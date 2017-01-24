Fact-checking Trump: The need has only risen since the inauguration
President Donald Trump lies often, lies obviously, seldom retracts or acknowledges the lies and pretty much never apologizes for them. The lies are usually either self-aggrandizing, unfairly disparaging of other individuals or whole groups, or, in several of the recent instances, the lies have been bizarrely and transparently false efforts to strike back at someone who has sad something less than worshipful about Trump himself.
To me, this behavior encompasses an impressive number of character failings just on the single topic of honesty. His lying was so extreme and unrepentant that journalists have felt obliged to break from their former norms, of simply pointing out the inaccuracies, to a practice of calling many of his statements “lies.”
Anyone who cared to know that Trump is a habitual liar knew it a long time ago. Almost 62 million U.S. voters either didn’t know this, didn’t care, didn’t consider it disqualifying or at least found it to be more than offset by his many other fine qualities. I’m still trying to understand that last part, but I freely admit that I have not be able to fully grasp the phenomenon.
We’ve seen dishonest politicians before, but I’m not sure we’ve seen anything of this magnitude. There’s no reason to believe that he is going to mend his ways (and why should he, after all since his mendacity didn’t impede and may even have facilitated his rise to the presidency?) So the question perhaps is what are we, who still attach some importance to facts and honesty, to do about it?
At the moment, all I can think of is to try not to get tired of pointing out the lies; try to slip into apathy at the endless task of pointing out the lies. We are greatly aided in this endeavor by the rise of a subgenre of journalism that has arisen over recent years devoted directly to fact-checking. The big national papers have full-time fact-checking operations. My own favorite is the original fact-checking site (as far as I know), FactCheck.org, which isn’t tied to a specific newspaper and available free on the Worldwide Web. FactCheck is calm and staid and doesn’t score the lies on a scale of “Pinocchios” or rate the biggest lies as “Pants on Fire.” But FactCheck is my fave.
So, in that spirit, and especially in the spirit alluded to above of not just “normalizing” Trump’s blizzard of lies, here is the summary first paragraph of FactCheck’s discussion of Trump’s claim, in his recent meeting with members of the U.S. intelligence community, that the idea that his “feud” with the U.S. intelligence community was itself a fiction made up by the lying media.
“President Trump engaged in revisionist history when he accused the “dishonest” media of making “it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community.” In fact, Trump made numerous disparaging remarks about the U.S. intelligence community.”
The full FactCheck piece on the topic, with the details, is here.
In truth, Trump recently compared intelligence officials to Nazis, but that’s ancient history (almost a month old, before the existence of papyrus on which such statements could be recorded). And, anyway, he said it to a group of reporters, so it may not count, because they probably just made it up. But oops, he also said that in a tweet so it does count.
Trump also rejected for quite a while the intelligence community’s finding that Russia had interfered in the U.S. election in order to help him get elected. He has since acknowledged – and this is a rare, praiseworthy moment, that he might have been wrong about that – but, true to the essence of his character, he neither retracted his earlier statements, nor apologized for them. He just said, yeah, maybe Russia did. Although it was a pitiful effort to show that he could back down on one of his ridiculous claims, it was way too little, way too late.
I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised, but between the time I finished this piece (or at least the parts above this paragraph), but hadn’t yet sent it to my editors, Trump decided to dust off one of his already rejected previous lies, and give it a fresh shot.
As you may know, Hillary Clinton got almost 3 million more popular votes than Trump in November. That is, by a huge margin, the biggest margin by which any previous president lost the popular while still winning the electoral vote. It’s about six times better than the margin by which George W. Bush lost the popular vote in 2000 to Al Gore.
Trump and some of his minions made up a lie that Trump had actually won the popular vote but his victory had been stolen by fraud. Trump tweeted about that, too. To my knowledge, Trump never produced an iota of evidence to back up this utter, pitiful falsehood. Then the lie went away. But apparently the wound to Trump’s ego of winning in this fashion apparently never fully subsided. Or perhaps there is some other explanation, but it is surely within the realm of psychiatry.
And so, after (as I just mentioned) I had finished writing this piece, the New York Times reports that yet again, at his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday, Mr. Trump said again that he actually won the total national popular vote except for the millions of illegal votes cast against him by immigrants who are in the country illegally and are therefore not eligible to vote.
