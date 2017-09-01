The mystery of why Trump claims the unknowable (that Russian hacking had no effect on the election outcome)
It’s difficult to plumb the bottomlessness of Donald Trump’s propensity to lie. It would be swell if he would take a minute and a few characters more than 140 to explain his peculiar theories of honesty, facticity, humility and a few other virtues that he may view as vices or, even worse, weakness.
Lying, or perhaps shading the truth in the heat of a campaign in hopes that the lie will not be exposed until after the election would be one thing, and it’s not good, but we’re fairly used to that. Yes, even as a candidate, Trump demonstrated an unprecedented predilection to disregard factual accuracy in preference for what his admirers wanted to hear. And he succeeded in demonstrating, against the expectations of many including your humble and obedient ink-stained wretch, that a candidate could win despite a well-deserved reputation for mendacity in service of self.
But even now, with the election won, he regularly says things that are untrue or that he can’t know are true — and yet asserts that they are unequivocally true.
He cannot know
The past weekend gives us an example of Trump's questionable relationship to honesty, even though in this case it amounts to several (unacknowledged) corrections of past falsehoods, coupled with a statement of something that he does not know to be true because he cannot know.
You’ve no doubt seen a fair bit over the weekend about new version of Trump’s former skepticism over whether Russian hackers were responsible for spreading information unflattering to the Hillary Clinton campaign, to a new statement that Russian hacking had “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”
He doesn’t know that. He can’t know that. It’s unknowable.
He’s doing a particular two-step. He’s hiding behind the finding by the U.S. intelligence community that Russia was behind the hacks (which he formerly disputed, without any basis, because, you know, what the hell) but that the hackers had failed to get into the voting machines and actually change the vote counts.
Here’s Friday’s NY Times’ coverage of a Trump statement in which he changed his former position of skepticism.
But the “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election” statement is supposed to tiptoe around the fact that the Russian hacking (which Trump formerly said might not be Russian) that was made public through Wikileaks (with Trump’s encouragement) was (U.S. intelligence has concluded) designed to harm Hillary Clinton and help Trump.
Clinton is understandably upset about the possibility that information from these hacks caused her defeat, and she likely believes that they did, but she has not said that they did cause it, because it’s unknown and unknowable.
Intent vs. outcome
Understand, I’m not expressing an opinion about whether Russian hackers caused Trump to win and Clinton to lose. It’s fairly clear by now (but not absolutely proven) that this was the intent. The CIA has concluded that the Russian operations showed “a clear preference” for Trump. And I believe we should be extremely curious to know how the Russians might expect to benefit from a Trump presidency relative to a Clinton presidency. And the possibility that Trump will do things as president that Vladimir Putin will like better than things Clinton would have done will and should be raised as the Trump presidency develops.
I’m just saying that there is no way to clearly to know that enough voters in swing states were (or weren’t) persuaded to vote for Trump or against Clinton — or to stay home or vote for a minor-party ticket rather than vote for Clinton — because of unflattering information they learned about Clinton or John Podesta, etc., through the WikiLeaks leaks, which the CIA is now relatively certain came about via the Russian hacks.
But that, of course, is exactly why Trump cannot know that the Russian hacking had “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.”
Why say such a thing? Ego? Pride? Gratuitous obnoxiousness? An assumption that Americans are too stupid to understand the two different ways that Russian hacks might have influenced the election? I won’t guess. Trump’s character flaws are slightly less of a mystery to me than the impact said flaws have on his supporters. He has already demonstrated that he understands the benefits of certain odious behaviors in ways that I do not.
Why bother writing about such an irrelevant falsehood? Well, heck, no trees died in bringing these pixelated ruminations to your screen. But also, as I have expressed before, the Trump phenomenon has lowered the bar for the honesty we the people expect from a candidate, and perhaps that should also lower the bar for pointing out the various levels of Trumpian mendacity, in all its glory.
