An illustrated guide to the signs of Minnesota summer

This year, Minnesotans suffered more than the usual amount of winter indignities, including, but not limited to, double-digit subzero temperatures and late-season snow.

But summer’s almost here. Want proof? Look to the prairies, gardens and woods to find sure signs in the form of flowers and berries. Here, let us be your guide to the ecological signs of summer in the Twin Cities.

To find the average date of some of summer’s natural occurrences, MinnPost analyzed data from the Minnesota Phenology Network, a group of naturalists who record the timing of seasonal flora and fauna events across the state of Minnesota. The group formed in 2010 and compiles observations from independent phenologists, with some records going back to the 1940s.

Because the date things happen in a given year can vary wildly based on location, we’ve limited our analysis to observations in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area and to phenomena that have three or more recorded observations over time.

All illustrations by Greta Kaul.