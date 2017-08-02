Getting worrisome: On poll results as 'fake news' and terrorist attacks as 'unreported'
President Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any new president ever, and it’s gone steadily lower over the first two weeks of his term. As I write this on Tuesday night, Gallup has him at 42 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove. On Inauguration Day, Gallup had him at 45 approve, 45 disapprove; it’s headed the wrong way. He still gets “approval” from a huuuge majority of Republicans. But disapproval among an even huger majority of Democrats and also, tellingly, below-water ratings from independents, leave his ratings in the toilet, compared to other first term incumbents in the modern polling era.
It’s worth mentioning that approval ratings a few weeks into your term, and 3.9 years before you would have to face the electorate again, aren’t really that important. It would be fine with me if all the polling being done was reduced by 90 percent. But, when you have a president with as delicate an ego as the current incumbent, bad approval ratings could, perhaps, cause him to act even crazier.
Instead, the current incumbent dealt with it by an act of denial that seems to serve him well, but that is a tad nervous-making for those of us in the reality-based community. According to the newly declared “Trump Rules,” polls like the one mentioned above, even from the august Gallup operation, constitute “fake news.”
I’m not being sarcastic. Trump literally tweeted that “Any negative polls are fake news,” and who am I to argue with the man who commands the Army, the Navy, the IRS, the Justice Department — and who has the nuclear codes.
'All over Europe'
Trump is an expert on “fake news” because he makes it all the time. The other day, Trump said that terrorist attacks were happening “all over Europe” and that "it's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. ... In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."
He didn’t elucidate upon those reasons, so I’m just going to assume it’s because reporters are in league with the terrorists and the terrorists don’t like it when we make a big deal about them blowing stuff up. I would have said that the terrorists like us to mention such things, so we’ll be more terrorized, but I wouldn't know.
There’s just one problem. White House press spokester Sean Spicer (Lord, do I pity that guy; how can his new gig not be a stonewall drag?) was asked by the Washington press corps to divulge some of the terrorist attacks, that Trump knows about, but that are “not even being reported” because, you know, Rosebud.
Anyway, Spicer was prepared. And it turned out that he had a list of exactly zero terrorist reports from “all over Europe” or anywhere else, that were “not even … reported.” He had a list of 78 attacks some in the U.S., some in Europe, some in the Mideast, some involving casualties, some involving no serious injuries at all. And, guess what? All of them were, as you might expect, “reported” — but only if by “reported” one means “reported,” as in the news. In other words, none of them were unreported and many of them were very widely reported, but Spicer, who I believe has several fingers and toes still planted in reality but has to pretend otherwise to keep his job, changed the standard. He said that many of the 78 attacks, while reported, were (drum roll here) “underreported.”
Underreported is reported
Maybe so. Maybe not. First of all, underreported is reported and not “not even being reported.” Second of all, views can differ about how a big a deal the news media should make of things that happen, like including attacks in which no one was injured. And the key decision-makers on how newsworthy newsworthy things are would be news organizations. That’s pretty much in their purview, if by “purview” one means it’s their job. And people who are not journalists are entitled to have an opinion, and express an opinion on whether the professionals made too much or too little of an event.
Among the “underreported” incidents were the December 2015 massacre by a married Muslim couple (one American born, one a lawful permanent resident) that killed 14 people in San Bernardino, and the June 2016 massacre at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 and wounded 53. Assuming those attacks a ring a bell with you because of the days and weeks of front-page and round-the-clock TV coverage they received, that might cause you wonder whether the perception of “undercovered” attacks might be in the eye the beholder, and possibly a very biased beholder at that.
But let’s not even go there. Because all of attacks on the White House list were reported. So what is Trump's statement that many terrorist attacks are “not even being reported”? A slip of the tongue? A falsehood? A lie? Oh, I know: Fake news, as reported by a nonreporter whose idea of real news is that the New York Times is “failing,” that those who differ with him are liars and/or nasty, and/or crooked.
Trump can say what he wants and do what he wants and, if necessary, if he really crosses the line, maybe can pardon himself. But the idea that we have a president who thinks that Gallup fakes its poll numbers and that underreported means unreported and that any evidence that he is not not universally loved and admired constitutes “fake news” worries me a fair bit.
Comments (17)
Still Not Getting Trump
It doesn't matter to Trump if what he said is true. What does matter is that he mentioned terrorism, and now everyone is talking about terrorism, which I believe was his goal. The purpose of that goal is to get the country living in fear.
