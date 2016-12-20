With the Never Trumpers' revolt defeated, we move into new, foreboding political territory
As you have surely heard, the revolt of the Never Trumpers fell short on Electoral College Day yesterday. Far, far short. Just as it fell short in the primaries and on Election Day. More electors who were pledged by their party to vote for Hillary Clinton declined to do so than did Trump electors decline to vote for him. Anyway, it’s over. He’s fully president-elect and will be actual president one month from today, unless he gets a better offer.
Regular perusers of this space have perhaps detected roughly how heartbroken and horrified your humble and obedient ink-stained wretch feels about this. In truth, I’ve been holding slightly back the strength of my feelings out of some vestige of older-fashioned journo-norms.
Yes, I’m very concerned about his likely policies — although, in truth, he never seemed policy-driven and may not do much that he promised or threatened to do. The real horror is that someone of his egomaniacal character, ignorance, prejudice, cruelty and self-absorption could occupy the office that the first Republican president so ennobled. He is the unLincoln or the anti-Lincoln, whichever sounds right.
As someone who has scribbled his way to a living for 40-some years now, trained in the dark arts of informing the electorate through good and bad times, I had picked up more than my share of skepticism about the fundamentals of democracy.
But I didn’t see this coming. I don’t mean that the week before the election I believed the pollsters. I mean that via some uncorrupted core of optimism about my country and my species, I didn’t think that Homo Americanus could overlook this level of lying and shapeshifting self-dealing and lack of feeling for those who struggle in ways that he never had to. The lying was especially hard on me because my lifelong craft is so worshipfully in love with the idea of facts and rational logic, and the idea that they matter. But, apparently, not as much as I thought.
So, I don’t blame Hillary Clinton, I don’t blame James Comey, I don’t blame Vladimir Putin. I don’t blame Jill Stein or Gary Johnson or those who voted for them. I don’t blame the media, either, except that the new media landscape and norms have made it so easy for so many to imbibe only those facts and falsehoods that suit their hopes and their dreams, their emotions and especially their anger and their grievances.
It really creeps me out that in this country, where I gratefully abide thanks to the courage and pluck of my immigrant grandparents, so many of my fellow Americans have become so obsessed with whatever they feel is wrong with their situations that they have lost sight of anything that is right with it. And so they bonded with a foul, greedy fat cat whose slogan was based on the premise that America is no longer a great place to live. Maybe some people need to look around the world, and I don’t mean just at Finland.
I don’t really blame the president-elect, either, because — although he would’ve if he could’ve — he didn’t elect himself. He needed tens of millions of Americans to volunteer for the twisted Vulcan mind-meld he offered. Ultimately, this was done by those who voted for him and, to a lesser degree, by those who didn’t vote. I don’t believe he is the answer to their problems; I don’t believe he is going to make their lives better. I have no idea whether or when they might realize this or what might happen when they do.
And, of course, what difference does it make whom I blame? As if I am authorized to judge others for how they choose to exercise (or not) their precious franchise. I’m not so-authorized any more than you are to judge me. I’m just an old scribbler who is entitled, at least until the Constitution is amended to the contrary, to his opinion. And I hope the opinion I’ve just offered is in error. It wouldn’t be the first time.
MinnPost will soon be moving into holiday mode, so I’ll make this my last piece of 2016. Hope to see you in the Happy New Year.
Comments (48)
Thank you, Eric
I know how hard you must have been holding this back, but frankly, I'm glad you finally just let it out. "Journalistic integrity" be damned - sometimes you just have to finally state that the emperor has no clothes.
And this is why I wear my safety pin. It may be a small thing. But to me, it is an important small thing.
I'm so disappointed in so many of my fellow citizens. I thought we were better than this.
It is really dispiriting to know that, apparently, we are not.
Have a peaceful Christmas. And know you are appreciated.
It's like the air we breathe,
It's like the air we breathe, unnoticed until it's changed or missing.
