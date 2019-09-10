An illustrated guide to the signs of Minnesota fall

On Sunday evening, the temperatures dropped and the wind picked up, rattling the leaves on the trees. It felt as though fall had arrived in the space of a day.

Minnesotans can expect to see a lot more signs of fall in the coming weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Phenology Network. This group of naturalists record the timing of seasonal flora and fauna events across the state of Minnesota. The group formed in 2010 and compiles reports from independent observers, with some records going back to the 1940s.

MinnPost analyzed the network’s dataset to find average dates of the signs of autumn in Minnesota. Because the date when natural phenomena happen can vary wildly by location, even in the same year, we’ve limited our analysis to observations in the 16- county Twin Cities metro area and to phenomena that have three or more recorded observations over time.

All illustrations by Greta Kaul.