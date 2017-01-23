What are we to make of Trump's emphasis on 'America First'?
There may be two-word slogans that capture a profound or wise thought. In my humble opinion, the Trumpian summary, “America First” is not one of them and seems especially suspicious coming from one who has clearly put his own interests – pecuniary, sexual, and especially ego-feeding – ahead of most other considerations.
But President Donald Trump has often said — and said again several times in his barely coherent, tone-deaf, self-promoting inaugural address — that “America First” summarizes the philosophy that will guide him as president, just as the two-word slogan was key to his rhetoric during the campaign.
I do agree that, as a rule of thumb and leaving room for any number of obvious exceptions, the leader of any nation ought to put the enlightened self-interests of his or her own nation – as a whole — ahead of the interests of any other nation. One could perhaps construct some examples where generosity, common humanity, or perhaps a conflict between narrow national interest versus global interests would complicate the calculation, since we not only inhabit our country but also our planet.
In the late 1930s and up to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, “America First” was the slogan of a group that wanted to keep the United States out of World War II. Minnesota’s own Charles Lindbergh was a leading spokesman for this group and this argument. History hasn’t treated Lucky Lindy kindly for this chapter of his public career, but nonetheless, the argument that decisions over the use of the U.S. military should be heavily guided by the national interest is close to unarguable.
Not that it’s always easy to calculate that interest clearly. I feel reasonably sure that President George W. Bush believed it was in America’s interest to invade Iraq in 2003. It didn’t turn out that way, at least as best we can tell from the vantage of 2017. President Barack Obama clearly thought it was a good idea to avoid entering whole-hog into any major new wars during his tenure. I think I agree but, when innocents were relentlessly slaughtered in Syria, for example, Obama was often criticized – by Trump among others — for not doing enough about it. Was Trump making an America First argument? If so, I don’t know what it was. Was he sloppily falling into the tendency to blame American presidents for everything bad that is happening in the world, without taking the trouble to do a cost-benefit analysis of America’s self-interest? Or was he just taking a four-legs-good, two-legs-bad cheap shot that everything bad in the world could and should be blamed on Obama and his erstwhile secretary of state?
And lastly (to keep this short) most of the policy decisions an American president makes can’t be subjected to the “America First” motto because most of the issues pit the interests of one group of Americans against those of another. If you take from the rich (through taxes) to help the poor (through social spending), or if you decide not to do that, you are favoring some Americans at the expense of others.
To me, Trump’s “America First” sloganeering is just one more evasion of leveling with us about what he will actually do as president, wedded to one more effort to feed the frustrations of his political base, who – in the absence of a coherent explanation of costs and benefits – are invited to believe that their grievances are easily explained by the belief that the pre-Trump leaders have been putting someone first other than them, the real Americans.
Comments (15)
America First
What "America First" means depends entirely on how one answers two questions. First, "What is America?" And secondly, "What does it mean to be first?" The slogan "America First" was most famously used in the lead up to WW II when it was associated with Charles Lindbergh. Did, or in what sense, did the policy of isolationism advocated under the slogan "America First" really benefit American interests as commonly understood?
I also like to think about how this policy would determine actions going forward. Donald Trump was an advocate of Brexit, and in general seems to support a policy of disunifying Europe. As a negotiator, he understands that the United States will be in a much better position to force better trade deals with a weakened Europe. Already, the British Prime Minister is headed to the United States hoping to begin negotiations with America that will fill the economic gap created by the withdrawal from Europe. What is the America First attitude toward negotiations with May? Recognizing May's weakness, is it in our interest to force the most advantageous deal possible? Was weakening Britain's trade position with respect to America Trump's whole point in advocating Brexit?
Of course...
Trump has never read a biography of Lindbergh, has no idea of the historical baggage of "America First" and is surrounded by cowardly sycophants who would never tell or press the point that those words are a bad idea and the need to find different ones that express the same sentiment are required.
The "cowardly sycophant" principle was brilliantly demonstrated by Press Spokesperson Sean Spicer and his insistence on bogus/known false crowd numbers at the inauguration.
Little Marco, Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb and Crooked Hillary have been replaced by the Dishonest Media in the Trump "Gotta Have a Villian" world. And if lies are needed to set that villain up, no problem: it has worked perfectly so far.
"different ones that express the same sentiment"
Try "American Exceptionalism" as an example of obfuscation of the "America First" slogan. They really come to the same thing, essentially. Oh, I know there's all kinds of high-minded rhetoric that has been attached to the former in its justification, and the latter is rather raw, even crude, by comparison. But in the end, they aim at the same result.
In the context of a pure opinion piece like this one, it is an easy matter to make one look bad while ignoring the other.
