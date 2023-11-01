Voting in St. Paul Ward 7? We have resources to help you meet the candidates and get ready to vote.
- Read the candidates’ full responses to a range of questions from MinnPost by visiting our 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul election guide and selecting the city and ward number.
- Remember, this is a ranked choice voting election — meaning you get to cast a ballot for your top three candidates. As you read our voter guide, keep in mind your first, second and third choices for the position.
Click here for MinnPost’s full 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul City Council candidate guide
Cheniqua Johnson
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “Housing will continue to be my top priority. If elected, I will work to address our city’s growing housing challenges, iron out our rent stabilization ordinance, work to offset our property tax expenses, and keep our developments local. Our community should get to benefit from affordable, well-cared-for properties, and good union jobs. There’s an opportunity to address the growing issue surrounding unsheltered homelessness, renter protections, and overall quality of living by investing in city services, like the city’s Homeless Assistance Response Team, Department of Safety and Inspections, and ensuring developments, like the Hamm Brewery Complex rehabilitation, are successful.”
Pa Der Vang
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “I am invested in ensuring that housing is affordable for our families in Ward 7. Everyone deserves clean, safe and affordable housing. This includes affordable rent, homeownership/home improvement assistance, as well as multi-unit developments to increase the housing stock in Ward 7.”
Alexander J. Bourne
- Did not respond to MinnPost’s candidate questionnaire
Dino Guerin
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “My focus is and top priority is public safety. We need to do more for young people who are making the decision to go down the wrong path. We need a facility for violent youth offenders where they can access consistent social services, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and counseling. We need to connect them with role models and peer counseling. And in some instances, that requires incarceration. We also need to hold judges and county attorneys accountable; most are too soft on crime. As a result, the juvenile correctional system has become a revolving door, with a small number of juveniles committing the vast majority of the crime that puts a large number of people in every St. Paul neighborhood at risk.”
Foua-Choua Khang
- If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? “[I’ll] address affordability against taxation.”
Kartumu Kang
- Did not respond to MinnPost’s candidate questionnaire