What does it say when "make America great" is dismantling and disrespecting the social and governmental institutions that are taken for granted? Perhaps all it does to take it down is to bypass and ignore historical norms.
There has been a lot of history where there weren't governments that matched the government of the US and the abnormal of the US appears to on the way of being diminished by the defeat of the norms that have accumulated in the history of this nation.
What does it say when a President requires their own cadre of security bully-boys? What does it say about the federal government when the people being put in positions of power are the very ones who will financially benefit from the crippling and dismantlement of the agencies ? What does it say when the apparent qualification for office is being a cable news face that happened to get the new President's eye ?
It's not making America great again. It's about clearing the road for a rapid looting of the country for the financial benefit of the top 1 %. Learn the word "kakistocracy"--you'll find out the true meaning of it over the next few years.
Thanks
I'd never encountered the term "kakistocracy," but now that I've looked it up, I'm afraid it will occur to me far too often in the near future.
So often that it's a word
So often that it's a word we'll need to have a 3 letter abbreviation for (like OMG, LOL). Perhaps "KAK".
Considering the definition . . .
Considering the definition, and the way one will want to choke it out when some unfortunate event brings it to mind, somehow the abbreviation "KAK!" seems quite apt . . . . . .
Real threat
I don't think Eric should be so hard on himself. Most of us have misjudged and Eric's comments have been insightful and helpful. I would, however, shift the major concern from policies to the underpinnings of democracy. Policies are important, of course, and I join those who fear the impact of bad policies. But we really don't know yet where Trump's semi-informed, transactional instincts will lead him. If a policy is bad, cries of protest are in order. But Trump's record suggest that some dangers are more likely and more dangerous. Trump repeatedly has shown that he tends to comment first and get information later — and then pretends that the past never happened. That debases the value of thoughtful leadership. He states falsehoods, and then doubles down or tries to shift the blame. This devalues the importance of facts. The same applies to his tendency to respond to those who question his actions with personal attacks, which again devalues fact-based debate and decision-making. He repeatedly discredits media reports he doesn't like, generalizing that "the media lies." This not only diminishes the importance of facts, but it undermines the basic benefits of a free press in a democratic society. And he has repeatedly threatens those who disagree with him. That may be only a negotiating tactic, since he can turn on a dime and praise those he has blasted, but it is a dangerous tool in the hand of a President. It may be extreme to think of Trump as a dictator at this point, but that is the slippery slope that I think should be our greatest concern and point of watchfulness.
Yes
This.
I have to hope that Bill Clinton was right...
One of your lines reminds of William Jefferson Clinton's, "There's nothing wrong with America that can't be cured by what is right with America."
Not to go into fetal position
Rallies can be good, but don't change many votes. Take the thoughtful advice of Ken Burns, the admired documentary filmmaker. Go to those in your reach who do not share your governmental views. Bring up your number one fear about the new D.C. administration. Make your very persuasive, very respectful case supporting your fear armed with the facts for and against. Do this along with the other 50 or so million Americans who feel just like you. This is very difficult. Also, don't forget about your local school district which during the past 90 or so years has managed to dim down public education to the extent that there are now about 2 million, high paying, computer science jobs not able to be filled by Americans, due to lack of skill and knowledge. Do none of these and suffer the likes of German society between the two world wars, or check out today's Poland, for a look into your future. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/in-poland-a-window-on-what-h...
Pick one . . . .
Boy, that's hard just in and of itself.
It's a thought provoking suggestion. Thank you.
Our only hope
Is a new reality TV show that features truth and makes heros out truth tellers and zeros out of liars. Tell the truth and you walk away with millions in valuable prizes. Lie and you leave with only the scorn of millions of viewers. No need to read anything, no study requirements, just sit back and be entertained by truth and soon you will know and believe the truth.
