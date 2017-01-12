Confusion in a time of Trump
How much should we lower the bar of our expectations for President-elect Trump?
I would say not much, but it’s hard not to get sucked into lowering standards when someone who has done so much to lower expectations has nonetheless won the permission of the Electoral College to occupy the Oval Office.
Take Wednesday’s press conference for example. He had one. Good for him. He hadn’t held a press conference for six months. That’s pitiful and totally unprecedented in modern presidential history. Does anyone care other than the press? I don’t know. It’s not a constitutional requirement or anything. Maybe it doesn’t matter. Lincoln never held a press conference (because the presidential press conference hadn’t been invented yet). But why does Trump avoid them? Because he’s a control freak and he can tweet whatever he wants without having to take questions? Because he prefers to be showered with adulation rather than pestered by skeptical reporters? Since we don’t really expect him to level with the public, why do we care? I’m confused.
As you undoubtedly know by now, a rumor has been circulating for a while that Russian intelligence had some dirt on Trump. The Russians call it “Kompromat,” for “compromising material.” You probably know what some of the rumored dirt is by now. At the time of the press conference, most of the media had still declined to specify the nature of it, because they were trying to be fair and cautious and not circulate unconfirmed dirt.
(By the end of yesterday, even the staid ol’ New York Times was fairly specific about what the rumors were and how they got dug up and put in a dossier, but it still calls the rumors “unverified.” The Times story says, "Late Wednesday night, after speaking with Mr. Trump, James R. Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence, issued a statement decrying leaks about the matter and saying of [ex-British spy Christopher] Steele’s dossier that the intelligence agencies have 'not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable.' ")
Before that, CNN had alluded to the dossier, without specifying what it was, but had reported that U.S. intelligence officials had briefed both Pres. Obama and Pres.-To-Be Trump about rumors that were circulating. Trump publicly berated CNN at the news conference for its role in elevating the story, called it a “fake news” outfit and refused to allow their reporter to ask a question (even though CNN keeps trying to point out that it withheld the salacious nature of some of the rumors, pending verification.
Should we have some sympathy for Trump as the target of unconfirmed dirt that became public, or is it full speed ahead until the allegations (which both he and the Russians say are false) are either proven or disproven? I’m confused.
But this is the same Donald Trump who rose to political prominence in party by peddling a lie, tainted with racial undertones, that his predecessor was unqualified to be president because he was born in Kenya. Trump peddled it for years despite never having anything remotely resembling facts to back up his rumor, and, to my knowledge has never apologized. Instead, when he finally decided to stop peddling his lie, he claimed credit for clearing up the rumor that he had started. Kind of a race-baiting public service, as he portrayed it. Are we now supposed to sympathize with a dirt-peddler who is now outraged at having dirt about him peddled? I’m confused.
(KellyAnne Conway went on CNN last night and had an epic, through-smiling-eyes-and-gritted-teeth verbal brawl with Anderson Cooper about CNN’s role in the Kompromat story. You can watch that video here in this link. It’s pretty amazing on an emotional level and Cooper was struggling mightily against what appeared to be a howling anger as he tried to get the unflappable Conway to at least acknowledge that CNN had not published anything it couldn’t back up.)
Back to the news conference: Trump finally delivered the long-promised plan to shelter himself from potential ethical problems arising from his vast fortune. (At least he claims it’s vast. He’s never divulged the details, and exaggerating is one of his specialties.) As he loves to claim, he’s under no obligation to do anything about potential conflicts of interest between his businesses and his job as president (because the ethics laws make an exception for the president). So he’s going to put his sons in charge and then not discuss any business matters with them.
Government ethics gurus from both parties call this plan ridiculous. (I’m no ethics guru, but for starters, who’s going to enforce that no-talking rule with his sons?) So, should we give him a point for doing something about this problem when he’s not legally required to, or should we be more concerned that the something he’s doing is totally inadequate to reassure the public that he won’t be leveraging his presidency to enhance his net worth? I’m confused.
Trump was also asked whether he would have a replacement ready for the Affordable Care Act before he repeals it. His answer:
It’ll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially, simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably, the same day, could be the same hour.
So we’re gonna do repeal and replace, very complicated stuff. And we’re gonna get a health bill passed, we’re gonna get health care taken care of in this country. You have deductibles that are so high, that after people go broke paying their premiums, which are going through the roof, the health care can’t even be used by them because their deductibles bills are so high.
Obamacare is the Democrats' problem. We are gonna take the problem off the shelves for them. We’re doing them a tremendous service by doing it. We could sit back and let them hang with it. We are doing the Democrats a great service.