If he is ever able to prove this, I will certainly apologize. Until such proof is convincingly adduced, I will cite this as merely the latest backup for the several things I said in the first paragraph above about Trump’s strange (or estranged) relationship to the truth.
Meanwhile, in other not-real-definitely-made-up news, New Yorker-based satirist Andy Borowitz's latest column is headlined “Trump Creates Ten Million Jobs for Fact-Checkers.”
Comments (7)
The Trumpian Hordes
I would think that if we were to poll:
Do you believe telling the truth is the good and right thing to do?
Truth would get a 90+ percent approval rating. As it gradually settles in on the populace that Trump truly is a different animal on this than any of his Presidential predecessors or political contemporaries (and Factcheck and Politifact clearly document this) will their be consequences?
And the only consequences that could make must of a difference (other than impeachment) would be if his loyal supporters begin to abandon him in significant numbers.
He's not going to build the wall, he's not going to make Mexico pay for it, he's not deporting every illegal alien he can find, he's not banning Muslims, he's not eliminating every least Islamic terrorist. All the stuff he pledged to do will turn out to be pseudo-lies and these will be over-layed by daily provable lies on things mundane (inauguration attendance) to critical (Russian hacking).
Will the Trump core eventually flee? Will single digit popularity and the public hostility that comes with it give us a President in full lock down, not unlike the Summer of 1974 and Nixon?
In Answer to Your Closing Question
Yes,...
unless the Republican-controlled Congress decides to pull the plug through impeachment,...
they already have ample grounds.
They'd likely prefer a President Pence,...
which would amount to a massive bait and switch,...
but the damage a Pence administration would do,...
will make Trump's reign look like a sunny-day stroll in the park.
Headlines
What I have been noticing is that the fact checking function has moved from columns to the headlines. Both the New York Times and the Washington Post are now stating that Trump is either lying or issuing false statements in the headline. I suspect there have been internal meetings about this at both papers, and that we are now seeing the result.
I have been thinking about the deeper issues raised when we have a president who has little interest in maintaining credibility. Trump not only says false things, he doesn't really care if you believe him or not. How far into federal government will this extend? If the president isn't credible, are the members of his cabinet not credible as well? Will statistics compiled by the executive branch no longer be seen as credible?
During the next four years, there will be times when it will be important and valuable to know what the president's position on any given might be. Since his words do not correspond to his beliefs, how will we go about ascertaining his real views. His aide, Ms. Conway, suggests that we pay attention not to what's in his words, but what's in his heart. Is there a way of determining that short of a Cat scan?
National Day of Patriotic Devotion, adding to the mix
The Washington Post has published a news story that President Trump declared his day of inauguration a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion". Here is the link to the Proclamation published in the Federal Register: www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/01/24/2017-01798/national-day-of-....
voter fraud again, sigh
This whole issue of illegal immigrant voter fraud has always seemed nonsensical to me - there's no benefit for the illegal immigrant, it's a felony, and it has to occur in a public place that is monitored. Why would anyone here who is seeking a better life, an income to send home, or personal safety risk everything to commit such a senseless crime? It has been used as a justification for voter ID requirements that have, for the most part, served to disenfranchise legitimate voters who are homeless, have names similar to disenfranchised felons, or who are otherwise transient or unsettled. And now, to have our new president making completely unsubstantiated claims that millions of such immigrants acted to deny him a popular majority in the election goes beyond the nonsensical into the realm of paranoid fantasy. He won the election, but apparently can't move on. Sad for him; sad for us all.
The numbers don't even add up
There are roughly 11 million illegal immigrants living in the United States, about 8M from Mexico and Central America. Exit polls show hispanic turnout of roughly 50% among citizens and only 66% voted for Hillary. If you want 3M net illegal votes in Hillary's column then you need 9M illegal voters or 90% turnout of illegal immigrants of voting age. Minnesota led the nation with 74% turnout. The idea that turnout among illegal immigrants was higher than any other part of the population is ludicrous. It's not even that the statement that Hillary's popular vote margin came from illegal votes is false. The statement is not possible. He may as well state that her margin came from dogs and cats voting.
http://immigration.procon.org/view.resource.php?resourceID=000845
Seems like
Seems like if POTUS thinks we've got massive voter fraud going on, we should conduct a careful recount of all fifty states, territories, and D.C. Trump folks inexplicably stopped a few in court, though, so it doesn't really jive with his rhetoric.