Sorry Mr. Black; but, your less ethical media brothers made this mess, from promoting Clintonian "truthiness" to the Bush/Rove "reality based community" to Trump just flat out lying. It has been a long slippery slope to get where we are today. And the next Walter Cronkite ain't gonna bail us out of this mess. It will take "the entertainer of truth". And the best part is, whoever fills that role will get to be President.
Trust
Eric's article is one of the three best I have seen on the subject. I've taken the liberty of posting the other links below. I kinda do think all of those that Eric does not blame contributed, along with Hillary's choice to run what she thought was a safe defensive but uninspiring campaign that turned out to have a major blind spot (which I and many other shared). Perhaps the most fundamental concern is loss of trust in our institutions, including government, the media, politicians, truth, facts, and even democracy as the links below examine. Democracy arose in the enlightenment that valued science, objectivity, truth. Is this the end of the enlightenment?
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/29/world/americas/western-liberal-democra...
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/16/opinion/sunday/is-donald-trump-a-threa...
Trust
Nice article!
Perhaps the loss of trust in our institutions – government, politicians, media – complements deevaluation of truth, facts, and objectivity. Democracy was born in the enlightenment that valued science, objectivity, facts, etc. is this the end of enlightenment? There are two New York Times articles that bear on this question. The first is called "how stable are democracies" and the other is called "is Donald Trump A threat to democracy?" Both give me the willies.
I do kinda blame all of those that Eric does not as contributors to the outcome of the election, along with Hillary's decision to run what she thought was a safe and defensive, if uninspiring, campaign that had a major blind spot (which I and many others shared)
Last look at the election
Thanks, Eric, for sharing your insightful thoughts. As for me, to those Americans who think that our president-elect will lift you from the burdens of government and make your life better: IT IS NOT THE GOVERNMENT'S FAULT FOR YOUR LOT IN LIFE. Yes - government can help when they truly want to. But to lay the blame for the life you have on the government and to think that our president-elect actually cares about you and will "fix" your ills, get real. Sadly, too many of our citizens would rather look for someone to blame for their lot . . . Thank you, government (our elected officials) for using our tax dollars for programs such as Social Security, the Affordable Care Act, plowed roads, . . . . the list goes on and on.
clarify
"I didn’t think that Homo Americanus could overlook this level of lying and shapeshifting self-dealing and lack of feeling for those who struggle..."
I thought you were talking about Hilary!
I thought he was thinking
Of Bush and the one-term.
What we can do
Trump won because he tapped into widespread feelings of fear and anger. The fear of falling behind economically, of losing our familiar all-white culture, of crime and terrorism is relatively easy to understand. Anger related to a sense of losing our American entitlement to a "good life" is a little trickier because most Trump voters do have good lives when considered historically or in comparison with other countries.
The task ahead is to make it clear as quickly as possible which policies will help (infrastructure spending?) and which will hurt (demonizing people of other races or religions, isolationism, restricting trade, dismantling our communitarian safety net).
This requires an understanding of history. I especially like the idea (a few comments above this one) of studying the rise of fascism in Germany after WW1 in response to draconian war reparations and the Depression, allowing a certain low-level politician in Munich to claim he would "make Germany great again". The internationalists (Churchill, Roosevelt, Truman, Marshall, etc.) avoided repeating this mistake during and after WW2.
So: Start a history book club. Know the details about policies that have been tried before and failed. Maybe your school district can offer a little less about the 19th century and more about the 20th century (immigration, the New Deal, civil rights for all, the paths of fascism and dictatorship). This curriculum needs to start in Middle School.
After all, it's today's young people who have the most to gain or lose by their votes. They deserve a level of education that will help them make informed choices.
I'm glad all you folks who voted for Hillary
know why Trump supporters voted for him. I'm amazed (amused) at how you know that the "all-white culture" folks are living the good life but just don't know it. Starting a book club to tell folks how good they have it while working 2 jobs 50 hours a week to make monthly payments should do the trick.... Here's a news flash for you, if a person is happy with their life she/he will let you know it, please don't be so pompous as to tell them how good they have it or how they should feel.
