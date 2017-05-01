On Trump's need to attack — and the response I wish he'd sent to Meryl Streep
Speaking only for myself of course, a couple of posts back, I rejected Robert Reich’s suggestion that we all ignore the Trump inauguration, especially his inaugural address, for fear that if we paid attention to it we would be committing the sin of “normalizing” Trumpiness. I stand by my first reaction. I’ll watch the speech, and I will try to scribble out an honest take on it. My goal will definitely not be to “normalize,” nor, I suppose to “abnormalize,” although based on my recent conduct, I’m more likely to err on that side of the equation.
But, as the days go by, I understand the Reichian impulse to turn one’s head. I recognize the dangers that we scribblers of the ink-stained generation face that we will indeed get sucked into “normalize” conduct that should be condemned. My plan is not to get so sucked in.
Trump is not the first political figure to lie or to make offensive racist, sexist remarks. But he’s the biggest liar we’ve ever seen at this level and the first one in a long time to refuse to retract or apologize for offensive outbursts such as, for example, mocking the disabled, about which more below. Mocking people with disabilities should probably be disqualifying for a presidential candidate but, apparently, it isn’t because the guy who did it will soon be president and we have to keep trying to figure out how that came about.
The 'L' word issue
We older scribblers are not set up for this. Some from the old school are arguing against calling Trump’s lies “lies,” because (according to some of them) we can’t be sure enough that he’s doing it on purpose. He may just be mistaken. Call them errors, correct the errors, but don’t pretend to know that he knows they are false when he says them, say these old-schoolers who (like me) came up in the age of so-called “objectivity.”
I remember when I used to see the wisdom in this approach. I used to avoid the “L” word (Liar). And part of the reason was the powerfully felt need, in days of “objectivity,” to want to shield oneself from allegations of partisan bias, more specifically “liberal” bias, which especially applied when one was criticizing the statements of a conservative or a Republican. Since reporters are mostly liberals (the critique went, and it was true as far as that assertion) we were all under suspicion of being too inclined to call fouls faster on conservatives.
But we’ve never faced a Trumpian liar at this level during my professional lifetime. And it isn’t strictly about lies; it’s also about willfully offensive false judgments about individuals or whole groups.
So, in that spirit, and fully expecting that Trump admirers will assume that I am just expressing my “bias,” I am not going to engage in an affirmative action program to try to say more nice things about about Trump, nor shy away from calling fouls. The man commits a lot of fouls, and he should not get away with three quarters of them uncalled, just so the refs won’t be accused of being biased. Luckily for him, as opposed to a basketball player, there is apparently no number of fouls that will get him thrown out of the game.
The three-tweet storm against Streep
Which brings me to Trump’s ridiculous three-tweet storm against Meryl Streep, certainly one of the greatest film actors of her generation, who used her on-camera moment at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday to criticize Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. Watch video of Trump’s despicable imitation of prize-winning reporter Serge Kovaleski, now of the New York Times, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a congenital condition that reduces his ability to control his arms and legs. You can’t watch it without knowing that it is mockery (even though in the same clip he calls Kovaleski a “nice” guy and “the poor guy.”) If you watch the video and think it is inaccurate to call his impression of Kovaleski “mockery,” you have simply lost touch with reality. Trump’s grudge against Kovaleski was the journalist’s role in covering a story unflattering to Trump.
So, of all the things Streep might have done with her few minutes at center stage to receive an award, she chose to criticize Trump, without mentioning his name, for his cruel mockery of Kovaleski.
So Trump could have gone any one of three ways: Ignore Streep’s remarks; acknowledge the remarks and apologize for his despicable mockery of Kovaleski (I’ll provide a draft of the apology below); or attack Streep as an over-rated actress and continue to deny that his cruel mockery was mockery or cruel.
He went with Way Three, in a tweetstorm that ran over the 140-character limit so he had to string it across three tweet, thus:
Trump's tweets
Tweet 1, which got 34,219 retweets and 104,374 “likes,” as of this writing:
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....
Tweet 2, 104,801 likes
…Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......
Tweet 3, only 57,906 likes
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!
The “dishonest” story that caused Trump to go after Kovaleski, if you care to know, was about Trump’s false claim that he had witnessed “thousands and thousands” of Muslims cheering as the World Trade Center towers came down on 9/11/2001.
So, to be clear, there is no evidence that the cheering Muslims thing ever occurred and Trump has had ample opportunity to produce any, but he has never retracted his anti-Muslim lie. He did mock Kovaleski. And Meryl Streep is one of the greatest film actors of her generation and perhaps any generation. (I guess you could put that last “fact” down as an opinion, but a very widely held opinion, and Trump never expressed a contrary opinion until Streep — without mentioning Trump’s name — had the audacity to criticize him.