Here, with no expectation that he will move in this direction but just to give him a hand if he ever decides to try, is what Trump should have said on Friday and his various emissaries should have amplified over the weekend. Something like:
"The intelligence community has now briefed me on its finding and has reached a high level of certainty that that the Wikileaks hacks originated with Russian actors who were motivated to help me politically and hurt my esteemed former opponent, Hillary Clinton. I accept their findings and retract all of my previous statements of skepticism that Russia was behind the hacks.
"I also condemn Russia for this interference in our electoral process. We can never know whether it affected the outcome, and, of course, I would like to believe I would have won the election without any such illicit foreign help. But let me reassure Americans, whether you voted for me or not, that my dealings with Russia will in no way be compromised or influenced and that I will do what I can as president to tighten up U.S. defenses against any foreign influence over our electoral process in the future."
Comments
president elect
I see the Donald has replaced the dollar sign with the flag pin on his lapel.
"Why say such a thing?"
"Ego? Pride? Gratuitous obnoxiousness?" Yes to all three. Trumpism is a three-legged stool, and those are the legs. "An assumption that Americans are too stupid to understand the two different ways that Russian hacks might have influenced the election?" I honestly do not think that he has thought the issue through that far. Remember how incredibly thin-skinned he is. Any perceived challenge to his legitimacy as President must be answered as soon as possible. There is no nuance.
If Mr. Trump Said What You Proposed
that, too, would be a lie.
It seems clear that Mr. Trump's frame of reference is quite limited,...
i.e. he evaluates any and all things in the universe based on two criteria:
1) do I like and find it amusing, if so, it's good.
and
2) does it provide me with benefit - does it enrich me, make me look strong and powerful, or increase the prestige of the "Trump brand," if so it's good.
The effect that anything Trump does or doesn't do has on other people, the society and economy in general, or the planet,...
are completely outside Mr. Trump's frame of reference.
On the balance sheet of his life, as he calculates it,...
any and all considerations of things which do not directly amuse or anger Mr. Trump,...
or provide him with benefit (of the very limited types he can comprehend),...
are rendered completely invisible to him.
This includes what others regard as such standard moral and ethical considerations as,...
truth, honesty, fair play, living up to contractual obligations,...
or taking even the most minute portion of responsibility for the well being of an entire nation as its President,...
except where they might enter into the,...
Amuses Trump - Angers Trump or,...
Benefits Trump - Costs Trump columns.
What we do know...for certain!
The issue of alleged, yet unproven hacking by Russia, will be politicized by the Democrats in their unending campaign to delegitimize the election of D.T.
The election of DT cannot be
The election of DT cannot be de-legitimized, after all he won the electoral college vote and he is our President.
However, it can never be denied that Russia has long though Trump will serve their interests as a useful tool and campaigned in whatever means they could to make sure his election happened.
Just as it cannot be denied that he has a gigantic and very sensitive ego where the presentation of ideas opposite to his conception of himself (or what he wants the public to think of him) must be responded to in as harsh and dismissive manner as possible.
Eliminating the middleman of Trump, a Russian official baldly states, 'Republicans trust Putin more than the Democrats'
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/07/politics/russia-us-obama-putin-intel-pushkov/
As opposed to
His 8 year campaign to demean and delegitimize President
Obama, his nationality and his life and family.
Legitimate vs. Legitimate
It has to sting that Republicans haven't gained control of the White House with a win in the popular vote since 1980. (They have merely RETAINED it that way on occasion since then.)
That said, legitimacy in a legal sense (i.e. a win in the electoral college) is a long way from legitimacy in a moral, emotional and intellectual sense. In the latter, Trump delegitimizes himself with almost every word and move. Those who cannot see it merely have yet to realize/acknowledge that they were tricked. As the old saying goes, it is considerably easier to trick people than convince them that they have been tricked.
We can only hope that the relentlessly shallow, manipulative, and propagandistic framing (keywords: "...alleged...unproven...politicized..."), done shamelessly by those who would cling with advancing desperation to a power they do not actually possess in the hearts of their fellow citizens, will finally become tired, neutered, and banished by our communal commitment to the founding principles of our country.
