Trump looks at America and sees 'carnage.' Really?
The essence of Trumpism is to invite Americans to exaggerate their grievances, ignore their blessings, then promise to solve their problems without putting out concrete plans to do so. It’s to hope that Americans don’t care whether you have any such plans; to sidestep being held accountable by avoiding setting any meaningful benchmarks against which your performance can be judged.
That was the essence of his classless, prosaic inaugural address, which will be remembered mostly for the choice of a single word to describe the America that will now be presided over by Mr. Trump: “carnage.”
My online dictionary defines “carnage” as, “the slaughter of a great number of people, as in battle; butchery; massacre.”
Donald Trump looks at America during the years of the Obama presidency and he sees “carnage.”
He is wrong. America has plenty of problems but, on balance — and in any reasonable context — America is (if not “the” richest) among the richest nations on earth and certainly the most powerful. In addition, by any reasonable measure, while many people have serious problems and some may have lost ground in recent years, life has improved in America over the last eight years, by quite a bit compared to the economic crisis that was still in progress when Barack Obama took office.
The GDP has grown. The unemployment rate has gone down. The crime rate is down. A record portion of Americans have health insurance. We are as close to “at peace” as we get in the age of superpower-dom and perpetual low-intensity conflict.
It would be simplistic (but much less simplistic than Trump’s ridiculous everything-has-been-awful-but-now-everything-will-be-great-because-I-alone-can-fix-it) to attribute every bit of progress over the last eight years to the efforts of President (now ex-President) Obama, just as it would be ridiculous to blame Obama for every problem that still exists.
Trump said something slightly gracious about Obama at the beginning of his speech (thanking Obama for the smooth transition) then proceeded to accuse Obama (not directly, but what other inference can one draw?) for presiding over the “carnage.” The reaction shots of Obama in the audience suggested, to me at least, restrained annoyance.
Trump said: “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down. America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.”
It would be nice, but it won’t be coming, if he would agree at some point to some metrics by which these promises could be measured, but he has never done so.
For all our sakes, I hope he succeeds in making life better for those who need help most.
Comments (5)
Gave him a chance...
I actually listened to his speech (audio only) and the first 30-60 seconds I was like 'oh good, maybe he's actually going to change his tone a little bit. Unexpected, but welcome I suppose'.
...Then I kept listening. Disappointed would be too strong a word, as that implies unmet expectations, but I was still surprised by how...bad it was. I want to put a little more substance in this comment, but there's just not much 'there, there' as far as trying to analyze that speech.
Thanks for your writing, and for continuing to add your voice Eric. I know today isn't a great day, but lots of us out there appreciate your work and continued writing. Thanks!
Eric, do you honestly believe Trump
would have won all the rust belt states he did if the voters felt about the economy the way you want them to feel about the economy? Trump got 306 electoral votes, (the device we use to elect our President) which was a rout, for a reason. The top 20% of Americans, wealth wise, had a 5% increase in their wealth the other 80% had minus to no wealth growth during Obama's 8 years. When you add up the numbers you get overall growth, but 80% (lower to middle class) of the folks didn't feel it! Just another note, the 1% did better during the past 8 years than ever before in America's history. So much for looking out for the little guys.
We have to careful when folks start touting numbers because you can make numbers say many different things. A deeper dive into all stats we get from politicians in either major party should be mandatory because both sides do their best to deceive us.
Here are some numbers
He won 56.88% of Electoral College votes, putting his win in the bottom fifth of all presidential election victories, hardly a rout. Besides, 73m voted for someone else; he only got 63m.
Scanned thru the speech that it appears Mr Trump read today.
Had a different take. What stuck out for me is that the speech names, obsessively, two and precisely two enemies of the welfare of ordinary Americans: “Washington DC” and other countries.
First, not a mention, of course, of the chief cause of pretty much every ill on his laundry list: the ongoing concentration of wealth in the hands of a very few. From Trump’s speech, you wouldn’t even know that millionaires, let alone billionaires, exist or make decisions that affect jobs, our economy, our military adventurism or any of the rest of it. Makes the whole speech an exercise in insincerity and dishonesty, not that this is surprising.
Second, other than destabilize the world thru itinerant tweeting, Trump can’t accomplish a thing without the Republican caucus. His speech points the finger at federal lawmakers indiscriminately, but very soon he’ll necessarily be working hand in glove with half of them. Is anyone going to notice that little inconsistency?
I was especially struck by
I was especially struck by the disconnect between his rhetoric of Washington insiders being the ones who profited over the last decade or so, as contrasted to nominating Tom Price to head HHS-- Tom Price was one of 20 people in the country offered a discounted stock price on a health care stock that had business affected by Price's decisions.
Drain the swamp--no, its the rise of the swamp creatures !! Millionaires and billionaire, all set on grifting off of the government and removing the protections of the American public.
And,
"The White House website has removed the page devoted to climate change action and posted newly sworn-in President Donald Trump’s pledge to undo environmental regulations and “revive America’s coal industry.”
The 361-word policy outline on the new page, titled “America First Energy Plan,” makes no reference to global warming or climate change, except to note Trump’s commitment to “eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule.”
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/climate-change-trump-white-house_us_...