Why didn't he?
I have a question for everyone here: Why didn’t Trump run for president eight years ago, when everyone actually thought that Clinton would be a Democratic nominee? Here is my explanation: the last eight years made it possible for him to hope to win. And this should help with assigning the blame.
Ilya...
Your 'last 8 years explanation" is vague......like Donald Trump's 'to do' list. Were you referring to the constant obstruction that the Republican Congressionals gave President Obama during his 8 years ?
I was referring to what
I was referring to what people usually don’t like more than anything: Being constantly insulted and called names… and no Congressional Republicans have nothing to do with that.
Irony
is appreciated.
Maybe So
The last eight years have shown us that the Republican Party has a tent big enough to welcome conspiracy theorists, misogynists, and racists. No government experience is necessary, because making a government work is not important: all that matters is winning elections. Mainstream Republicans may be genuinely shocked at his victory, but the new Republican Party fits him like a glove.
And yes, I know you are trying ever so obliquely to blame Obama, perhaps because of a backlash. Let's consiuder that responsible adults try to offer solutions better than "Destroy everything!" when things don't go their way.
RB, your last sentence: Precisely.
A vote for Trump was an act of pure nihilism.
Let me again state a very simple point that the regular MinnPost commenters from the Right seem utterly unable to grasp: The left doesn’t dismiss the weakening of the economic underpinnings of the middle and working classes and non-urban areas over the past several decades. For at least 36 years, the left has offered the most incisive critique of the forces causing this weakening (though of course the left critique has been almost entirely excluded from the mainstream discourse, precisely because it is incisive).
What we object to is these folks voting time after time to give even more power to these forces, and to make life worse for themselves and the rest of us. And this has culminated in their putting into the world’s most powerful office a pure sociopath who surrounds himself only with sociopaths, and who is focused so entirely on sating his ego and augmenting his net worth that in pursuit of this he will destroy the world without even noticing.
If you are so filled with anger that you can’t think straight, then by all means feel free to engage in self-destructive acts, so long as you don’t hurt others. But voting isn’t an act of self, it is a collective act of self-governance in which you cast your vote as best you can on behalf of the welfare of everyone in this society, including my daughters. You don’t get to vote ignorantly and you don’t get to vote nihilistically.
As Mr Haas says just below, respect must be earned. I don’t respect people who voted in favor of smashing civilization repeatedly with a battering ram to see if it can keep standing, or who after a year of looking at Trump didn’t understand that this is what they were voting for.
Respect
Hillary did not just get beat, she was propped up by the DNC, had the most defectors in the electoral college vote this week, won the least number of electoral votes of a DFL candidate since the 80’s, and lacked the personality to draw the votes Obama did.
People keep thinking that Trump was chosen. No, the voters only had two choices. And they didn’t choose Hillary. I have nothing against either candidate, but people just didn’t have faith in her. It’s time to move forward.
But we can't. We have yet another reporter reduced to calling names. If you think you are not the problem, think again.
Learn how to treat others with respect, Trump, BLM, alt-right, alt-left, everyone. Treat people with respect.
Respect
Is earned, not given. When others show through their actions that they deserve it, they may earn my respect.
Respect
Its not about who won or how they won. It's about using respectful language when talking about those we disagree with, Hillary or Trump.
Someone may not have earned your respect, but does that mean you call them names like this author did with Trump? Where does it end?
The VOTERS
chose Clinton by a margin of 2.5 million.
It was the Electors who chose Trump.
Thank goodness for the Electoral College!!
When you exclude New York State and California, Trump won the popular vote by 3 million votes... I don't want to be governed by the nuts on the coasts...
The "Nuts on the Coasts"
The "nuts on the coasts" are Americans, and your fellow citizens. They are as much a part of the national fabric as the "real" Americans smoking meth and gobbling opioids in small town trailer parks.