But I ain't exactly holding my breath.
Selective Legitimizing
So, you would prefer that densely-populated urban areas would have a stronger voice for their concerns than those the live and work in rural areas? Remember, many of those making a living in a rural environment are very important to our nation.
Speaking of "...relentlessly shallow, manipulative, and propagandistic framing....", why are misleading headlines that gave many the impression that the election was directly hacked by the Russian government given a free pass. Those headlines are purposely sensational and much more accurately fit your claim of "shameless".
Nations are constantly participating in state-run cyber espionage, us included. That is not news.
Constant carelessness and neglect by political leaders on the cyber-front should be. Shameful indeed.
I would support
The thought that given a majority of voters did not prefer candidate Trump and his electoral college majority may be attributed to Russian interference, that no Supreme Court appointment be confirmed until we have a President with a clear mandate.
Watch that sentiment set of a tweet storm of epic proportion....
Putin went all out and we didn't see it coming.
The fix was in when Putin threatened nuclear war if Clinton was elected. How did he do that? First by misinformation from Russians to that effect. But Putin went further. He actually had Russians undergo survival drills as if nuclear war was imminent. And these drills were reported everywhere -- bolstering his argument that Americans had better not vote for Clinton. And it worked -- being as we are overly cautious on matters of self-preservation.
But what would Putin gain from Trump who can't get too friendly with Russia under a Republican Congress. Well, he might get friendlier, and that wouldn't hurt. But even if he doesn't, Trump is sure to alienate our friends the world over. Putin knows that a loose cannon in the Oval Office can do a lot of damage to America.
And apparently we're supposed to read his mind . . . .
Or at least his "heart", according to Kellyanne Conway:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/kellyanne-conway-trump-comments_us_5...
“'Why is everything taken at face value?' she asked. 'You can’t give him the benefit of the doubt on this and he’s telling you what was in his heart, you always want to go with what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.'”
Well too bad, so sad. That's pretty much the ESSENCE of politics. Why does he think politicians are generally so careful with the words they use and how they choose to use them?
Apparently nobody explained the life of a politician to him (although that's been more than abundantly clear for some time now).
He's been getting away with it so far. One can only hope that his run of luck (and lack of accountability) will run out before he's able to do too much irreversible damage.
What heart?
Nothing there but a cash register.
Where's Oz when we need him?
Most Trump supporters
will never admit that they were influenced by Russian hacking, despite that those in the best position to know, our national security agencies, strongly claim that they did. Trump's denials are not accompanied with any evidence, fitting his pattern of being dishonest about anything he doesn't want to hear.
All this one-sided bad news for Hillary happened right be election day when low information voters made up their mind. Toss in intentional Republican suppression of minority voting, equally obvious, and Trump wins.
The only questions is whether Trump played "let's make a deal" with the Russians before the election to gain their support. His payback through favorable treatment of Russians including the likely request to lift Russian sanctions for aggression against the Ukraine would suggest that a tit for tat secret agreement is in place.
Low information voters?
They actually had a lot of information.
Through the hacks voters learned the Clinton campaign wanted Trump to be the GOP nominee because the Democrats thought he'd be easier to defeat in the general election. He surprised them; perhaps he will surprise the Russians too. The voters learned journalists colluded with the Clinton campaign. They learned John Podesta fell for a phishing scam. They learned the DNC decided on the nominee but forgot to tell Bernie Sanders. They learned even some of Mrs. Clinton's own people thought a private email server was a terrible idea.
Seems:
Fair amount of folks that I know who voted for Trump made up there mind back in January of 2016, and never even contemplated the debates: Never requiring Tax returns seems like a total pass at any type of reasonable critical thinking. Trumps liar rate, also seems to demonstrate a total lack, laziness or in capacity to fact check.
http://www.politicususa.com/2016/09/25/trump-biggest-liar-political-hist...
So lets not confuse Political tactics and strategy, with true information.