So, to loop back to my diatribe at the top, if this happens — and reporters, or even this particular scribbler, decides to downplay it because they have already been so mean to Trump that their objectivity halo is starting to lose its luster — what are we and how can we help but “normalize” this kind of conduct by the president-elect soon to be commander in chief?
How he might have behaved
Trump doesn’t know I exist and he will not take advice on his manners or his humanity from me, but, as I promised above, here is what he might have said, if he'd felt he had to acknowledge the Streep statement and if he'd had any interest in behaving like something other than a cruel, thin-skinned egomaniac:
“It has come to my attention that at the Golden Globes ceremony, Meryl Streep criticized me for mocking a disabled reporter. Ms. Streep is a great actress whose work has entertained and inspired millions of viewers of her films and I respect her work. At the ceremony, she took me to task for my behavior on an occasion last year when I did an impression of a disabled reporter, Serge Kovaleski. Of course, I shouldn’t have done that hurtful, mocking impression and I apologize to Mr. Kovaleski and anyone else who suffers from a condition like his. To overcome a handicap like that and have the career in journalism he has had should be an inspiration to us all and especially to those with handicaps.
"I said and did a lot of things in the heat of the campaign that I regret and wish I could take back. Maybe I got carried away with a tough-guy need to always be on the attack. Anyway, I will soon be president of all Americans and I know I need to mend some fences with some among you whom I have offended.
"I hope that some of you, who believe that I cannot be a proper president of all Americans, will open your minds to the possibility that I can do better now that the campaign is over to unify the country for the benefit of us all. I pledge now to try to earn your trust and respect for the task ahead of trying to make our country as great as it can be for as many of its people as possible.”
Have a lovely Tuesday.
Twitter is perfect
Twitter is perfect communication by Trump.
A concise, indivisible, opaque, easily repeated and unanswerable statement.
A flashy bright object to distract from the more important issues of the day (for instance, do you know that the boatload of appointments that are supposed to be vetted an approved in the next few days ?)
Bob Corker (R) says, “If it is his view, it would be really good if he would consider tweeting it out very clearly."
Is that what it comes down to ?
Opaque, unanswerable tweets from on high ? Is it really Trump ? Or who really knows who the source of these tweets are ?
Maintaining attention in a era of constant misdirection and distraction is the real challenge.
It's the "which cup is the pea under" writ large.
So this is what we're reduced to?
We're imagining what alternative tweets from Donald Trump might look like? I think:"Grow up" pretty much summarizes the situation when an adult acts like a 4 year old.
I know I'm wasting my time but seriously the best way we could all respond to Trumps tweets is to stop reading them, discussing them, and reporting on them. He would be left with no choice to communicate with the nation like an adult president, or take his childish behavior in front of the Washington Press Corps and see how it flies in a room full of adults.
I am not defending Trump....
The same standard you apply to Trump should be applied to all politicians and journalist.
To broadcast the "L" word for Trump and ignore the using the "L" word for equally outrages statements made by others is a good example of the "H" word.
OK, I'll bite.What
OK, I'll bite.
What comparable lie by a person in the same level of power/privilege has been told in the last couple of days ?
Tr**p tweets
Interesting how now we no longer have to read the tweets because they are spread across the media landscape.
Fortunately so too is the original recording which clearly shows him mocking the reporter's disability.
Just keep bringing this stuff up, Mr. T, and we'll be treated to the original disgusting reality over and over. Perhaps the truth will sink in.
It's desensitization
They use it in training animals like horses and dogs. You repeatedly expose the animal to the reaction-inducing thing until it becomes commonplace and no longer elicits the reaction.
Some animal trainers dislike the use of desensitization because if used improperly, it can induce a state of learned helplessness.
Another way to describe "normalization", I guess.
Many Americans admire and
Many Americans admire and agree with Ms. Streep's eloquent defense of human empathy and diversity, and her attack on bullying by the people who hold enormous power in our country and the world. That she hit her target--without having to name him because everybody knows who mocked a disabled reporter last year--is revealed in those three intemperate tweets that do nothing but name-call. Another Trump attempt to attack the person, rather than the message.
This man has a major failing, instilled in him by his father: He can never admit to any failing, least of all to not being First. He has to be The Winner in all contests, and cannot bear the least bit of criticism. The slightest crack in his facade, and he'll break his self-image. He can't risk that.
We will go four years and more, without Trump ever admitting to a mistake. Ever admitting to a misjudgment. We will be subjected constantly to the ugly underside of his character as he continues his thoughtless, knee-jerk Tweets attacking this one and that one. As he continues to embarrass us all with his cringe-inspiring short spurts of bad prose.