Exclude Texas and trump was
Exclude Texas and trump was demolished
Show Your Math
Subtract the 36 votes Trump received from Texas from his 304 votes received: 268
Give all 38 Texas votes to Hillary plus the 227 she received: 265.
Neither received 270, so it goes to the House of Representatives which is controlled by Republicans. What is the scenario of Trump being demolished?
Losing
Hillary lost five electors to Trumps two, widening Trump's margin of victory, in a way that counts. No candidate in election history has had more electors jump ship than Hillary. She set a new mark.
We could talk how many more counties and states Trump took, but what would be the point? That is not what counts.
In the Michigan recount, it seems that 37% of Detroit (heavily Democratic) precincts counted more votes than there were ballots. In Wisconsin, Hillary lost votes in the recount. What other gems would have been unearthed had the recounts been allowed to continue?
Great turn of feelings and
phrase ... ".....so many of my fellow Americans have become so obsessed with whatever they feel is wrong with their situations that they have lost sight of anything that is right with it." Plenty of people have a right to feel they are short shifted. It seems to be the ones who were not who were saddling up to he who shall go unnamed. It just amazes me the crapped that this guy pulled and was still elected by electors. For those who insist on countering in explains his success of some Hillary diatribe that is nothing but being psychologically "oppositional!" What is being referred to are he who shall go unnamed boldfaced alteration of truth or what we thought of as American truth. Did this child not through the out all manners and respect for others. Of yea you must think others derserved his behavior. And her I return to Eric's quote.
"Forebodiing" ". yes
I would go one step further and say that our candidates for the big white house on Penn and Trump in particular lack one significant
sensitivity - plus those who voted him in -...they have no poetry in them which reflects in a most simplistic, quasi-romantic thinking.
"Defenseless under the night/ the world in stupor lies;/ yet dotted everywhere/ Ironic points of light/ Flash out wherever the just/ Exchange their messages"
Tom McGrath, the late, great plains poet...plus
..."and every battle, every augury;/ and if defeat itself/ Bring all the darkness level with our eyes-/ It is the poem that brings the proper charm/ Spelling resistance and the living will,/ to bring to dance the stony field of fact/ And set against terror exile or despair/ the rituals of our humanity" Tom McGrath
A Loss
This election belonged to the Democrats; it was their's to lose, and they did. You backed the wrong candidate. What should have been abundantly obvious to anyone paying attention, is that she was a loser from the start. Hillary was a deeply flawed candidate, carrying more baggage than an Airbus A380. Her opponent, arguably flawed too, was defeatable, but not by her. It was called and explained right here on MinnPost (link and excerpt below) two years before the election, before there was a Trump candidacy. It was her turn, and the DNC agreed, colluding against Bernie to seal the nomination. There was some isolated outrage, like Susan Sarandon, but for the most part y'all went along for the ride and arrived surprised at the inevitable destination.
https://www.minnpost.com/eric-black-ink/2014/11/does-history-show-hillar...
“The next President may be a Democrat, but not this Democrat.
I will comment on two reason this is the case. The first is that she is not a likable person nor a likable candidate. I am aware of the polls that have her winning the presidency in 2016. Those are the same polls that in 2006 had her winning the Presidency in 2008. Let's get excited about those polls!
The second reason is Bill Clinton, who was a likable person. Bill wore the Teflon suit that enabled him to shed the slime that he created. It did however get on those around him. Ask Al Gore. While not a likable person, he had spent the previous eight years to his presidential bid as the VP of a popular president. How did he parlay that resume' into a loss? Some of the Clinton slime came to rest on Al; Hillary wears it too.”
Both Gore and HClinton
received more votes than their opponents.
It's the system that is flawed, not the candidates.
Was Hillary's goal to win the popular vote?
No.
They both campaigned to win the electoral college vote. Winning the most votes, the most states, the most counties are footnotes that are barely interesting.