Trump used the same playbook when he then said that the murder rate was at a 45 or 47 year high. He doesn't care whether or not the media calls him out, what does matter is that "Murder Rate High" and "Trump" are in the headlines,which is generally what most people remember. Again, the goal is to get us to live in a state of constant fear.
And what does a government do after it succeeds in creating a climate of fear?
Who doesn't get Trump?
He's not acting, he's not playing a game or a role, he doesn't have the mental capacity to do that, he says these things because he BELIEVES them. Terrorist attacks not being reported and the Murder rate are common memes in rightwing circles. Trump listens to them and he BELIEVES them. He's a conspiracy theorist and a follower of Alex Jones. His top advisor is another rightwing hero, Steve Bannon. He's not throwing shade, he believes this stuff. If you want to "get" Trump listen to what he says and take it literally. He means what he says.
Edit: Trump at law enforcement today conference: "People say I was kidding. I don't kid."
We need to believe him when he says this stuff.
Oh He Believes It Alright
But there is a larger game afoot. When humans make decisions out of fear, they agree to do and allow things they never would otherwise.
Do you really think the immigration/visa holder fiasco is temporary? Of course it isn't. It's all part of turning up the heat incrementally.
There is more to come, he's only prepping us. The day will soon come when any disagreement is unpatriotic, and to a far greater degree than it was during the run up to the Gulf War.
Keep calling him out
Eric, “worries me a fair bit”, “for those of us in a reality based community”
It Seems that the reality based community is still having a difficult time accepting 3 premises the reality of “The Republican Brain”, “The Characteristics of Fascism” and it couldn’t happen here. As well as a good portion of the free world. “The Republican Brain” Chris Mooney, makes a great phycological analysis “science based” about the penchant for Republicans to lie. Ironically it is also supported by “Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, specifically for the XXX J type. (Introduction to Type 5 edition)/ Isabel Briggs Myers. The general nature is that these folks have an over sense of order, black, white, and a high intolerance for gray, thus they tend to make judgments on little data and instead have a sense of “knowing”. Now as the data comes out they have to lie to support their bad judgment, and their phobia about having to revisit the bad judgment, it creates to much of a sense of disorder and lack of control. They don’t want to change their mind; the world should change to suit their vision! Not a Phycologist or a Psychiatrist, however seems to be some interleaving between the Characteristics of Fascism and the “Republican Brain”. Example: Control of mass media: Seems the POTUS is fanatical about trying to control the media, why? Per above, it does not fit his poor judgement lexicon, rewrite the news to fit his sense of “knowing”. Another example: (Frank hit this one in an earlier comment) Obsession with National Security: Fear is a great motivational tool to control the masses, according to Trump, in one way or another he has indicated we should be afraid of almost everything that is not white male and born in America. Another example: Religion and Government intertwined: Recent statements by Trump about reversing the Johnson rule, Preachers getting the right to preach politics from the pulpit. Example: Corporate power is protected, there are a number of recent events, reducing EPA regulations on drilling in Indian or Federal lands, coal mining run off in streams, reducing the foreign corruption regulations, reducing Dodd Frank regulations, the list is already pretty long. Example: Disdain for Intellectuals and the arts. (Fascism List : Dr. Lawrence Britt )
We are in a dilemma, the lies will not stop, as we have seen in congress, the senate and the white house, a poor judgment leads to a bad position, and these folks can’t go back on a bad decision (damages their ego’s and sense of order and control) thus the lies have to continue to prove their typically faulty “knowing.” Get used to it. We have all been properly warned, 1984, Animal, Farm, Idiocracy, the problem, many folks can’t handle the truth, much less reality, and need to make the world form to their "knowing" in the "knowing" no facts required. Welcome to a Fascist leaning America 2017.
Trump and Co. understand,
Trump and Co. understand, quite correctly, that what people feel is more important and compelling than what they know. So they maintain the narrative. And they only have to maintain that narrative for another year, because then they can say they've made us safe.
They inflate the bogeyman to a level far greater than reality, then take credit when they bring it back to the level it always was.
And, by the way, when does some politician get up there and say we are Americans. We don't hide in the corner and shiver in fear. If Trump was president in the 40s, Teresa May would have been speaking German during her recent visit.
The Johnson Rule
Trump is playing hide the hanky with the Johnson rule. Even most evangelicals don't really care much about it.
The real reason: dark money. It is not hard to st up a "church", and all donations to it are private. Then "church" can spend all of it's money on politics.
And if you're worried about what this means to the Kochs of the De Vos families, you're still not getting it. Here's a few hints: Putin, Syria, Iran.