Could we please dump the private server horse, long beat to death. Or feel free to ask why it was Ok for George Bush and Carl Rove to dump 22 Million e-mails on a private server in the white house, with out crucifixion? But Hillary Clinton, spends years getting crucified , can't be because she is a woman now can it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bush_White_House_email_controversy
Or, is the notion to emulate Fox's "Fair and balanced" ?
There's not mystery....
He's told us many, many times that he is "very, very smart".
funny or just sad
Politicians lie? OMG thanks for the heads up. Maybe he lies more than most, or maybe the election is over and you should just get over it and move on.
Funny thing is when the Podesta and DNC emails were leaked the press barely reported on them. Now it's a different story, the media/DNC/Obama hysteria all but claims the election was stolen with zero proof that it was.
I find it hard to believe there are politicians in either party that would not have said what Trump said about the hacking. "Yah, I guess the Russians might have gotten me elected, no way to tell whatsoever but I sure am sorry". Yah, right!
The Clintons have made a career of lying and twisting facts. You don't have to look far to to verify that.
The President's reaction is the best. Podesta falls for a phishing scheme and now the President gets tough on Russia?
Barely Reported On Them?
Give me a break. The DNC e-mails were all over the news from the moment they were leaked.
"The Clintons have made a career of lying and twisting facts. You don't have to look far to to verify that," says the admirer of Donald Trump. Or is it not "lying" if a person is incapable of telling the truth?
A Career?
Well, let me see...
Bill didn't tell the truth about that incident with Ms. Lewinski,...
but can anyone give me a SINGLE instance,...
with provably accurate sourcing,...
i.e. nothing from Rush Limbaugh, weasel news, Breitbart, et al,...
the lays out any other lies from the Clintons?
And please don't forget that the Republicans in congress spent the past six years,...
feverishly and desperately investigating the "lies" Hillary Clinton told about Benghazi and her e-mail server,...
and didn't come up with anything.
When it comes to the Clinton's "lies," the past 30+ years of "conservative" character assassination means,...
that what an awful lot of "conservatives" think they KNOW,...
is completely fictitious,...
no matter how desperately they want it all to be true.
Heard of James Comey?
kind of thinking he pointed out in July that Mrs.Clinton lied about her email server and the lame stream media actually sorted of agreed for once, or Benghazi, or...I could go on and on
Kind of Thinking
This rebuts your claim that her lies did not get attention from the media, doesn't it?
not really
they aired his speech because they had to..
Had to?
Read the First Amendment.
"Had to?"
What was going to happen if they didn't?
"Had to" or not, it still got aired.
Sorry Tim:...Policy has all
Sorry Tim:
...Policy has all but vanished from the broadcast nightly network news's [CBS, NBC, ABC] election coverage. The network evening news devoted nearly three times more airtime to discussing Hillary Clinton's emails than they did to all policy issues....
http://www.politicususa.com/2016/10/26/media-spent-3-times-airtime-discu...
Note the date, this was BEFORE Comey's "breaking news" reset
That Wasn't What He Actually Said
Though, being the excellent political operative he has shown himself to be,...
by violating all previous protocols in commenting extensively on a case,...
over which no charges were going to be brought,...
and very carefully giving the impression that Ms. Clinton was guilty as sin,...
without actually saying so,...
Mr. Comey did serve a decidedly political purpose that had NOTHING to do with his proper role.
After his laptop e-mail comments just prior to the election,...
where, again, he carefully gave the impression that Ms. Clinton had been caught in a lie,...
without actually saying so,...
Mr. Comey clearly disqualified himself as an impartial source of information regarding Hillary Clinton.
Mr. Comey never actually said Hillary Clinton lied about anything,...
though he worked very hard to give the impression he was saying the opposite.
He DID, however, express doubts about how she handled sensitive information on her private e-mail server,...
while, at the same time making it clear that NONE of that information had actually been compromised,
Perhaps you'll want to try again.
Of course Putin wanted Trump
Putin would much rather deal with a weakling than a person that has a tougher stance against Russia. Putin will spend the next four years getting under Trump's skin to get him to react. Facts are totally not relevant to Trump as denial is his main response.