The 'L' Word Redux
"...the powerfully felt need, in days of 'objectivity,' to want to shield oneself from allegations of partisan bias, more specifically 'liberal' bias..."
To be on the side of fact, truth, and rational thinking is not "liberal." The only reason we even consider such nonsense is that it has been pounded into public consciousness by those who benefit from the ability to create their own reality.
The modern media has been effectively neutered by such framing, and the industry simply must not accept it if we are to ever move beyond this terrible moment. If something is true, it must be reported, regardless of who it helps or hurts. Further, because truth can be complicated to discern, the media has a solemn responsibility to actually suss out truth -- difficult as that may be -- then expose and interpret it for the benefit of all. It is not sufficient to simply report what various constituencies believe if one proposition is verifiable and the other is not. It cannot be a consideration which party or ideology the facts help or hurt. In the face of facts, accusations of bias must simply be ignored.
When you accept the idea that reporting facts which support "liberal" ideas represents "liberal bias," then you play into the hands of those who would devalue fact, truth, and rational thinking. This is actually what has happened, and played a significant role in getting us to this moment.
I do not want to suggest that this is an easy equation. Ambiguity is ever-present. But the bravery to attack ambiguity and discern underlying truths IS journalism. The bravery to prevent the amplification of falsehoods IS journalism. The bravery to speak truth to power IS journalism. The bravery to call out lies, obfuscations, unsound reasoning, manipulation, propagandizing, intimidation, omissions, and anything else which would undermine truth IS journalism.
Because it is JOURNALISM that the fear of accusations of bias can destroy.
This!
The fear of having the truth labeled as "liberal bias" and therefore equating the value baseless opinion, lies, and misdirection with facts and truth have made the media worse than worthless. They made them a tool of said lies, misdirection and baseless opinion. A lie is a lie, regardless of intent. We can be pretty sure that Trump is lying, even if his followers do not recognize it.
Unfortunately
…wishes (“…I wish he'd sent…”) won't make it so. A lot of voters – not a majority, but our system doesn't require that, curious for a society that likes to call itself a "democracy" – successfully ignored Mr. Trump's stunted emotional and intellectual development, and he is now, to my personal embarrassment, the president-elect. I won't hold my breath waiting for him to grow up, as he needs to do.
Meanwhile, as most of our attention is on the 5th-grade bully about to take over the Oval Office, the Republican Congress is busily dismantling most of the progress, environmental and otherwise, made during the past 8 years. If there is such a thing as karma, may it fall in full proportion on Mr. Ryan and Mr. McConnell. While we've been paying attention to the tweets…
Trump has fired all Ambassadors and Special Envoys, ordering them out by inauguration day.
The Republican-dominated House has brought back the Holman rule, allowing them to reduce the salary of individual civil service, SES positions, or political appointees to $1, effectively firing them by amendment to any piece of legislation. We now know why they wanted the names and positions of people in the Energy and State departments.
The Republican House has expressly forbade the Congressional Budget Office from reporting or tracking any costs related to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. There ain't no free lunch, but in this case, you won't hear that from GOP ideologues.
To the dismay of Richard Nixon's ghost, Trump continues to throw the intelligence community under the bus to protect Vladimir Putin, despite the growing pile of evidence that the Russians deliberately interfered in our election.
Trump has already broken a central campaign promise to make Mexico pay for the wall by asking Congress (i.e., the taxpayers) to pay for it. The chances of Mexico paying for said wall were near zero to begin with, and have now vanished. Some will sigh with releif, while others will wonder if the Republican Congress will acquire the necessary funding by robbing other segments of the federal budget (with the military excluded, of course).
The GOP-dominated House has passed the REINS act, giving them veto power over any rules enacted by any federal agency or department -- for example, FDA or EPA bans on a specific drug or pesticide can be overridden by a GOP-controlled Congress, an action likely to be based on the opinions (and campaign cash, and perks) of lobbyists, not science.
And so on.
While the Titanic sinks, I don't really care what kind of music the orchestra plays. I'd much rather we at least tried to maintain what little watertight integrity was left, make sure fellow-passengers have their life jackets on, and got as many as we could into the few lifeboats available.
Bless Meryl Streep
The need to call out hurtful behavior exists now more than ever, thanks to its practitioner-in-chief. Well done, Ms. Streep!
About that 'L word'
Once again, I have to recommend Harry Frankfurt's essay "On Bullshit" for those who can't tell whether Trump is lying or just saying stuff. Frankfurt makes a cogent case for a distinction between liars, who implicitly acknowledge the truth by denying it, and bullshitters, who have no use or respect for truth and simply say whatever they think (or feel) might further their own ends. I think is is obvious which Trump is.