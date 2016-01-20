A deep dive on Putin, Trump and cyberwar from The New Yorker
By Eric Black | 08:35 am
Good Monday morning MinnPost readers. Rather than do any blathering of my own this morning, I just urge you to read The New Yorker’s smart, thorough, calm but scary, balanced (because it also suggests how things look from Vladimir Putin’s point of view) treatment of how and why the Russian cyber-team became involved in helping Mr. Trump come to power.
It’s long. Very long. It’s written for adults. If you qualify, wait until you have some time for a deep dive and then click this link.
Most Commented