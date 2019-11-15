An illustrated guide to Minnesota’s favorite snowflakes

Most of Minnesota’s seasons mean ample opportunity to spend time outside appreciating nature. In the spring, the birds are back. In summer, the garden's in full bloom. In the fall, pretty leaves. In the winter?

Try paying attention to snowflakes, says Kenneth Libbrecht, a professor of physics at the California Institute of Technology in Southern California, who was, ironically, the first person who came up when we Googled “snowflake expert.”

Libbrecht, who’s from North Dakota, didn’t become particularly interested in snowflakes until he moved away from the frozen plains.

“It’s easier to appreciate a snowflake when you don’t have a shovel in your hand,” he said.

But after realizing they’d be a good way to study crystal formation — something that typically interests physicists in the context of silicon in semiconductors — he started researching snowflakes. He’s since written books about ice-crystal formation and launched the website snowcrystals.com to share what he’s learned.

Libbrecht has become so well-known for his snowflake research that he got called in to consult on Disney’s “Frozen," making sure the movie’s magic snowflakes were accurate.

Snowflakes turn out to be pretty complex. Their shapes depend on temperature, humidity and conditions inside clouds, among other things.

The best conditions for snowflake viewing tend to be cold weather with low clouds. The cold helps the snowflakes hold their shape,and close cloud cover means a shorter travel distance. When clouds are high in the sky, you get what Libbrecht calls “travel-worn” snowflakes — they're beat up and rounded and tend to have lost their sparkle.

Still, it’s possible to go outside when conditions seem to be perfect and see nothing but little grains of ice.

“It just depends on what’s going on in the clouds,” Libbrecht said.

In order to better appreciate what’s likely to be another snowbound winter here in the north country, we asked Libbrecht to teach us how to identify some of the different types of snowflakes.

The barriers to becoming a snowflake watcher are extremely low, Libbrecht said. All you really need is a cheap magnifying glass.

“The main thing is persist. When I’m visiting family in North Dakota, I’ll always be looking at the snowflakes,” he said — even when he’s pumping gas, he’ll peek at the flakes on his windshield. “Snowflake watching is a lot like bird watching. It’s just for fun and it makes a walk in the woods a lot more pleasant.”