How easy is it to get under Trump's thin skinned exterior? You don't have to go any farther than Meryl Streeps speech last night. Trump has denied he made fun a disabled person during the campaign. It was recorded and played hundreds of time. Meryl brought up the incident, didn't even mention Trump's name. This morning Trump recognized the behavior she was talking about as his behavior, which he has denied. So if he has denied it why did he have to respond this morning with comments about Meryl? I can't imagine what world leaders will do that will get under his skin and he will respond inappropriately. I already don't feel safe in what will become our Trump world.
I Suspect Mr. Putin ALREADY has D.T.'s Number
Like "Marty McFly" who would do any stupid thing anyone else demanded of him in order to prove he wasn't "chicken,"...
(in the "Back to the Future" movies),...
Mr. Trump will do anything to avoid having made public information that might damage his public image or the value of the (Trump brand,"...
especially how wealthy he's not,...
(tax returns?)...
and will also do anything to avoid ever having it revealed,...
and having to admit,...
that he was WRONG about something.
I.E. "If you don't do this,...
(bend over backwards to be friendly and do nice things for Putin/Russia?)...
you'll be telling everyone you were WRONG."
Such people are VERY EASY to manipulate.
Putin is a master at using such glaring weaknesses against his enemies,...
and those he wishes to control.
Broader Questions
Here's what I've been wondering about, and I've only heard one reference to it in the lame stream media, which we all know is severely anti-Trump:
Given that the Russians hacked the DNC, it's a reasonable extension to think that they also hacked the RNC and Trump campaign. After all, the US spies on it's allies (and vice versa) all the time, so why wouldn't they spy on the RNC also? Hoover wanted dirt on everybody who even might become president. Who doesn't want to have embarrassing dope on a US president?
Given that that is a reasonable likelihood, it's also reasonable to extrapolate that they have embarrassing information on the RNC and Trump.
So when and how will the Russia use that information to further it's interests? And how come this is not discussed in the media (that is all things anti-Trump)?
The Media Doesn't Need to Be Anti - Trump
And it's NOT.
All the media is doing is accurately reporting what Trump is doing,...
and repeating what Trump and his apologists are saying.
The "Anti" arises in people as a natural response to that accurate reporting.
If the media were to be PRO - Trump,...
they'd have to ignore what he and his spokespersons are doing and saying,...
and just make up things that have nothing to do with reality.
DNC & RNC
In fact, it was well reported that they did hack the RNC, but did not publicize it or any information from it.
Lying
Trump doesn't lie because he doesn't use language to communicate meaning; he uses it as a weapon. A false statement by Trump is no more a lie than a punch in the nose. Going forward, this is going to pose difficult interesting problems who is, quite literally, indifferent to truth. Going forward, this is going to be enormously difficult not just for Americans but for the whole world in that we will have a president for whom there is no connection between what he says, and what he does. I really can't think of any precedent for this, at least among the western democracies.
A few things…
First and foremost, Trump is a child, with a child’s temperament, and a child’s response to criticism of any sort, not to mention unhappy news that in any other way might reflect negatively on him. Beyond that, he is an egregiously spoiled child, which makes all those sensitivities even more likely to be activated by almost any public comment that is not worshipful praise. His response to Meryl Streep’s brief speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night is simply one more in a long list of cases in point. Kellyanne Conway is his nanny/excuse-maker-in-chief of the moment.
"Ego? Pride? Gratuitous obnoxiousness?” Yes.
I’m also inclined to agree with RB Holbrook about the assumption that Americans are not smart enough to understand how Russian hacks might have influenced the election. I’d be surprised if Mr. Trump had actually thought that possibility through.
Given the extraordinary rudeness of the president-elect, not to mention the equally extraordinary abandonment by Congressional Republicans of long-standing political norms, and their own problems with the ability to be truthful since the election, I’d personally like to do away with the polite fiction involved in the use of the word “mendacity.”
