile of Stevenson
- Read Southwest Voices’ March 2023 interview with Stevenson
Bob Sullentrop
- Did not respond to MinnPost’s candidate questionnaire
Terry White
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “My top priority policy will be to House the Unhoused and provide mental health and substance abuse support. It is imperative that we take immediate action to provide this population with safe and dignified shelter. In 2019, the city established a Navigation Center to provide emergency shelter for 300 people. Now, with 700 to 1000 people unsheltered every night, Minneapolis needs a robust emergency shelter system. To tackle this issue, I am proposing the establishment of a dedicated $30 million dollar fund for sanctioned emergency shelters that connect the unhoused to vital services such as mental health and substance abuse support. Housing the unhoused is not just a matter of policy; it is a matter of compassion and social justice.”