So as soon as our secretary is approved and gets into the office, we’ll be filing a plan. And it was actually, pretty accurately reported today, The New York Times. And the plan will be repeal and replace Obamacare. We’re going to have a health care that is far less expensive and far better.
So, should we be reassured, on behalf of those who will lose their health insurance when Obamacare is repealed, that Trump has some kind of replacement in mind that will kick in the same day or same week or could be same hour? (During the campaign, Trump generally said only that his plan was to “take down the lines between the states.”) Or should we be worried about whether such a plan, an improvement on Obamacare in every way, actually exists on a planet with a breathable atmosphere?
Trump was challenged once again by a reporter to release his tax returns (as all recent presidents have done) to put to rest various questions about his finances and potential conflicts of interest. He replied for the zillionth time that he would not, because his most recent returns are under audit and added that while reporters are obsessed with his returns, the public has no interest in them. On this one, I’m not confused. Trump is hiding something and it must be pretty bad. The fact that the returns are under audit is actually an additional reason the public should know what he is hiding. And, by the way, contrary to his statement that the public isn’t interested, a big majority of Americans say in polls that he should release them.
If you would like to read a full transcript of the press conference, the New York Times has one here.
FactCheck.org, went over some Trump’s purported factual statements from the press conference. As has happened once or twice before, he comes across as not a couple of bricks shy of a real stickler for factual accuracy. The full factcheck is here. The first item goes like this:
*Trump falsely claimed that there are “96 million really wanting a job and they can’t get [one].” There are roughly 96 million people not in the labor force, but that includes retirees, students and others who don’t want jobs. Only 5.5 million of them want work.
Have a great day.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
97 comments
-
The mystery of why Trump claims the unknowable (that Russian hacking had no effect on the election outcome)49 comments
-
35 comments
-
26 comments
-
20 comments
Comments (20)
How about Trump's meeting
How about Trump's meeting yesterday with Monsanto and Bayer executives as they pressed their case for Bayer to buy Monsanto without an objection from the DOJ.
Of course this is all in the interests of the little guy.
And how about Trump issuing the anti-CNN tweet-storm a few minutes after he began a meeting with the CEO of AT&T--who would prefer to buy Time-Warner at a discounted, post Trump-takedown price.
Again, in the interest of the little people.
Like I said before, it's not a person that Trump will shoot in the middle of 5th avenue--it's the governing norms that will be executed on the street.
I think the safest assumption for any Trump administration actions will be to assume that somewhere the global elites will benefit mightily by that action.
the junk food precedency
Nothingburger is at the top of the rhetorical menu. It's super duper.
Thansk Eric, Knew this was coming
I have no problem with shovel fulls of truths on a beach, being reported early as fact: Fox and the right wing conspiracy has been doing it forever, creating beaches of propaganda with a grain of truth. Reality starting to sink in yet Trump voters? Seems the stock market is starting to get some sense again!
The bad news, seems we are going to have to crash and burn again in a big way before folks go oh sh-t. Memories are so short as well as the abilkity to accept a real world changing reality. .
Opinion or News?
I am confused. Is this suppose to be a news article or an opinion piece? If MinnPost is going to be publishing these 100% anti-trump slanted rants,we going to see any articles from the other half of the political divide to balance things out?
Fair and balanced?
Of course not - where have you been the last 8 years?
Please…
…tell us what would constitute "fair and balanced" in this context? Be specific, please.
Fair and Balanced
I will go out on a limb and say it would mean 24/7 coverage of Benghazi, Hillary Clinton's e-mails, and Michelle Obama's alleged "whitey" remarks. Things like that.
I'll take a
I'll take a shot:
"President-elect Trump, while shredding ethics norms, lying about the unemployment rate, once again refusing to disclose tax returns by offering a bogus excuse, and lying about press coverage of Democratic misdeeds, wore an impeccably tailored blue suit."
Any Piece on Minnpost (or anywhere else)
if it quotes Trump's self-agrandizing braggadocio,...
in order to say positive things about Dishonest Donald,...
would, by quoting him,...
contain mostly lies and half truths.
MinnPost generally tries to steer clear of filling its articles and opinion pieces with such things,...
but I'm sure you can locate any number of fake news sights on the Internet,...
that will do a much better job of telling you only what you want to hear,...
without regard for anything so piddly and troublesome,...
as verifiable facts.
Just watch Fox
24/7 Maybe you will get an answer to your question
are you joking?
sadly my friend you are going to be very disappointed if you ware looking for balance here, its more a place where turnabout is fair play, even though the journalists here for years have been crying about the divisiveness in our great country.