Were it a popular vote contest, both candidates would have campaigned differently. Finding a win after the fact is loser-ism.
Still makes it hard to argue
that Trump has a popular mandate.
True
Nor would President Hillary, having earned less than 50% of the popular vote.
Future Shock
Spot on commentary. What worries me is whether or not this is the new normal. Will we continue on ignoring facts and/or conflating them with opinion? How can a nation survive with this sort of willful ignorance across such a large swath of the electorate? But I also believe this is a personal problem. These people choose to not find real evidence to inform their opinions. It has become true that a headline is enough, let alone the uttering of some angry, semi-deranged radio host or blogger. We just want to be right, even if we are wrong.
A woman was interviewed at a rally earlier this year and when preented with a fact about her candidate, she said she didn't believe it, and when they showed her the clip, she said, "Well, that is not my opinion."
Is this our future? God help us.
Stained mirror for a nation
Thanks for your words, especially these:
"... via some uncorrupted core of optimism about my country and my species, I didn’t think that Homo Americanus could overlook this level of lying and shapeshifting self-dealing and lack of feeling for those who struggle in ways that he never had to. The lying was especially hard on me because my lifelong craft is so worshipfully in love with the idea of facts and rational logic, and the idea that they matter."
Thank you for your words
I agree with that sentiment, as did Ron G. in an earlier comment.
It illuminates the point that these very words could have been written about Hillary.
"... via some uncorrupted core of optimism about my country and my species, I didn’t think that Homo Americanus could overlook this level of lying and shapeshifting self-dealing and lack of feeling for those who struggle in ways that he never had to."
Perhaps
We should give the next President a chance to fail instead of automatically assuming that he will.
And now many readers and the "ink-stained wretch" know how about 50% of the population has felt the last 8 years. Store that feeling and remember it when you are back in the White House.
So where next?
All we had to vote for essentially were two power brokers,,,and in some selfish or ignorant act the people voted for the greater power broker and this nation is stuck with it,
The blame game says we have been so wrapped in our own small world too, too often with only a personal concern of Me/We over 'Them' ,,,and now we will have to live with it?
Racism comes back like the first bad omen...what will we compromise next in order to cling to the future and blind ourselves to the destruction we have voted into power?
'I'm okay, we are okay Trump's okay.'..I hear it coming out of a nation that one could say has its future laid out like a sick joke that isn't funny
We are a nation that once had hope yet we struggle now to place a band aid over a leader who smells like a tyrant ; whose family will rule also? Just could be; anything can happen now, who knows?So call them handlers for their father...like a three headed leader, like a monster ruling; distorting who we were and of such enormous potential that civil liberty, the right of privacy, due process so slowly being eroded and we will not even notice it. Sure words sustain us but there is no power and ever so slowly the rhetoric creeps toward more compromise?
Maybe there is no 'poet' left in us, nd this nation may destroy itself.. but will it. go down"with a bang or a whimper" ?
Change
People voted for change this time the same as they voted in 2008 so it is as reasonable to call Trump’s voters names and saying that they “lost sight of what is right” with America as as it would have been 8 years ago. It’s just that those who thought everything was wrong that time now think that everything is right and vise versa.
Collaboration
Isn't it fascinating how half of Americans support Trump Policies and half Obama's.
And each group would swear that the other is irrational and going to ruin the country.
I LOVE AMERICA !!!
Liberal complacency strikes again
I don't mean to pile on or attack Mr. Black but it's critically important that we understand a few things at this point because we may facing a very difficult and potentially dangerous era.
To wit:
"But I didn’t see this coming. I don’t mean that the week before the election I believed the pollsters. I mean that via some uncorrupted core of optimism about my country and my species, I didn’t think that Homo Americanus could overlook this level of lying and shapeshifting self-dealing and lack of feeling for those who struggle in ways that he never had to."
