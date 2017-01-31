What fact-checkers say about Trump citing Obama's 2011 action on Iraqis
President Trump continues to lie regularly. I don’t claim to know whether he does it on purpose or has some kind of psychological condition that gets in the way of respecting factual accuracy. I said in a recent post that all scribblers like me can do is to “try not to get tired of pointing out the lies.”
That can’t be the only job of journalism in the Trump era. He is creating, at a rapid pace, policies and actions that should be assessed and discussed as to their wisdom, efficacy, fairness, etc., not just as to the factual accuracy or inaccuracy of what he says about them.
The main issue about Trump's weekend executive order restricting the ability of certain foreign noncitizens to come to the U.S., for a visit or to work toward citizenship or green cards, etc., is not about the factual accuracy of his statements about it. The main issue is the wisdom and humanity of it, about which plenty of smarter people than me have opined over the past 48 hours.
So, for the sake of simply maintaining my goal of not getting tired of pointing out the lies, I will just pass along the work of several fact-checking agencies in the last couple of days, most of whom examined Trump’s statement, in defense of his new policy, that, what he did was “similar to what President Barack Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”
Everyone who examined it found fault with this comparison and that he was exaggerating the similarity of the two cases.
Here’s the Associated Press (via Salon).
Here’s Politifact, which rated the comparison “Mostly False.”
Here’s the Washington Post Fact-Checker, which gave Trump’s statement three Pinocchios.
It's not important
…that journalists assumed to be hostile to a Trump presidency believe that what he's saying is accurate. What's important to Mr. Trump is that HE believes what he's saying is accurate, as do his many supporters, for whom facts are as secondary as they are to the President. As is usually the case with demagogues and their disciples, perception is reality.
I'm Very Sorry to Say
I've reached the point where,...
if someone from the Trump administration is speaking,...
I'm convinced that he or she is lying.
They just don't do things any other way.
But thanks, Eric for continuing to help us realize when and how and about what!
The details of those lies are vitally important,...
because policies that will massively and negatively affect all of our lives,...
are built on those lies.
"First they came for the Muslims,..."
should be the headline on every newspaper this week.