Anti-Trump?
If Trump lies, why is publishing a piece about it not the news but just an opinion? I used to hear so much from the Right about how the problem with "liberals" was their relativism with respect to the Truth and Morality.
I hate as much as anyone who voted for his hearing as much as we have about the President-elect's lies and his "ethical challenges." And to think we have four more years of this. It's really not much consolation for me that I didn't vote for the guy. I wish he'd just stop digging and start acting to the level of the Office he's been elected to.
Columnist
Mike,
I came to a conclusion awhile back that Eric is a columnist, not a news person.
But I still enjoy reading about what color the sky is in his world. :-)
"[A]s soon as our secretary is approved . . ."
This part of the article raises two points.
First, it is obvious that he still has no plan for replacing the ACA. That has been something most of us thought all along, but he is doing nothing more than reinforcing that conclusion. As Trump points out, this is a complex area and not something that can be dealt with easily. It does not appear that he has been giving the matter much thought, as he has channeled his energies into taunting Twitter tirades against anyone who looks cross-eyed at him.
Second, he either does not understand how laws are made in this country (I'm giving better than even odds he has never read the Constitution), or he has dramatically overestimated his sway with the Republicans in Congress.The latter option is comical, the former is appalling.
Agreed
One my recent posts was titled... "Trump Should be Ready for Disappointment"
I mean image going from being the boss of a company with position power... To the guy trying to convince a huge committee of politicians to hurry up and solve problems... While over half of the citizens are waiting to watch you fail...
The question is how long will the House keep humoring him before he is impeached. I assume most of them would prefer Pence as president.
Disappointment
You've hit the nail on the head.
Back in the 80s, a common refrain was what a "great" President Lee Iacocca would make. This was based on his success with the turnaround of Chrysler. It made me want to scream: Iacocca had one job to do, and he was supported in that job by all of the stakeholders. Yes, he did well. He did it well in a kind of hothouse environment that bore no resemblance to anything a President would face.
A President does not have a group of enthusiastic stakeholders behind him. Unlike a businessperson, he cannot rely on pursuing only one goal (profitability). He is constrained by the Constitution, and is subject to the checks and balances afforded by 535 voting members of Congress, all of whom have their own agendas. A "take charge, hands on kind of guy" is going to find that a tough environment.
"The question is how long will the House keep humoring him before he is impeached. I assume most of them would prefer Pence as president." Which is another way of telling my progressive friends: Be careful what you wish for!
It is a bit interesting that,
It is a bit interesting that, in our desire to rid ourselves of the excesses of politics, we rid ourselves of the positives as well. Such as the ability to separate the personal from policy. And the ability to see shades of grey. And the ability to seek common ground.
Presidents who were not effective at politics were less effective overall, regardless of intent. I think Obama would have been more successful had he spent another term or 2 in the Senate. Not that it would have been easy (Republicans were more interested in Democrats losing than the country winning), but easier.
I think even successful CEOs of large companies understand politics pretty well. And I would suggest that even they have multiple constituencies with varying priorities that have to be considered. Trump, given the nature of his organization has not. And I think those to expect his business success (ignoring the bankruptcies) to presage political success will be disappointed.
In the end, you can spin the truth only so much. In 2 years, where will we be on the deficit, unemployment, health care coverage, national security.
Most Definitely
I know little about Pence, but I am thinking that Trump is very moderate in comparison. Besides he would likely be much less fun to discuss...
I would think that many people on both sides like to see a Type A "Just Get It Done" Business personality pushing on the status quo politicians to solve problems instead of just talking about them. And if they fail to perform in a timely manner I am sure we will hear about it.
What Trump doesn't get
is that Affordable Care Act popularity numbers are as high as his are low.
And my personal (and professional as a psychologist) opinion is that the main reason that Trump is hiding his tax returns is that they would show that he is worth a lot less (in financial terms) than he pretends he is. Debts may give you cash to throw around, but they are not assets.
The probably facts are that he neither a billionaire nor a successful businessman.
---------
And what scares me the most is not that he is a con man and a crook, but that he is incompetent and ignorant. What he personally skims off is pennies compared to the damage that he will do to the nation.
Tthanks Eric Black
"What another would have done as well as you, do not do it. What another would have said as well as you do not say it: what another would have written as well, do not write it. Be faithful to that which exists nowhere but in yourself and thus make yourself indispensable. "Andre Gide
Certainly this makes you indispensable Mr Black Thank you.