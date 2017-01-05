Is there still a center that can hold our political spectrum together?
“Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold,” William Butler Yeats wrote in perhaps his most famous poem, 1919’s “The Second Coming.”
Can the center hold in America? Is there a center that can be described or that has any chance of holding the old political spectrum together? And does anyone care if such a boring old middle-ground-compromise-seeking center exists and can hold the old political spectrum together or whether we have entered a new normal of all-out, partisan and ideological bloodsport in which, any time we have a partisan takeover, we expect to repeal everything done by the previous administration?
UC-Berkeley professor and lefty blogger Robert Reich, who served in the Bill Clinton Cabinet but supported Bernie Sanders last year, is criticizing Bill and Hillary Clinton for announcing that they will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. Reich says their attendance heightens the risk of “normalizing” the Trump presidency …
as if Trump were just another president and this were just another inauguration. He’s not. It’s not.
I think all of us have a public responsibility to sound the alarm about what is about to occur. This includes former presidents and former presidential candidates. At the very least, on January 20, at 12 noon eastern time, all of us should refuse to witness Donald Trump's oath of office -- turn off all TV sets, avoid any streaming video -- and instead observe a minute of silence out of concern for the future of American democracy.
I agree with Reich on many things, but not this. I’m sure the Clintons will have to swallow a lot of bile to go through the ceremonial role of attending Trump’s inauguration. My heart will be with the protesters descending on Washington to express their opposition to Trumpism (if such an incoherent mess can be called an “ism.”)
I also disagree with the Presidential Inauguration Committee/National Park Service decision to block the protesters from the National Mall on the day after the inauguration.
We are in a big, big mess. I have been arguing for years that our system of politics and governance is breaking down, but this is a quantum leap into the abyss. I see a lot of people trying to get ahead of the story, saying what’s going to happen next, but I am skeptical that anyone, including Trump, really has a clue and I would think members of the punditocracy would be tired of being wrong and admit that they can’t see the future.
My daughter, who is one of the best people I know, will be with the protesters in Washington. I will be in the basement of my Mpls Manse, where the TV is. I will observe a moment (or several) of silence out of concern for the future of American democracy. But, sorry Prof. Reich, I will leave the TV on and hope against hope against hope that what we hear will be better than horrifying.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
35 comments
-
16 comments
-
16 comments
-
14 comments
Comments (2)
It might be worth quoting
the rest of the first verse:
"Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity."
-----
Compromise assumes that there are positions that no one likes but that everyone can accept. I see precious little of that right now.
I think we as a country can survive
school choice, lower corporate tax, simpler individual tax code, less regulations. I sure hope supporting the police, following immigration laws, making cities follow federal laws doesn't destroy us. I think that calling radicalized Muslims that have sworn to kill Americans, radical Muslims will not bring down the Republic. I'm not sure I will have to hide in my basement because the President of the United States wants to appoint folks who are not blind followers of the agencies they will oversee ( the old approach has got us to a point where the IRS can admit they targeted groups they opposed and no one gets fired, thanks DOJ). Trying to get a handle on a healthcare system that has been lied about to get passed, being lied about now (premiums have leveled out is touted, that is calculated by only adding the individual's portion of subsidized package not total cost to tax payer) and I am sure will be lied about in the future doesn't keep me in bed for days on end.
Somehow I think we as a country ( us bible clingers and gun holders) will be able to survive the Coastal elites, Hollywood stars, main stream media and liberals complete panic that a successful business man got elected to run the country. I am fairly certain the sun will come up on January 21, regular folks will go about trying feed their kids, pay their mortgage, fix their car, go to work and go about trying to make their community the best place it can be without thinking much about transgender bathroom issues.