There is not quite so much daylight between these two as some would have us believe.
Agreed...
Whenever I get in to the "American Exceptionalism" argument with my right wing friends I ask them to explain the clear inferiority of Swiss watches, German cars, Japanese electronics, etc... Of course those tangible items aren't part of their equation. It's the "were just better and smarter" feelings that they count.
For now, agreeable lies are winning the day over disagreeable truths. One can only hope the weight of those lies brings their house down, sooner rather than later.
Talking Donald
Since we're talking Donald here are a few oddments. First he is/was far from New Yorks premier real estate developer, and second what was he doing on TV? I think it was a necessity for both his ego and his income. The halo effect - great businessman = great political leader helped get him elected, but may well be based on a false premise. I'm curious how he will disown his tax returns when they eventually see the light of day.
who cares....
I am still trying to figure out the "hope and change" slogan.
Expect consequences
While Trump's "America First" approach may not succeed very well at helping Joe Six Pack and the Rust Belt, I think we can expect serious lasting damage in foreign relations and international affairs from a serious application of that philosophy.
Cold truth
If FDR or Truman had ever run on an America First slogan there's no way the Cold War could ever have been engaged. It would have been a hot war with the Soviet Union, every democracy for itself.
Optics
Was there no one in the Trump organization who understood the history of the slogan "America First?" Or was the person who understood too intimidated to speak up?
Or (most likely) do they just not care about being associated with that group?
Was there no one in the Trump
Was there no one in the Trump organization who understood the history of the slogan "America First?"
Kind of as a policy, I am not going to be tyrannized by a policy of low expectations. In this case, I don't think the possibility of ignorance to be used as a weapon. I just think it's reasonable to assume that Mr. Trump, a graduate of an Ivy League university has the typical basis of Ivy League graduate which surely includes a basic familiarity with history of the 20th century.
Only two years
Ah, but he only went to Penn for two years, so most likely those kinds of liberal arts classes would have been before that. No one ever says where he transferred from. I imagine by the time of his junior year, he was only doing business and economics.
I believe that he started at Fordham University
also an excellent school.
But as most of us who have taught know, there are some students for whom things go in one ear and out the other without encountering anything in the middle.
Basic History
I'm not sure Trump has such a hot command of even basic history. America First seems to be regarded now as an unpleasant fringe organization, except that Lindbergh's involvement in it kind of gives it continuing prominence.
In reality, a number of otherwise respectable Americans were drawn to the movement for its isolationism. Future President Ford was a member of America First , along with Potter Stewart, Sargent Shriver, and Gore Vidal.
America First
Autocrats rarely think about the interests of others, since empathy is among the personal qualities usually lacking in that personality type. I’m going to guess that we’ll see many, many examples of that lack of empathy over the next four years, and those examples will appear in both domestic and foreign policy.
I’ll also guess – in Trumpian fashion, I won’t bother with research to support this assertion – that Mr. Trump doesn’t care where the phrase came from, and simply believes that it has a nice, populist ring to it that will maintain his popularity among the commoners. His advisors are probably divided between the ethically-challenged “It doesn’t matter” camp and the historically oblivious “Wait, someone used this before us?” camp. Steve Titterud may be on to something in pointing out the similarities – ideological if not chronological – between “America First” and “American Exceptionalism.” Neither one seems likely to be of much use to American interests in the increasingly interconnected world in which we live.
There's no bias here about
There's no bias here about the meaning and history of the Trump slogan, "America First!" We're just recalling our history lessons (Trump may not have taken history, or passed it or absorbed anything of it). That includes good old Minnesotan Charles Lindbergh's 1930's fascism, not just anti-European war entry. The phrase rings of 1930s fascism.
Trump's staff in the white House includes the former Breitbart guy, a white nationalist who loves the phrase America First and über alles, and former Gen. Flynn--you know, the one whose own staff used to ask whether something was a fact, or just a Flynn fact" that the general made up? So maybe there are few individuals there who dare to contradict Trump, or even broach the subject of the slogan's negative vibe.
Are we supposed to be reassured by reports that some White House staff are trying hard to control and contain Trump's testiness and refusal to accept certain truths? Are we in for four years of having somebody come after him every day with a tray and brushbroom, correcting the misstatements and lies he leaves i his trail?
Trump seems to have a lot of handlers, or soothers, people there to calm him down, get him to focus on something important. But if that calming-him-down means they have to lie for him, in public, as Kellyanne Conway did yesterday on TV and Spicer did in a "presser," we may spiral into a national nightmare.
We must keep pointing these things out. Demand that he grow up, into the office's dignity.