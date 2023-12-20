It seemed like a stretch when a conservative law center filed a constitutional challenge to a new Minnesota law allowing people who were out of jail but still on probation to vote.

While the state constitution allows the Legislature to decide when felons are “returned to civil rights” and therefore eligible to vote, the Upper Midwest Law Center argued that lawmakers couldn’t restore some rights and not others. If the Legislature wanted to give “on-paper” people their right to vote, they had to restore other rights as well. That is, a right to vote needed to be accompanied by all civil rights such as gun ownership and permission to drink alcohol — freedoms still prohibited by some on probation or parole.

“That’s ‘civil rights,’ plural, meaning all civil rights that a non-felon possesses,” the Anoka County district court filing stated.

The court disagreed and dismissed the suit last week. The law center and its client, the Minnesota Voters Alliance, promised to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Article continues after advertisement

But just five months earlier, that same Supreme Court appeared to tell the Legislature it could do exactly as it did in House File 28 — the bill that said formerly incarcerated people can vote once out of jail or prison, instead of waiting for the end of their community supervision. Registration began July 1, and a Duluth primary election in August was the first time new voters could cast ballots. To vote in Minnesota, someone not currently incarcerated must only be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of Minnesota for 20 days.

In his February decision in Schroeder v. Simon, Justice Paul Thissen — writing for a 6-1 majority — rejected the claim by a group of formerly incarcerated residents that the end-of-probation violated equal protection provisions of the U.S. Constitution. But he then wrote this: “The Minnesota Constitution empowers the Legislature to address the public policy concerns raised by appellants in this case.”

RELATED: MinnPost coverage of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling saying the state can bar felons from voting until probation ends

The court went on to note that the state constitution says a person convicted of a felony cannot vote unless the person’s right to vote is restored by some affirmative act of the government, such as a pardon “or a legislative act that generally restores the right to vote upon the occurrence of certain events.”

It was those words in an otherwise disappointing decision for Restore the Vote supporters that was central to the Anoka court decision. In his order denying the petition by the voters alliance, Judge Thomas R. Lehmann quoted Schroeder v. Simon as the basis for his decision.

“Petitioners’ arguments are foreclosed by the Supreme Court’s recent decision,” Lehmann wrote. He then cited Thissen’s decision: Under the state constitution, “the Legislature has broad, general discretion to choose a mechanism for restoring the entitlement and permission to vote to persons convicted of a felony.” He dismissed the law center’s all-means-all argument by citing various references to the phrases “all civil rights” and “civil rights” in the constitution and state laws and found “the major premise of this argument is fundamentally flawed.”

Getting a law ruled unconstitutional is hard, and it is supposed to be hard, the judge said. In Associated Builders v. Ventura, the Supreme Court said challengers must demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the law is invalid. In Lehnhausen v. Lake Shore Auto Parts, the court said challengers must negate every conceivable basis that might support the constitutionality of the law in question.

“Simply based on the Supreme Court’s decision in Schroeder, Petitioners cannot meet their ‘very heavy burden of demonstrating beyond a reasonable doubt’ that (the vote restoration law) is unconstitutional,” Lehmann wrote.

Lehmann could have dismissed the case once he determined the plaintiffs lacked legal standing to file the challenge. “Standing” is a legal standard that requires plaintiffs in lawsuits to show they are specifically, not generally, harmed by a law. Simply being a taxpayer objecting to expenditures of money on policies they disagree with is not enough.

Article continues after advertisement

“… since practically every law entails at least some public expenditure, Petitioners’ expansive notion of taxpayer standing would render the very concept of taxpayer standing meaningless; every taxpayer would have standing to bring a lawsuit challenging any law, for any reason whatsoever,” Lehmann wrote.

Lehmann, however, then responded to the heart of the law center’s challenge, something he wrote he did “in the interests of thoroughness.” That he did so is helpful for supporters of the new law, including Secretary of State Steve Simon. The DFL official has been in an awkward position throughout the four years of litigation. When a group of still-on-probation plaintiffs sued to have their voting rights restored by the court, it was Simon who they named in their suit. While the legal work was performed by assistant attorneys general, it was Simon who was officially the winner when the court dismissed that suit.

Simon, however, supports the restoration of voting rights upon release from prison or jail. He seemed more comfortable defending the new law than he was defending the previous law. But while he said he was confident the courts would uphold the statute that restored voting rights, he worried that every challenge would have a chilling effect on these people registering to vote and exercising their franchise.

A ruling on the legal technicality of standing might just lead to additional challenges from better situated petitioners. While the Upper Midwest Law Center says it will appeal, the fact that Lehmann upheld the new law on its merits is helpful, especially with early voting for the 2024 presidential preference primary starting in just one month.

“I am grateful for the clarity this decision provides,” Simon stated.