Underreporting
It is also possible to "overreport" a story. Terrorism depends on publicity for its impact. The goal is to create a climate of fear, and the climate of fear is accomplished only if there is publicity. A constant drumbeat of fearful reporting helps the terrorists do what they have set out to do.
Overreporting is also going to encourage the dangerous lone wolves. They get their inspiration, if not their direction, from established groups like Daesh. Their quest for terrorist glory is urged along when they see that the havoc they can wreak is psychological as well as physical.
In today's NY Times, a story about the "underreporting" question makes reference to Margaret Thatcher:
"Margaret Thatcher famously declared that 'we must try to find ways to starve the terrorist and the hijacker of the oxygen of publicity on which they depend.'
In a speech 32 years ago, Mrs. Thatcher, the British prime minister facing a threat from the Irish Republican Army, said she was not calling for censorship but proposing that “a voluntary code of conduct” for journalists might keep them from aiding 'the terrorists’ morale or their cause.'"
One small addition
To “…the terrorists don’t like it when we make a big deal about them blowing stuff up…” I'd personally like to add the word “people,” as in “…the terrorists don’t like it when we make a big deal about them blowing people and stuff up…” I confess that, as a soft-hearted liberal, I'm less disturbed by the "stuff" being blown up than I am by the "people" who might be injured or killed.
Sadly, I'm afraid Frank Phelan's comment is largely on-target. Beyond his first two paragraphs, however, I think most of us who've been around a few decades, or who are students of history, know the answer to his rhetorical question at the end..
Broken record
At the risk if sounding like a broken record: please read Harry Frankfurt's essay "On Bullshit" for some elucidation of the phenomenon of those who don't even care about facts, but say whatever they think might get the reaction they're trying to elicit.
What is interesting that the
What is interesting that the 7 top causes of preventable death in the US are tobacco, obesity, alcohol, infectious diseases, toxins, motor vehicles and firearms. In 2000, adding up to almost 1.5 million people a year.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/07/Preventable_causes_o...
And is it any wonder that those exact causes of death are those are the issues where the Republicans stand fast--defending tobacco, defending unhealthy food and drinks. reduced funding for health education, reduction of pollution regulation and oversight, cutting public health and oversight of pollution, regulation of the auto industry, and of course, fighting any and all forms of gun control.
But hey, the dozen or so deaths of Americans in America each year from terrorists.
Unacceptable !!
Time for a crackdown regardless of constitutional issues.
Keep calling Trump's lies
Keep calling Trump's lies what they are, Eric!
You'd have to be one of the Trump voters who really don't pay attention to politics and don't read widely but who came out of the woodwork to vote for him, to NOT know of those terrorist attacks!
This is like skeet shooting: Trump pulls the trap, and the press shoots down the lie. Time and again.
Except it's not a sport. it's our democracy at issue.
...There is a cult of
...There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”...
“A Cult of Ignorance” by Isaac Asimov, 1980
And before Asimov
there was Mencken.
I've been thinking of the quote below from Mencken since Nov
"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." H. L. Mencken
Amen to both
Asimov and Mencken, pointing out what some now label as "inconvenient truths."
Poll reveals The Donald more trusted than the media
Frustrating as it has to be to Eric and his Fellow Travelers in the establishment media but President Trump is still viewed as "more trusted" than the news media. A just released Emerson College Poll revealed the following:
"The Trump administration is more trusted than the news media among voters, according to a new Emerson College poll.
The administration is considered truthful by 49 percent of registered voters and untruthful by 48 percent.
But the news media is less trusted than the administration, with 53 percent calling it untruthful and just 39 percent finding it honest.
The numbers split along party lines, with nearly 9 in 10 Republicans saying the Trump administration is truthful, compared with more than 3 in 4 Democrats who say the opposite.
The Emerson poll found that 69 percent of Democrats think the news media is truthful while 91 percent of Republicans consider the Fourth Estate untruthful.
Independents, meanwhile, believe both the administration and the news media are untruthful, with 52 percent saying the administration is untruthful and 47 percent saying the same about the media."
My guess is the establishment media will not give this poll the attention given to Eric's aforementioned Gallup Poll.
We should pay more attention
We should pay more attention to the fact checkers' statistics on the percentage of Trump statements that are true. Not to polls that tell us that Republicans refuse to acknowledge a lie when they smell one.
Apparently Trump's lies are somewhere between 66 and 80 per cent of his utterances. Depending on which day of the week it is.