Trump is a habitual liar. Not just the ordinary, mundane twister-of-truth that we see with depressing frequency in politics, and from both parties, but someone who makes things up out of whole cloth because their utterance either fits an artificial reality he’s constructed for himself (ipso facto evidence of mental illness), or represents the most cynical attempt in my lifetime, at least, to drag an unsophisticated public into the abyss with him. So, instead of saying “Trump is ‘mendacious,’” let’s call a spade a spade and call his untruthful statements what they are:
They are lies.
Thanks, greeat accurate description!
Couldn't have said it better myself.
"Why say such a thing? Ego? Pride? Gratuitous obnoxiousness?"
Eric,
Why indeed. But your choices hew to a media narrative that is much too kind to Trump and omits the really scary alternatives.
Isn't it just as likely Trump supports Putin over US agencies because Trump is hopelessly compromised by the Russian cash that has propped up his Trump enterprise for a decade? This is old news, detailed by the Financial Times in October:
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2017/1/9/1618540/-Was-Donald-Trump-bailed-...
It is also possible that Trump has to do Putin's bidding or face the release of truly disqualifying info from his Kompromat file in Moscow, as first reported by Newsweek in November, and Mother Jones in October:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/10/veteran-spy-gave-fbi-info-al...
In other words, hugely troubling stories have never been followed up on, instead we get a piece suggesting Trump's behavior is simply evidence of a personality failing.
What truth has any Dem ever heard?
While Trump is surely repulsive and odious, what truth did Hillary ever tell, about Syria, Libya, Honduras, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, global trade etc? What truth ever emanated from Obama about these wars and then some, or the total security state, indefinite detention, record income inequality, banker malfeasance, etc?
Have you read the intelligence report, Eric Black? Is RT a propaganda arm of the Russian state? Was Occupy Wall Street a stooge movement by and for Russia? Good god. Can anyone distinguish bs anymore?
Seriously, Trump is a liar, and so is the whole of repub and Dem leadership, and so too FBI/CIA/NSA leadership generally. Partisan blindness about liars is just ugly, dead end hypocrisy.
A larger issue than the lying
Strip away all the debate about whether Trump is a habitual liar or a pathological liar, and you're still faced with one overarching and disturbing issue. As Eric Black stated, "...we should be extremely curious to know how the Russians might expect to benefit from a Trump presidency relative to a Clinton presidency."
When all is said and done, it's a highly logical conclusion that Putin thinks a Trump presidency will be to Russia's benefit. His widely reported dislike of Clinton would not be enough to do something to his detriment, so he see's some benefit in Trump.
Could be he expects Trump to pull back (somewhat) from NATO. Without a doubt, the existence of the once-Soviet "-stans" is a sharp stick in the Russian eye.
Or maybe he feels that Trump's proclivity to shoot from the hip will allow him to maneuver Trump into taking action, or making agreements, without thinking them through seeking advice.
Or maybe he just feels that Trump can be goaded, though compliments and insults, to take action that Putin prefers.
But whatever the rationale, I surprised that so many Republicans seem to think it's OK to give Putin a say in an American election.
Influence
I wonder how many political outcomes around the world the U.S. has "influenced".
Unknowns cannot be lies
Any shred of doubt is enough to disprove any theory. For years, the tobacco industry used the fact that some nonsmokers got lung cancer to disprove the link between smoking and cancer.
This mindset is popular enough to have been included in this stupid old hot dog commercial.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mLZHdybfI4
And:
Absolutely, no possibility that any connection to Putin could have ever been made prior to or during the election!
http://www.politifact.com/global-news/article/2016/may/02/paul-manafort-...
The Truth
The leaked emails shined a sanitary inspection lamp in some dark Clinton and DNC corners and simply revealed the truth. If the truth took down Hillary, it seems appropriate and fair. Trump is not an emailer, but rather a tweeter - he puts it out in the open for all to like it or not.
Perhaps, Hillary's Russian Reset button that was marked "overcharge" in Russian Cyrillic didn't score any points. In the photo, the Russian Foreign Minister isn't laughing with her, he is laughing at her.