The primary feature of liberal complacency is denial. That "never Trumper" protest wasn't any kind of "revolt", it was simply denial. The decision to put Hillary Clinton on the ballot was wishful thinking pretending to be critical political thinking, another form of denial. The liberal rejection of the critical, popular, and aggressive liberal agenda that Sanders represented was yet another form of denial that such measures are actually necessary.
In short, if you didn't see this coming it's because you were living in a state of denial. You may have thought you were just being "positive" but pathological optimism is just one form of denial and pathological optimism has become a standard feature of complacent liberalism. Now you see just how far your "incrementalism" has really moved the needle... and which direction the needle has moved.
The truth is this IS America and some of us tried to tell you that, we've been trying to tell this for decades. It's critically important to remember that Sanders and his aggressive liberal agenda weren't kept off the ballot by conservative republicans, it was liberals who blocked a liberal agenda. Complacent liberals who didn't think a liberal agenda was necessary or worse, even realistic. Complacent liberals who thought mediocrity was good enough and that "tweaking" the status quo at a time when American's are demanding radical change would win an election. Complacent liberal who despite all available evidence decided to believe that electing a black man and putting a woman on the ballot proved that incrementalism had won the day against institutional and personal sexism, bigotry, and oligarchy. Complacent liberals just "brightsided" us into the most dangerous and incompetent president in American History at a critical time when we needed precisely the opposite.
The truth is that complacent liberal incrementalist mistakenly believed that they were making progress when in fact they've been incrementally pushing us toward a Trump presidency for decades. And it is critically important to recognize that if anyone is to blame it IS complacent liberals. Not because we want liberals to feel bad about themselves (god forbid) but because we need to form an effective response to the mess that's been dropped in our laps. If I've learned anything about complacent liberals after decades of dealing with them it's that they will return to their comfort zone of complacency like a moth to a flame and that tendency has the potential to doom our nation at this point.
A few word about the media, because Mr. Black is a media creature if ever there was one; to the extent that media is to "blame", it's important to understand that we have/had a complacent liberal media who's biggest sin in this election cycle to was completely dismiss Sander's and his campaign as irrelevant or unrealistic despite all available evidence. The guy came out of nowhere as a self described socialist and won 22 states and 48% of the primary vote while racking up deep and enthusiastic support that still hasn't dissipated, and all of this despite a hostile party leadership that actively sabotaged his campaign. Yet the liberal media decided he was a sideshow. The liberal media decided the main even was a lackluster candidate with no clear message, agenda, or popular support simply because her last name was: "Clinton". By the time folks like Mr. Black started worrying about things like Clinton's foreign policy credentials it was way way too late.
So the "liberal" media ignored or ruled out the only liberal candidate in the field and became obsessed with Trump. We ended up with the Trump show 24/7 because Sanders was deemed irrelevant and Clinton wasn't doing or saying anything noteworthy, she never did come up with a campaign of any kind other than "don't vote for Trump". I think the media felt comfortable spending so much time on Trump because A) It was making them a lot of money and B) They didn't think it really mattered because they couldn't really imagine him winning anyways. The horrible and undeniable truth is that all that coverage helped him win, and I'm sorry but there's simply no denying that.
So if you didn't see this coming, know that people like me don't want you to feel bad about yourselves, that's not the point. The point is you need to recognize you're denial and the role that's been playing not just in this election cycle, but in the continual drift towards these kinds of election cycles. Elections matter, and the only thing that will stop Trump at this point is an vigorous, passionate, and aggressive liberal response. You'll never get that complacent liberals or people like the Clinton's who you'll notice have pretty disappeared from view. So you have a choice, join the rabble while you may or sleep with the sleepers. (Billy Bragg, Waiting for the Great Leap Forward) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M9DC2DFtGs
By the way, I must admit that in the beginning I didn't think Trump could possibly win, I wanted him to be the republican nominee because I figured he would be the biggest train wreck and either Sanders or Clinton would be able to beat him. That was my own complacency.